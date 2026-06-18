76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

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Some people break the rules for comedy, for chaos, and just because they can. For example, someone pressing a “Do Not Push” button just to see what happens. Or the guy who uses an expired coupon at a grocery store and actually gets away with it.

They’re just troublemakers with impeccable timing, and the internet has a name for them: mad lads.

Somewhere along the way, they got their own hall of fame: a subreddit that celebrates their unhinged acts of defiance.

We went through hundreds of posts to bring you the absolute best of them. Some of these will make you laugh, others will make you shake your head, and at least one will make you wonder why you never thought of it first.

#1 Proper Madlad Move

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: LaraPomegranate

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

#2 An Absolute Madlad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Tomy2108

#3 The Great Escape

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: thoughtfulbear10

The origins of the term “mad lad” can be traced back to the UK slang “absolute madman” — someone who does something incredibly wild, dangerous, or rebellious. It’s a compliment reserved for people who pull off mundane stunts.

It was usually a badge of honor, even if a slightly ridiculous one.

The term took off on the internet around 2016, when a Dublin student noticed the phrase popping up all over Reddit, so he built a subreddit around it and called it r/madlads.

#4 What A Real Madlad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: RosySunsetSanchez, reddit.com

#5 Not Wrong Tho

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: thoughtfulbear10, x.com

#6 This Guy Is A Mad Man

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Burning_cristmastree

What makes the subreddit interesting is that it’s a compliment and a joke at the same time.

As Philip, the subreddit’s creator, told Vice, “A lot of the time, people will be led to us by an ‘absolute madman’ comment, and they’ll understand pretty quickly that it’s a parody of lad humor.”

#7 I Don’t Know What To Put Here

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: lucasthehello123

#8 Me_irl

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Madlad 30 Year Old Lady Bashing A N*zi

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

Over time, though, the definition has blurred.

For example, it features the woman who hit a Nazi with her purse — an act that was emotionally charged, deeply personal, and entirely unplanned.

Others sit in murkier territory, like a prison escapee convincing a cop he’s just out for a jog.

The subreddit doesn’t really take sides. It just respects the nerve and the courage it takes to act.

#10 Barry Is A Total Madlad!

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Vengeance

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: IFOO0, x.com

#12 Mad Lad Fixes Bug

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: WEEJEETHELEEGEE, x.com

So why do some people follow the rules to a T, while others love breaking them?

Experts call it reactance. First proposed by Jack Brehm in 1966, the theory says that the moment you tell someone they can’t do something, they want to do it more. It is the motivation to regain a freedom after it has been lost or threatened.

“Everyone experiences some psychological reactance. If someone gives you an order, tells you what you should be doing, even a friend giving forceful advice, it can get our backs up,” says Trevor Case, associate professor in the department of psychology at Macquarie University.

He believes that even little kids show this. “Classic experiments with children show that it is the toy that they are prohibited from playing with that they want the most. Adolescents, too, are renowned for their psychological reactance to parental restrictions.”

#13 I See Your Lad, And Raise You A Mad Lad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: mustify786

#14 Absolute Madlad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Honest Madlad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: thoughtfulbear10

But the thing about rule-breaking is that it is a slippery slope.

Research shows that people who break rules experience genuine cognitive conflict when they do it, but still choose to go through with it anyway. And the more often they do it, the easier it gets.

Ultimately, people no longer feel guilt. Instead, they think they’re more capable than others.

#16 Madlad Copyright

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com, x.com

#17 Congrats My Dudes

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: catm1078, reddit.com

Research from the University of Washington, Harvard University, and other institutions found that people who break small rules actually feel smarter, and surprisingly cheerful.

It’s often called the cheater’s high.

#18 This Mosquito:

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: CreaZyp154

#19 Respect For This Reporter

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Xeroo-Kun

A 2011 study found that rule-breaking is strongly associated with how powerful a person feels.

In one experiment, people who watched someone break a small rule — arriving late, throwing their bag on the table, putting their feet up — rated that person as more powerful and more likely to get what they want.

#20 Facts

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Buckhunter143

#21 What A Madlad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: dankishmango

#22 An Interesting Title

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Dragon_Meme13

Ultimately, rules exist for a reason. Not all of them apply in every situation, and not all of them deserve to be followed forever.

