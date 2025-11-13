Man Creates A Way To Reduce Plastic Packaging And 25 Famous Companies Join Him

As record high and low temperatures are being recorded all over the globe and unrecycled plastic waste continues to pile up in the middle in the ocean, almost forming and entire plastic continent in itself, it’s pretty obvious that time’s up and action is needed as soon as possible. Recycling waste on the same scale as we have been doing until now seems to be a solution that is not effective enough. There’s a need for a radical change in the way we consume and deal with our waste and this man, Tom Szaky, an author, CEO and an eco-revolutionary, is here with an idea that could change everything. – The Loop Project.
The old days of a milk man delivering fresh milk and then recollecting empty bottles again can return, but this time in a way more life-changing way
Tom Szaky, entrepreneur, author and an ecological warrior, recently came up with a game-changing idea
Image credits: Tom Szaky
Tired of the impossibility of avoiding plastic waste while using certain necessary products
He came up with an idea on how to make reusable and refillable packaging the new norm by presenting the Loop project
Image credits: loopstore_us
Loop will work in a way that can be summed up with: “shop and enjoy, then we pick up and refill”, just like with milk in the old days
Firstly, the goods that customers ordered online will be presented to their doorstep in a reusable Loop Tote bag
And once the items are used up, you just place the empty packaging back in the same Loop bag and request a free pick up so they could collect it, clean it and refill it with the same product
Here’s a simplified scheme of the whole groundbreaking novelty
Among 25 brands that have joined the project are Evian, Oral-B, Clorox, Gillette, Dove and others
The project will kick off in May 2019 with only 5,000 customers in Paris and New York City to test the idea
London, Tokyo, San Francisco and further expansion is planned in the future
If the whole initiative proves to be successful, more brands will be included in the catalog, which means more reusable packaging used by more people
Loop’s aim is to eliminate the idea of waste and if successful, this is going to one giant leap for humanity into a waste-free future
Image credits: PepsiCo
People are looking forward to this
