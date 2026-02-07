80 People Share The Exact Second Their Attraction Ended Because Of A Weird Ick They Got

#1
He didn’t wake up in time for a job interview.
#2
he put gum behind his ear to chew it later 🙂
#3
pumping my own gas at 9 months pregnant while he sat in the passenger seat on his phone (:
#4
he would send me pictures of models he followed on insta and said he wished I looked like that
#5
my fat golden retriever we lovingly called a potato passed away, and the very next day he said he was now a baked potato because he got cremated.
#6
it was like 3pm i was fully at work and he texted me “goodmorning i just woke up” he had been playing video games all night. instantly blocked
#7
he ate an entire tub of tiramisu i’d made for my friends when i told him to take ONE portion 😭
#8
He dated me for 5 years but didn’t come to my mom’s funeral.
#9
He ate chicken wings and then touched my hair with his fingers
#10
he said working part time was too stressful for him.
#11
not knowing how to hold a conversation.
#12
imagine him chasing after a ping pong ball during a game and not being able to pick it up
#13
He went out his way to kill grasshopper that wasn’t bothering him 🚩
#14
My ex used to wipe his teeth with his shirt because he forgot to brush his teeth every day
#15
Spelled beautiful as “beutifal”
#16
He told me he didn’t wash his hands after he took a poo, because it was “not like he got anything on his hands”
#17
he swerved to try and hit a groundhog instead of trying to avoid
#18
called me “expensive” when I ordered a mixed drink…. never ran away so fast!
#19
Had a full back tattoo of himself as a gladiator.
#20
She chewed with her mouth open. I’m sorry, I literally can’t 💔
#21
He said “your best friend has eyes on me, seems like you have competition” i ended it right away
#22
I was blonde at the time, he said “you shoULD go back to brunette like my mum, you’d look hotter” BOY BYE
#23
This might sound wierd but he was mean to my childhood stuffed animal- like punching it and kicking it around my room. Lost feelings right there and told him to leave.
#24
Being mean to my cat
#25
He said “you know how many people want me”🫡
#26
He kept comparing me to his ex
#27
he sent me $20 and said you never had a real man that’ll send you money. mind u he was paying me back…
#28
When he drives fast, impatient, and recklessly.
#29
He told me I’m high maintenance when it was 95 degrees out and I wanted water which was like a dollar
#30
Came over to my house for the first time and actually yelled at my dog when it barked… like who is you
#31
“I know you miss me” I never did, the audacity was too much.
#32
we were eating in his car, asked if I was done & I said yes & proceeded to throw all the trash outside the car window 😭
#33
He told me his mom was coming over shortly to do his laundry
#34
He said “pweaseeeee” and put his hands like this 🙏. Never felt instant, primal rage like that before
#35
Anytime he’d mention my apartment he’d say as “ours”.
#36
His Lock Screen was a picture of himself
#37
Him telling me to lower my voice when I was just telling him about something I was passionate about.
#38
Told me he was “so happy to finally be dating someone in his league” because “all his other past crushes were above him”
#39
I am a home health CNA and I said that I cook and clean for my patients and he said, “so everything a typical woman should do.” Bye bye
#40
he missed his doctors appointment because i didn’t remind him
#41
Went into a store and tried on a fedora – he was being serious.
#42
He was rude to our waitress and didn’t tip. I went back and tipped her and apologized for his behaviour. That was our first and last date.
#43
A few years after my mom died I was having a really bad day were grief was overwhelming. I told my husband “I miss my mom so bad”. He responded, “I miss mine too”. She lived 25 mins away. I’m now happily divorced.
#44
Wouldn’t accept the answer “no”
#45
I lost our baby due to a miscarriage. I told him. He said oh I’m sorry and kept playing PlayStation. He was in his 30s and we were married with a child already. Now I’m happily divorced.
#46
He brought his mom on the date twice and was 30 years old.
#47
Making baby noises when he wanted to cuddle 😂😂😭😭😭
#48
He was an Andrew Tate follower
#49
He opened my fridge on his own accord without asking and started to critique my fridge organisation then started to critique my parking, my clothes, my dishwasher staking ability
#50
he told me he has never finished reading a book in his life.. he was 32. haven’t seen him since.
#51
he did the duke dennis hug not even a week into talking.
#52
He said it was gross I had to give myself an insulin shot… I’m type one 🧍♀️
#53
Told me loved me after two days of dating BYE
#54
His mom came in his room to clean it. He’s 24.
#55
When they send a sad face when I don’t respond right away, biggest ick everrr for me
#56
Long nails
#57
Avoidant attachment style 😒
#58
“Rule number one, stay off your phone” LIKE YES ABSOLUTELY! But who are YOUUUU to tell me what I can and can not do??? Mind you this was the very FIRST day we went on a “date”
#59
Drove a PT Cruiser! 😳
#60
he didn’t remember things i told him over and over again
#61
when they try to correct you but they’re wrong and won’t let you explain why because they’re convinced YOU’RE wrong.
#62
He wanted to take control of my finances. all of them.
#63
his mom would come over every week and clean his house and do all his laundry while he gamed, before she left she’d leave a note saying how much she loved him and kiss it with LIPSTICK, he’s 26
#64
When he made me pay for dinner
#65
Didn’t know the different between accept and except
#66
a guy saying “hehe” in a message
#67
he asked for split bills on the first date🙃
#68
he tries to act “tough” in front of his friends
#69
Stood outside his car for 5 minutes while he tried to parallel park.
#70
When he told me I paid for dinner last night you pay for breakfast today
#71
Said “A degree is just a piece of paper” right before my masters program graduation
#72
spelled “cough” like “colph” and he was in his mid twenties.
#73
Casually kept saying “wyd” every 5 freaking minutes
#74
he said he would never have indoor animals. broke up that night 😅
#75
Asked me if I would ever get the same haircut as his mom.
#76
Tried to control what I posted online, while simultaneously liking photos of women doing the same thing I was doing
#77
He only washed his hair once a month and would ask me to do it for him when he would come over because he just “didn’t know how”
#78
“Our options are to either get engaged and married asap or breakup” absolutely not sir (I was 18 yrs old)
#79
he told me MY body “belongs” to HIM…
#80
Walk into his room and he has 8 Spider-Man posters and a Spider-Man bed spread
