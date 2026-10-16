58 Years Old MAGA Influencer Taken To Task Over Post Comparing Herself To Katy Perry

Maddie Evans, a MAGA influencer from North Carolina who posts a mix of sourdough content and political commentary, faced widespread backlash on Wednesday, October 14, for comparing her appearance to that of a pop star.
“Katy Perry at 41… Me at 58,” she wrote alongside a collage featuring a picture of herself in a bikini on a beach and the Roar hitmaker also in swimwear.
One commentator responded, “I can’t imagine being 58 years old and still feeling the need to put another woman down to receive validation on my own body.”
As the outrage intensified, Evans described sharing the post as an act of courage, explaining that she had “gone through hell for 10 years going through menopause.”
MAGA influencer slammed for comparing her looks to Katy Perry’s
In the picture shared by Evans, Perry wore a more covered-up outfit, consisting of a leotard-style swimsuit, a scarf, and a bucket hat, while holding the arms of her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau.
The singer also appeared to have some visible belly and thigh fat in the photograph.
Evans, meanwhile, wore a two-piece bikini that showed off her toned midsection.
“Vulnerable post but I’m not mad about it,” she added in the caption.
One commentator questioned whether Evans felt “better” about herself for celebrating her appearance while putting someone else down.
“Maybe next time just post yourself and not a dig at anyone else. That kind of inner ugly erases the outer beauty,” another person remarked.
“Grow out of the mean girl phase,” a third advised.
A fourth commentator, meanwhile, noted: “Women dragging other women are just as bad as men dragging women.”
Evans subsequently defended herself at length in a follow-up video.
Maddie Evans claimed critics accusing her of hating on women are the same people who target her daily
Evans opened her video on a lighter note, remarking, “Woo, I p*ssed a lot of people off.”
“So I just wanted to make a couple comments about this,” she continued, before adding, “Number one, I didn’t even say anything disparaging about her.”
“I went through hell for 10 years going through menopause. When I say hell, I mean I’ve lost 50 pounds, I have gone on hormone replacement, had to have a hysterectomy,” she explained.
Evans claimed that these experiences had also left her “fairly s**cidal for a while.”
Now that she has come through that difficult period, she said, she refuses to hold herself back from celebrating her appearance in any way.
“So stay angry, I make no excuses,” she told her critics.
However, Evans had more to say in response to those calling her out.
“You have no room to talk,” she declared, explaining that the same people lecturing her about not putting another woman down were leaving hateful comments on her own posts.
“I did not say one negative thing [about Perry],” she reiterated before ending the video by wishing her viewers a “have a great day.”
Evans’s post came amid growing scrutiny of the appearances of several women in President Donald Trump’s orbit following Susan Dell’s visit to the Oval Office.
Several Trump administration figures have been accused of going overboard with cosmetic procedures
Susan Dell visited the White House to discuss a $6.5 million donation to the Trump Accounts program.
Although the contribution was expected to benefit 25 million children across the country, potentially leading to a positive conversation, social media users instead focused on the philanthropist’s visage.
“She doesn’t even look human anymore,” one person commented, while another added, “Rich people spend all this money to look prettier, but they just end up looking worse than ever.”
The backlash soon expanded to include other women in the US president’s circle.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, faced criticism over her bronzed complexion, with one user writing, “She is trying to match the orange man’s skin to be in his good books.”
Jeanine Pirro, the former Fox News host, judge, and prosecutor who was appointed interim US attorney for Washington, DC, in May 2025, became another target.
One critic remarked that “she would scare her own children” with what she had allegedly done to her face.
Women appointed by Trump as Kennedy Center trustees also faced criticism
Andrea Wynn, the wife of casino tycoon and prominent Republican donor Steve Wynn, was appointed a trustee of the Kennedy Center in 2025.
A meeting concerning the institution’s proposed renovations took place at the couple’s home. Around the same time, Andrea’s appearance attracted online attention, with the scrutiny resurfacing more recently amid discussions surrounding Susan.
“If you enjoyed the horrors of Susan Dell, may I reintroduce you to the Kennedy Center board,” a Reddit user wrote alongside a picture of Andrea.
Laura Perlmutter, the wife of former Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac Perlmutter, was also featured in the post.
“Are we sure it’s not an allergic reaction?” a netizen remarked about Laura’s appearance.
One commenter, however, turned the discussion inward.
“The upside of all these people doing this to themselves is that I’ve learned to be more loving toward my own flaws, like a double chin. At last I look human,” they wrote.
“58-year-old with a maturity of an 8-year-old,” a netizen said about Evans
Follow Us