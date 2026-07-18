M.I.A.: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
M.I.A.
July 18, 1975
London, England
51 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is M.I.A.?
Mathangi Arulpragasam is a British singer, rapper, and activist known for her genre-bending music and politically charged lyrics. Her unique sound fuses elements of hip-hop, electronic, and world music, creating a distinctive artistic voice.
She first garnered widespread attention with her 2004 singles “Sunshowers” and “Galang”, which quickly gained underground acclaim. This early buzz propelled her into the public eye, establishing her as an innovative and outspoken artist.
Early Life and Education
Born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam in London, England, she is the daughter of Sri Lankan Tamil parents, Arul Pragasam and Kala. Her family moved to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, when she was six months old, experiencing displacement due to the Sri Lankan Civil War before returning to London as refugees at age eleven.
She later pursued visual arts, attending Central Saint Martins, College of Art and Design, where her creative foundation was laid. Her early experiences of war and migration deeply influenced her artistic expression and later music career.
Notable Relationships
Mathangi Arulpragasam was notably linked to American producer Diplo from 2003 to 2008, a period during which they collaborated on her breakout single “Paper Planes”. Following this, she was in a relationship with Benjamin Bronfman from 2008 to 2012.
Arulpragasam shares one child, a son named Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman, with Benjamin Bronfman. She maintains a single relationship status in recent years, focusing on her career and family.
Career Highlights
M.I.A.’s debut album, Arular, released in 2005, and its follow-up, Kala in 2007, earned widespread critical acclaim for their experimental blend of hip-hop and electronic music. The album Kala featured her multi-platinum selling single “Paper Planes,” which reached number four on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Beyond her musical releases, she launched her independent record label N.E.E.T. Recordings in 2008, expanding her influence in the music industry. Her artistry also extends to visual arts, film, and design, often incorporating political and philosophical commentary.
She has collected multiple accolades, including two American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers awards and three MTV Video Music Awards, also earning an Academy Award nomination for “O, Saya” and a Grammy Award nomination.
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