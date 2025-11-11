I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

by

I wanted some external speakers for my phone but when I checked the price, I came to know that I can’t afford them.

Therefore, I decided to make the speaker at home and it saved me 15,000 rupees ($245).

It is not actually a speaker but it amplifies the sound perfectly.

The main source

I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

I took a foil wrap pack from my kitchen.

The roller soundbar

I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

Took this roller (made of cardboard) out of the foil pack.

The cutting

I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

I cut some part so that my phone can fit in it .

Designing

I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

I decided to brand my sound bar “Beats”, so set up a preset to print.

The cover

I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

Printed the Beats pill.

Ready body

I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

Pasted it on my sound bar, and after that some coloring and finishing touches.

And the final product.

I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

Nice amplified sound and it looks somewhat real.

My brother also wanted to try it out

I Made Beats Pill Speaker Out Of Household Objects, Saved Me $245

You can also put other phones too, to get loud music.