The reason why you’re breaking the rules matters. Is it for freedom? For laughs? For a story? That’s a mad lad.

Is it to gain power at someone else’s expense? That’s when you have gone too far.

#23 Absolute Chad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: lukee-b-duck-3

#24 Tricky Madlads

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Tachi500mg

#25 Shame This Lad Doesn’t Have Name

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: BulbaFriend2000

#26 This Mad Lass

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: zelmi01

#27 He’s Done It

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Exa_Watch_Meme

#28 Water Opener

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: falcon_wings37

#29 Everybody Say Thank You To Andy

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Awesome123310

#30 He Dressed Up As A Bulldozer For A Jungle Themed Party

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: ArousedCompton

#31 What A Guy

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#32 Peyton Showed No Remorse For His Actions

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: clever_username42a

#33 Madlad Rickrolls Youtube

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Extivent

#34 Intelligent Madlad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Smart Socks

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: idolovertime

#36 She Flew 4,000 Miles To Him Just To Tag Him, Then, On The Same Day, She Flew Back!

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: 56kul

#37 Mad 4 Year Old Spitting Lava

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: heyyousuckmycock

#38 This Is Not A Drill

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Madlad Is Stepping Over The Line

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: MFCEO_Kenny_Powers

#40 Seems Perfectly Reasonable To Me

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Apprehensive_Let6119

#41 He Bought A $600 Car, Registered It In His Ex’s Name, And Left It At The Airport. The Parking Bill Hit $105,000

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: gaukmotors

#42 Respect

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: thoughtfulbear10

#43 Dishonest Madlad LOL

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: enigmaticsince87

#44 His Yahoo Chess Account Ban Got Lifted This New Year

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#45 French Madlad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Just-Aman

#46 Madlad Creates A Unescapable Labyrinth Just For The Heck Of It

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: sackafackaboomboom

#47 Based Madlad Rejects Fortnite Kids

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: 5t0rm7

#48 My Grandpa, 94 And Still Climbing Trees To Pick Fresh Mandarins, What A Madlad!

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: ClaVaPa1

#49 Fartman

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#50 I’m Imperfect. I Had No Pancakes. But I Still Tried To Right The Century Of Injustice

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Absolute Madlad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: shadowdude63

#52 A True Alpha Move

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Revolutionary_Leg728

#53 Triple Your Mom Joke

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Some_Stoner2970

#54 This Man Did It

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: ISAIDSWALLODTHECUM_

#55 I Have Created Madness

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: aka_its_ben

#56 Sike!!

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: TempleOfCyclops

#57 Absolute Champ

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: CarrenMcFlairen

#58 Red Ball Rules

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: sans-the-skebone

#59 Meirl

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#60 Reddit Unite We Must Find Who Tf Asked

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reaucyvi

#61 Posing With The Skull Of The Bear That Mauled His Eye Out

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: TA1-00

#62 Mad Dog

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Cha-boof

#63 How

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: weedbose

#64 Well What A Lad

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Arkatet

#65 A True Hustler

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: jetgreen24

#66 An Interesting Title

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: SickneeIsMyNickname

#67 Me Irl

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: PM_ME_LATIAS_PICS

#68 No Explanations Needed

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: 6Grimm6Reaper6

#69 Made A Post Asking For Some Cents Instead Of Reddit Awards And One Madlad Sent Me 1¢

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: picky-trash-panda

#70 I Dont Know Who Put It There But Damn

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: imasheep590

#71 He Did It

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: reddit.com

#72 Madlad Covers His House In Waifu Ping Pictures

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Creepaface

#73 Rich Rebuild Stealin Someone’s Wife

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: TransportationFun610

#74 I Touch Book

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: Cheap-Pan555

#75 Just Watched A Middle-Aged Man Row An Insulation Board Across Bray Harbour With A 2×4

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: rekt_ralf

#76 Turned Around To Return The Child Safely, Cussed The Parents Out For Leaving The Baby Alone, Then Hopped Back In The Car

76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge

Image source: PriceBorn9413

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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