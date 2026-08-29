Lucas Cruikshank: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lucas Cruikshank
August 29, 1993
Columbus, Nebraska, US
32 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Lucas Cruikshank?
Lucas Alan Cruikshank is an American YouTuber and actor, recognized for his distinctive comedic timing and character creations. His digital artistry transformed early online content into a mainstream phenomenon.
He catapulted into the public eye as Fred Figglehorn, the high-pitched, angsty six-year-old whose viral antics became a YouTube sensation. This groundbreaking series led to unprecedented subscriber numbers and a Nickelodeon franchise.
Early Life and Education
Born in Columbus, Nebraska, Lucas Alan Cruikshank grew up as the middle child among eight siblings, including brothers Jacob and Ethan and five sisters. His parents, Dave Alan Cruikshank and Molly Jeanne Cruikshank, fostered a creative home.
He attended Lakeview High School in Columbus, where early video experiments with cousins paved the way for his future in digital media. Cruikshank discovered a passion for performance and unique character development during these formative years.
Notable Relationships
Lucas Alan Cruikshank is married to Australian model Matthew Fawcus, a relationship that became public in recent years. The couple reportedly met through fellow YouTuber Kingsley before beginning their romance.
Cruikshank has no children, and his life with Fawcus remains largely private, with occasional glimpses shared on social media. Their marriage was confirmed in 2025, solidifying a long-term partnership.
Career Highlights
Lucas Alan Cruikshank broke through with the Fred Figglehorn YouTube series, portraying a high-pitched, six-year-old character that quickly amassed over one million subscribers. This viral success pioneered a new era of online celebrity and content creation.
The immense popularity of Fred led to a groundbreaking Nickelodeon franchise, including three television films: Fred: The Movie, Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred, and Fred 3: Camp Fred. He also starred in the Nickelodeon series Marvin Marvin, expanding his presence in traditional media.
To date, Cruikshank has collected a Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star and a YouTube Creators Award, underscoring his influence in digital entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I’m gay. My family and friends have known for years; I just haven’t felt the need to announce it on the internet.”
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