Man Begs GF To Give Him A Second Chance After He Lied About Who Is Going With Him On A Trip

There’s nothing wrong with being social, meeting new people, and making new friends. And yet, if your significant other suddenly spends a suspicious amount of time with someone new, whom they tell you “not to worry about,” it’s a bit of a red flag.
This is what one anonymous woman had to deal with. She found out that her boyfriend lied about going on a trip with his brother, when in fact, he went on a getaway with a 21-year-old from church. The woman decided to confront her deceiving partner. You’ll find her story and update below.
It’s incredibly suspicious if your significant other suddenly starts spending lots of time with a new female friend, and then tries to cover it up
Image credits: Samuel Yongbo Kwon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
A woman shared how her relationship imploded after she caught her boyfriend lying about a trip that he took with his ‘brother’
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRAamithe
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Your inner alarm bells should be ringing if your partner unexpectedly changes their behavior, and there are no clear reasons for this
Spending time with your new friends, acquaintances, or colleagues isn’t an issue. However, lying about it most certainly is. It indicates that you likely have ulterior motives, feel guilty about whatever you’re doing, and don’t respect your partner enough to tell them the truth.
If you have to fabricate an entire story about how you’re supposedly meeting up with your sibling in one place, only to go elsewhere with someone else entirely, the odds are that you’re trying to cover your tracks. It’s incredibly likely that you’re trying to cheat on your significant other.
The mature thing to do would be to break up with your significant other if you find that you no longer have feelings for them and the relationship has run its course. The immature thing is to try to have an affair with someone 9 years younger than you while hoping that your current partner won’t find out.
Probably the biggest red flag that your significant other may be unfaithful to you is if their behavior suddenly undergoes massive changes. To be fair, there are numerous other reasons why someone’s behavior can change, including stress in their personal or professional lives. But as a rule of thumb, it’s suspicious if your partner acts out of character for no clear reason.
For instance, PsychCentral points out that suspicious behavior can include things like your significant other suddenly paying more attention to their appearance. This can include things like buying new clothes, changing grooming habits, and frequently working out for the benefit of someone else.
Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Good communication, as always, is the foundation of all healthy relationships. If it breaks down, it’s an indication that you’re dealing with deeper problems
It’s also iffy if your partner starts spending more time away from home, more frequently, or starts going on new business trips.
Other infidelity red flags to keep an eye out for include things like unexpectedly becoming incredibly secretive, changing one’s intimacy habits, and accusing you of cheating out of nowhere.
On top of that, other suspicious behaviors include a sudden surge in technology use, increased or unexplained expenses, changes in communication, and randomly being unable to reach them.
“Your partner is unreachable via text message or calls at a time they typically would be available. Their location finder is no longer working, and you can’t reach your partner for hours on end,” Licensed Therapist and Relationship expert Jennine Estes Powell told PsychCentral. She added that once you reach your partner, they might have excuses for what happened.
According to Verywell Mind, a breakdown in communication is “never a positive sign.” There are probably underlying issues if your significant other stops sharing their day with you, doesn’t say “I love you,” or doesn’t even communicate with you anymore.
In the meantime, it’s also suspicious if your partner suddenly gets very defensive when you mention infidelity, picks fights more often, becomes more critical of you, wants more thrills, or exhibits signs of low self-esteem or negativity.
What are your thoughts, Pandas? How would you react if you found out that your significant other went on a trip with someone else and then lied about it to you? Have you ever caught your partner cheating? What are some subtle relationship red flags to keep an eye out for? If you feel like sharing, you can do so in the comments down below.
People were outraged, and they rushed to give the author some practical advice
Later, the woman shared a follow-up post about her situation
Image credits: Brock Wegner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRAamithe
And here’s what folks said after reading the update
