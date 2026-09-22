‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Finally Breaks Silence After Being Charged With Disturbing Crimes

“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has long been accused online of setting unrealistic beauty standards for men and promoting self-injury in the name of self-improvement.
But now he faces grave legal trouble after being accused of multiple serious offenses in Massachusetts, including two felonies.
According to court records, he was charged on September 8, 2026, with one count of r**e, one count of dru**ing someone for s*x*al relations, and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old.
After a spokesperson for Clavicular called the criminal charges “bogus,” the 20-year-old shared pictures on social media as “proof” of his innocence.
“If I were him, I would keep this for the court,” one user suggested.
“Looksmaxxer” Clavicular has been accused of getting a 17-year-old girl drunk and violating her
The criminal complaint against Clavicular accuses him of violating a minor at his family’s home in Chatham, Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
The supposed victim, who was 17 at the time, told the police that she and Clavicular began messaging on Instagram, and he later paid her to appear in his live streams.
The alleged crime took place after she arrived at his home in Morris Island, a gated community of million-dollar homes overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, on May 23, 2025, taking a rideshare from her grandparents’ home.
Clavicular’s mother and grandmother greeted her before he escorted her to his room, where she later got heavily intoxicated.
The accuser claimed that Clavicular, who was 19 at the time, knew her to be 17, and still offered her vodka, and then asked her to tell his viewers she was 18 and that she was simply drinking water.
After the livestream ended, they allegedly went to his bedroom, where she fell asleep and woke the next morning to Clavicular r**ing her.
A police officer who reviewed clips from the livestream saw the accuser tell Clavicular that she was “drunk,” and him responding, “It’s okay,” before kissing her.
Clavicular has denied the allegations and is currently not under arrest. He is expected to be arraigned on October 14 in Orleans District Court.
Although the reports did not name the accuser, the alleged attack was previously described in a lawsuit filed against Clavicular in April by 18-year-old content creator Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, known online as Alorah Ziva.
Clavicular presented receipts that painted a friendly relationship between him and the alleged accuser
Hours after the charges surfaced in the media, Clavicular took to social media to share his interactions with the accuser, suggesting that things were much friendlier between them than alleged.
“Trying to get my attention in any way possible, a lawsuit? Seriously… really petty of you,” he wrote in the caption.
A screenshot of a DM exchange showed a girl saved as “Leksy” starting a conversation, asking, “Hey Clav, how are you?” to which he responded, “Good.”
The girl reacted with a heart emoji to the response, then said, “I want you (not gonna lie).”
“I’m tired of being like independent,” she said in the next text. “I mean, I like it, but I just need a man to relax with. We could keep everything private too, like no social media.”
“I’ve been pretty busy,” Clavicular answered, to which she said, “Yeah, I get that. When you get more settled, (let me know).”
In another text sent a few weeks later, she asked Clavicular to help her set up Kick, a streaming platform.
Clavicular also shared a picture of a handwritten letter in which she wrote, “You have my loyalty, 100%,” and said she admired him as a man.
She also thanked him for providing her with income and a stable place to stay, and offered to give him a back massage, cook him a meal, or spend a day at a spa together.
Clavicular could not convince netizens of his innocence
Clavicular’s defense did not earn him any favor with the netizens, who hijacked the post with fiery comments.
“Bro got a note from a child and thinks that makes it OK,” one said. Another wrote, “He made himself look guilty as f**k.”
Along with dismissing the charges as “bogus,” a spokesperson for Clavicular said the accusations stem from a civil suit he has refused to settle after the accuser later added allegations of s*x*al ab**e, according to CBS News.
In the previous complaint, she accused Clavicular of injecting her face with an unapproved fat-dissolving substance without her consent and of suggesting they take illicit substances while she was at his home.
It also alleged non-consensual s*x*al encounters while she was intoxicated.
The four-count civil complaint includes allegations of battery, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unauthorized use of name and likeness.
In his recent defense, Clavicular shared a short clip of Aleksandra saying on her own stream, “Not dating Clav. We just did a stream together. We injected Aqualyx. It was really fun. Super nice, sent me home in an Uber right after.”
Aqualyx is an injectable, non-surgical fat-dissolving treatment, used to target localized pockets of stubborn subcutaneous fat.
Earlier this year, Clavicular was sentenced to probation and community service for discharging a firearm at an alligator. He was also arrested on a battery charge involving two women.
“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” one netizen commented
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