Parents Tell Boy His Favorite Toy Isn’t Lost But Traveling The World, Internet’s Response Is Amazing

A little boy was recently left heartbroken after losing his favorite toy elephant. However, his parents came up with a brilliant plan. They told their son that his cuddly buddy wasn’t missing at all and that he’d simply decided to go and travel the world. Then posting a picture of the toy elephant on Reddit, they called upon the internet’s army of Photoshop geniuses to superimpose their son’s missing toy into as many exotic locations as possible. And the internet answered that call in the most awesome way ever. Take a look at the pictures below to see what we mean. We hope he remembered to pack his trunk!
#1 In Africa
Image source: mgedvado
#2 Flying Somewhere
Image source: weeeeetao
#3 Making New Best Friends Already
Image source: Criticalg
#4 In Antarctica
Image source: mgedvado
#5 In London
Image source: Astrophysicyst
#6 With Friend In Peru
Image source: GrayWillem
#7 Chillin With Lady Liberty, New York
Image source: stonedasawhoreinSiam
#8 Obligatory Sakura Picture
Image source: GrayWillem
#9 In Norway
#10 In Cambodia
Image source: kungfujohnjon1
#11 In France
Image source: Astrophysicyst
#12 In Japan
Image source: GrayWillem
#13 In Australia
Image source: mgedvado
#14 Checking Out The Turtles At The Great Barrier Reef
Image source: RedPh0enix
#15 Going To Pompeii
Image source: elelegante101
#16 His Heart Will Go On
Image source: synzka
#17 Acting Silly In Africa
Image source: Criticalg
#18 In Italy
Image source: GTFOgames
#19 In The Happiest Place On Earth
Image source: crydrk
#20 I Found My Family!
Image source: JeffBridgesOnAFriday
#21 Catching Some Waves!
#22 Above The Clouds
#23 The Parthenon, Greece
Image source: mgedvado
#24 Running Of The Bulls In Spain
Image source: elelegante101
#25 Ruling The World
#26 The Great Wall, China
Image source: Astrophysicyst
#27 Taking A Selfie With Pm Trudeau In Canada!
#28 Like A Local In Lisbon
#29 Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland
#30 Rockin’ The Stage!
#31 Easter Island, South America
Image source: defff_metal
#32 Risky Adventures
#33 To The Moon
Image source: phantomex
#34 Immortalized By Vincent
#35 Catching Stars In Ratenggaro Village, West Sumba, Indonesia
#36 Helping Wales Into The Euro 2016 Semi’s!
#37 Visiting Diagon Alley
#38 The Egyptian Pyramids
#39 The White House, Usa
Image source: mgedvado
#40 Went To Hawaii
Image source: Astrophysicyst
#41 Look, He’s At Euro 2016!
#42 Relaxing At Sololá, Guatemala, Central America
#43 In Romania Enjoying The View
#44 Learning About Space In Puerto Rico
#45 Surfing A Wave Somewhere Sunny!
#46 Being Invited To A Hobbiton Home
#47 Elephanty
#48 Making Friends At The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust In Kenya
#49 Parasailing In A Tropical Island
#50 See The Aurora
