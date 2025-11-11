Parents Tell Boy His Favorite Toy Isn’t Lost But Traveling The World, Internet’s Response Is Amazing

A little boy was recently left heartbroken after losing his favorite toy elephant. However, his parents came up with a brilliant plan. They told their son that his cuddly buddy wasn’t missing at all and that he’d simply decided to go and travel the world. Then posting a picture of the toy elephant on Reddit, they called upon the internet’s army of Photoshop geniuses to superimpose their son’s missing toy into as many exotic locations as possible. And the internet answered that call in the most awesome way ever. Take a look at the pictures below to see what we mean. We hope he remembered to pack his trunk!

Want to join the fun? Then download the cutout below and send us your best Photoshops!

Download Original | Download Cut Out

#1 In Africa

Image source: mgedvado

#2 Flying Somewhere

Image source: weeeeetao

#3 Making New Best Friends Already

Image source: Criticalg

#4 In Antarctica

Image source: mgedvado

#5 In London

Image source: Astrophysicyst

#6 With Friend In Peru

Image source: GrayWillem

#7 Chillin With Lady Liberty, New York

Image source: stonedasawhoreinSiam

#8 Obligatory Sakura Picture

Image source: GrayWillem

#9 In Norway

#10 In Cambodia

Image source: kungfujohnjon1

#11 In France

Image source: Astrophysicyst

#12 In Japan

Image source: GrayWillem

#13 In Australia

Image source: mgedvado

#14 Checking Out The Turtles At The Great Barrier Reef

Image source: RedPh0enix

#15 Going To Pompeii

Image source: elelegante101

#16 His Heart Will Go On

Image source: synzka

#17 Acting Silly In Africa

Image source: Criticalg

#18 In Italy

Image source: GTFOgames

#19 In The Happiest Place On Earth

Image source: crydrk

#20 I Found My Family!

Image source: JeffBridgesOnAFriday

#21 Catching Some Waves!

#22 Above The Clouds

#23 The Parthenon, Greece

Image source: mgedvado

#24 Running Of The Bulls In Spain

Image source: elelegante101

#25 Ruling The World

#26 The Great Wall, China

Image source: Astrophysicyst

#27 Taking A Selfie With Pm Trudeau In Canada!

#28 Like A Local In Lisbon

#29 Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

#30 Rockin’ The Stage!

#31 Easter Island, South America

Image source: defff_metal

#32 Risky Adventures

#33 To The Moon

Image source: phantomex

#34 Immortalized By Vincent

#35 Catching Stars In Ratenggaro Village, West Sumba, Indonesia

#36 Helping Wales Into The Euro 2016 Semi’s!

#37 Visiting Diagon Alley

#38 The Egyptian Pyramids

#39 The White House, Usa

Image source: mgedvado

#40 Went To Hawaii

Image source: Astrophysicyst

#41 Look, He’s At Euro 2016!

#42 Relaxing At Sololá, Guatemala, Central America

#43 In Romania Enjoying The View

#44 Learning About Space In Puerto Rico

#45 Surfing A Wave Somewhere Sunny!

#46 Being Invited To A Hobbiton Home

#47 Elephanty

#48 Making Friends At The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust In Kenya

#49 Parasailing In A Tropical Island

#50 See The Aurora

