Lynn Whitfield Promoted to Series Regular on The Chi for Season 7

Lynn Whitfield will have an expanded role in The Chi moving forward, as the actress has been promoted from guest star to series regular for Season 7.
Alicia’s Character Gets More Screen Time
Whitfield stars as Alicia, an intimidating, fearless, and powerful matriarch. Her character is central to the narrative with all its complexities. Last season, she squared off with rival villain Douda (Curtiss Cook), resulting in the tragic loss of her son (guest star Iman Shumpert) due to gun violence.
Series Hits Record Streaming Numbers
The Chi continues to make significant strides. Season 6 wrapped up in June and set a new record as the most-streamed season of the series. The momentum that began with the second half of the season premiere in May led to nearly 2 million viewers across platforms within its first week, a 4% increase from the previous premiere’s numbers.
Created by Lena Waithe
The show is created and executive produced by Lena Waithe under her Hillman Grad banner, along with Common. It’s a coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by their need for connection and redemption.
A Strong Team Behind the Scenes
In addition to Waithe and Common, the series boasts an impressive team including Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Executive Producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel serve as co-showrunners, while Naomi Funabashi and Resheida Brady are Executive Producers for Season 7. The series is produced entirely in Chicago by 20th Television.
Whitfield’s Representation
Lynn Whitfield is represented by Innovative Artists, Anonymous Content, and Del Shaw.
