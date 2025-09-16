Jenna Ortega’s Risky Diamond-Encrusted Look At The 2025 Emmys Has People Mindblown

Jenna Ortega stole the spotlight with a show-stopping look at the 2025 Emmys.

The Friday actress donned a bold, bejeweled ensemble to the Emmys on Sunday (September 14) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

At the ceremony, she presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, which went to Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt.

The 22-year-old, known for her daring red carpet choices, wore an elaborate top made of oversized gemstones and pearls, leaving part of her midriff and chest exposed.

Image credits: jennaortega

She paired the striking piece with a long black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and matching strappy heels.

Her top, from the Givenchy by Sarah Burton fall/winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection, seemingly evoked Isabella Rossellini’s iconic look in Death Becomes Her.

The Wednesday star presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Image credits: Television Academy

For her makeup, Jenna channeled her eerie character in the Tim Burton series, with dark red lipstick, sculpted cheekbones, bleached eyebrows, and blue eyeshadow.  She styled her hair in a low, messy bun.

Jenna, who appeared on stage alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2023 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wednesday. That year, the award went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.

Image credits: vogueitalia

Image credits: .jkarb

Reflecting on how her character’s unique aesthetic has shaped her own style, Jenna told Harper’s Bazaar, “I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet.”

From 2016 to 2018, the actress led the Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle as Harley Diaz, an aspiring inventor who is the middle child of the seven siblings.

Jenna’s top was similar to Isabella Rossellini’s look in Death Becomes Her

Image credits: jennaortega

Jenna told the magazine that, for her, fashion is all about experimenting, especially after growing up in the spotlight.

She noted that boys are often allowed to evolve their style without being scrutinized, adding, “But girls, if they don’t stay as this perfect image of how they were first introduced to you, then it’s ‘Ah, something’s wrong. She’s changed. She sold her soul.’ 

“But you’re watching these women at the most pivotal times in their lives; they’re experimenting because that’s what you do.”

The 22-year-old said her style has become more “gothic” after playing Wednesday Addams

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jenna revealed that her height sometimes causes people not to “take her seriously,” resulting in judgments she described as both “annoying” and “patronizing.”

“I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I’m also a young woman,” she said.

Image credits: kreyahana

The young actress, who has appeared in Jane the Virgin, Iron Man 3, and Richie Rich, revealed that growing up in Hollywood has changed how she presents herself to the world, making her a more “cautious” person.

“I used to be a very extroverted child, but I’ve become more reserved,” Jenna told Vogue. “It doesn’t mean something negative. It just means I choose my words carefully.”

When Jenna was a Disney star, her style was more “bubbly” and “sweet,” she said

Image credits: vogueitalia

Image credits: ladidaix

The star, who grew up in Indio, California, is also mindful about how she speaks about her Latin heritage. Her father, Edward, is of Mexican descent, while her mother, Natalie, is of Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage. Jenna said her upbringing in Indio’s Spanish community is a “fundamental part” of her identity.

“I think these kinds of things don’t go away or change,” she said. “It’s just what I know.”

For her glam, Jenna opted for dark red lipstick, bleached eyebrows, and blue eyeshadow

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety

According to Deadline, Jenna is set to star in Klara and the Sun, a dystopian film directed by Taika Waititi.

Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times bestselling novel, the story follows Klara (Jenna), a solar-powered Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Amy Adams) and a teenager named Josie (Mia Tharia) who suffers from a mysterious illness. 

A premiere date for the sci-fi film has not yet been released. 

“I  hope her stylist’s pay is good,” said one fan of Jenna’s iconic Emmys look

Image credits: 0xBonke

Image credits: reedmray275

Image credits: UTEROCOBAIN

Image credits: lonelystt

Image credits: stylesrecord

Image credits: ijustkilledmyex

Image credits: hopelessxentric

Image credits: rossarari

Image credits: mapfthesouls

Image credits: sageinterlude

Image credits: kentkayyy

Image credits: Glansberg_Web3

Image credits: berso444

Image credits: heis_tolu

Image credits: friezsnake

Image credits: grokspam

Image credits: JucheSweety

Image credits: johntfs

Image credits: ChangeEpiphany

Image credits: youfound_fayy

