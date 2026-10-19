Indian Tycoon’s Rooftop Mansion Has A Pool, A Lawn And A Skyline View, But Its Owner Can’t Come Home

Building a massive mansion on top of an already ridiculously tall skyscraper sounds like something only the ultra-wealthy could dream up. And yet, money can’t buy everything. Rich entrepreneurs still have limits, despite their vast resources and influence.
A controversial businessman who planned a ‘sky mansion’ worth tens of millions of dollars in India has never even set foot inside the penthouse. And the odds are that the “king of good times” never will. Here’s why.
This luxury mansion in India was intentionally built to resemble the White House
Controversial billionaire, businessman, and politician Vijay Mallya, known as the “king of good times” for his lavish lifestyle, was the intended recipient of the luxury mansion that is worth $20 million. However, he may never set even one foot inside due to the allegations against him and his run-ins with the law.
The two-story ‘sky mansion’ sits atop a 400-foot (122-meter) tall skyscraper, Prestige Kingfisher Towers, or just Kingfisher Towers, which houses luxury accommodations.
The person who planned the penthouse is controversial businessman Vijay Mallya
Among other things, the two-story mansion in Bengaluru (Bangalore), India, which spans a mind-melting 40,000 square feet (3,716 square meters), boasts:
The mansion sits on top of a 400-foot-tall residential building
“It was a challenge to construct the mansion on a huge cantilever at that height, but we have ensured we build it exactly the way it was conceived,” Irfan Razack, chairman of Prestige Estates Projects, involved in the tower’s joint development agreement, previously said, as reported by Business Insider.
The ‘sky mansion’ boasts a helipad
Mallya had previously fled from India to the United Kingdom after debts of around $1 billion to 17 Indian banks and facing charges, including fraud and money laundering, the Business Standard states. The businessman has denied allegations.
Mallya is a former member of the Rajya Sabha (Council of States), the upper house of the Parliament of India. What’s more, he is the former chairman of United Spirits, the largest spirit company in India. He continues to serve as chairman of United Breweries Group. The latter developed the Kingfisher Towers alongside the Prestige Group.
The property also has luxurious gardens
“Of all his businesses, Vijay Mallya’s name is most closely associated with now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The airline company, launched in 2005, proved to be his undoing, as its business model floundered in 2008, when a global recession and soaring fuel prices brought it to a grinding halt. Facing heat from lenders following the collapse of the airline, Mallya fled to the UK in 2016,” the Business Standard reports.
The luxury apartment complex is among the tallest residential buildings in all of Bengaluru
The Kingfisher Towers apartment block was built on a 4.5-acre plot of land that “once housed Mallya’s ancestral home,” Business Insider explains.
The Kingfisher Towers luxury residential complex is one of Bengaluru’s tallest residential buildings. The ‘sky mansion’ on top of the skyscraper was intentionally built to resemble the White House in the United States. As Mallya is the subject of an extradition effort, the penthouse remains unoccupied and has been seized by the Government of India.
Opulence and extravagance are found around every corner
The luxury penthouse recently returned to the spotlight on social media and in the news. In March 2026, Bengaluru-based startup founder and entrepreneur Priyam Raj went viral after publicly asking Mallya if he could rent the ‘sky mansion’ for a birthday celebration.
The mansion remains vacant. However, some have tried to rent it out recently
“I want to throw a birthday party the city hasn’t seen in a while and bring back the good times, Bangalore needs that energy back. Can I rent Kingfisher Villa for one night? Will pay. Name your price. Or point me to whoever owns it now,” Raj wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Here is a video that shows off the mansion in more detail
We want to hear from you. Share your perspectives about the ‘sky mansion’ in the comments. Is this the type of luxury real estate you’d personally go for, or is this completely not your style?
This is what people online had to say about the luxury penthouse
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