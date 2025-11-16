Longtime Worker Gets Fired For Being Late For The First Time Ever, So His Colleagues Let The Boss Know They’re Not Disposable

The words “you’re fired” are horrifying to hear. Whether you’re new to the job or an experienced old-timer, they’re a real shot to your confidence.
Naturally, your initial reaction might be to shout, cry, and figure out a way to spend all the vacation days. But getting laid off does not necessarily mean the end of your career. Or that you did something inherently wrong.
Earlier this month, Reddit user No_StopItStepbro submitted a story to the popular ‘Anti Work‘ community about their coworker who, after being with the company for over 7 years, got terminated for showing up late, even though that was the first time he slipped up like that.
This employee was fired for being late even though it was the first time it happened during his 7 years with the company
Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)
So his colleagues decided to start to show up late until management rehires him
Image credits: Tayssir Kadamany (not the actual photo)
We might think that the man should be happy for leaving such a toxic workplace. However, even losing a job you detest can scar you. According to Brandon Smith, therapist and executive coach known as The Workplace Therapist, some professions lend themselves to toxicity more than others.
“There are environments where you are expected to give your entire life to a profession,” he told CNBC. “Common ones would be high-pressure consultation, high-pressure law firms, and investment banking. Those folks are notorious for sleeping in their office.”
If you get let go from a job that took up a considerable portion of your time, you might feel disoriented, particularly if your self-worth has been tied up in your professional role. If that’s the case, you can experience immense anxiety, panic, and loss, and sometimes jump right back into another toxic job situation where everyone’s overworked in order to escape the existential crisis.
To cope, it might be a good idea to invest in hobbies, self-care, or personal relationships instead.
People had a lot to say about the whole ordeal
