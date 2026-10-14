Even MAGA Turns On Trump Over “Disgusting” Tiger Video Just After Yorkshire Tragedy

Donald Trump’s obsession with portraying himself as the strongest man in the room has taken a bizarre turn.
The American president shared an AI-generated video of himself tackling a massive tiger and wrestling the animal to the ground.
Many questioned why Trump shared the video when the community was still shocked by the passing of William Chapman, who lost his life in a recent tiger attack.
Donald Trump’s obsession with portraying himself as the strongest man in the room has taken a bizarre turn
The video, posted on Truth Social, depicted an AI-generated version of Donald Trump confronting a tiger on a lush green lawn.
The president was seen on the ground, wagging his finger at the wild cat before running after the apex predator.
Trump was then seen overpowering the animal, bringing it to the ground, and then flashing a toothy smile at the camera.
The song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” played in the background of the clip.
The caption-less AI video was shared on Trump’s social media hours after he posted the original video of victim William Chapman, captured inside the tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England.
“Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT,” read the text shared alongside the clip.
The U.S. president shared an AI-generated clip of himself chasing and wrestling a tiger to the ground
Following the original attack’s footage, the president’s Truth Social timeline saw other video compilations going up, showing a string of animal attacks.
It is unclear whether all the attack videos were authentic or whether some was AI-generated.
Netizens were deeply disturbed by Trump’s bizarre posts featuring apex predators, just days after Chapman lost his life.
“This man is a sick vile human. Mocking the de*th of a young man with mental health issues. Americans need to wake up and realise their president is absolutely disgusting and insane!” one said.
Another wrote, “Dear Sir. You have sunk to a new low exploiting the de*th of this dear young man … You truly are a despicable human being who does not deserve to be in office if such a great country & people.”
Even Trump supporters seemed to find the video in bad taste.
“I am an ardent supporter (of President Trump), but this post crossed the line,” said another.
Former child actor William Chapman lost his life in a tiger attack at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park
It was on October 10 when Chapman paid a visit to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the afternoon hours.
The man in his mid-20s, who was a former child actor, had asked fellow parkgoers to click snaps of him while the tiger named Altai was in the background.
It is believed Altai fatally attacked the man after Chapman climbed into the “Land of the Tigers” exhibit at around 1.35 p.m.
Footage captured the young male tiger biting and clawing at the man’s back, while the ill-fated visitor tried to fend him.
“The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury,” the South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.
Following the attack, many raised questions about the tiger’s future and whether he would be put down. But park officials confirmed that Altai would not be euthanized over the tragic incident.
“Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger. We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanized as a result of this incident,” they said.
The park thanked people for expressing their concern and shared their “heartfelt sympathies” to the bereaved family.
Trump has previously shared AI-generated videos depicting himself as Jesus and a doctor diagnosing celebrities
In the past, Trump has shared multiple other AI-generated images and videos of himself in different scenarios.
One such image depicted him as Jesus Christ while he was having a tense public feud with Pope Leo XIV.
Another AI-generated video saw him include a bunch of celebrities, who have been vocal about their anti-Trump sentiments.
The clip featured deepfake depictions of Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, Edward Norton, and Rosie O’Donnell being diagnosed with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” And the doctor giving out the diagnoses was none other than himself.
“What a truly terrible person he is,” one commented online
Follow Us