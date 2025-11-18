Madonna Slams Ageism In Bold New Campaign, Mentions ‘Most Controversial Thing’ Ever Done

She has pushed boundaries and broken ceilings. And now, Madonna has a powerful and defiant message about age never being able to dim her sparkle.
With a career that spans more than four decades, Madonna has asserted that she is going to stick around and challenge ageist stereotypes that often put a complete stop to the careers of many artists, especially women.
The songstress appeared in a recent ad campaign for the Brazilian bank itaú, which has been around for a century.
“I’ll keep going, today, tomorrow, and the next 100 years,” Madonna said in the ad.
“This film was made to thank my Brazilian fans for their love and devotion. It would not have been possible without the tireless support of @itau and my team -And the incredible vision of @jonasakerlund,” the pop icon wrote on social media as she shared the ad.
Madonna made it clear that she isn’t going to bow down to the constricting norms of ageism
“We are made of the Future!” she added.
The Brazilian bank responded to Madonna’s post and said, “The future is bright. We’ll keep going with you. Today, tomorrow and the next 100 years.”
When itau shared the same ad on social media, they revealed that Madonna had created and directed the ad as a tribute to “the future we’ve been creating for 100 years.”
In the captivating advertisement, Madonna is seen confidently stomping across a dazzling setting as she says she is not defined by the number of years she has spent on this planet. She also noted, with a hint of rebellion, that the most controversial thing she has ever done is sticking around.
Madonna has long been fielding off comments about her age and appearance. Last year, she fired back at critics and wrote a message about being “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny.”
“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous,” she wrote in an Instagram post from last year.
“I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around,” she said
“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” the Hung Up singer continued. “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul.’”
“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life,” she concluded. “Bow down bitches!”
