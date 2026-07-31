52 People Share The Raw And Very Harsh Realities Of Being Married

The start of a love story often feels like something out of a fairytale. But what we’re really curious about is how that story ends. How does the couple handle the endless drift into routine? What actually keeps them connected after years under the same roof?
When someone asked people online to share the raw truths of long-term relationships, thousands chimed in with their experiences and advice.
They opened up about the tiny, everyday moments — like making grocery lists, sitting in comfortable silence, or listening to the exact same story for the hundredth time.
If you want to know the honest, messy, and sometimes hilarious realities of staying together for the long haul, we’ve gathered some of the most spot-on insights right here.
#1
You gotta be able to be good coworkers. Not being able to carry responsibility together will break you.
Image source: Reasonable-Mischief, Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
#2
“What should we eat this week?” While sitting over a blank shopping list. Repeat every week forever.
Image source: jordanscollected, Junior REIS (not the actual photo)
#3
Sometimes you won’t like each other. It doesn’t mean it’s over. You just need to find new ways to reconnect. Also, you’re probably just really tired.
Image source: BenightedBuckaroo, Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
Poems, pop songs, movies — love shows up the same way almost everywhere. Fluttering hearts. Butterflies in the stomach. Countless phrases exist to capture that early rush of excitement. One of them is the “honeymoon period.”
It’s the feeling of not being able to stop thinking about someone. Of checking your phone every few minutes, hoping they texted. Of feeling like you’ve known this person forever, even though it’s only been a few weeks. Everything they do feels charming, and even their flaws feel kind of cute.
These feelings actually have a scientific explanation. Early-stage intense romantic love — the lovestruck kind most people picture — starts in a primitive part of the brain. Science shows it fires first in the midbrain, in the same reward system that drives basic survival urges.
#4
We’re in our late 70s now and spend a lot of time at doctors appointments. It only gets worse in your 80s and beyond. You’ll need each other in your worst and most vulnerable moments.
Image source: IHeartWichita, Tim Mossholder (not the actual photo)
#5
Some things you thought/hoped they’d grow up out of do not change. Little things can end up driving you nuts after years. Living styles and prefs are hugely important (cleanness, neatness etc) bc no one wants to be the other person’s maid – it will end attraction.
Image source: Future_Beginning_244, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#6
If you’re lucky, you’re going to watch them age. You’ll see the gray hairs pop out and take over their head, rub their back as a nighttime routine because it hurts when he turns his head a certain way, hold their hands in scary waiting rooms, all of this while your body is doing the same thing.
There was this scene in Beetlejuice where they conjured up the couple and they aged from young to decrepit very quickly, still holding hands. It’s like that, only with bills and grocery store trips.
Image source: Plus_Possibility_240, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
We often think of romantic love as a complex, euphoric emotion. But experts believe that the way it activates the brain’s basic region suggests something simpler: love is actually a fundamental drive, hardwired to satisfy a core human need.
“Love is a biological necessity — it’s as needed for our well-being as exercise, water, and food. And from a neuroscientific viewpoint, we can really say that love blossoms in the brain,” says neuroscientist Stephanie Cacioppo, PhD.
Her research found that 12 brain regions work together to release chemicals when a person is in love. This includes the feel-good hormone dopamine, the “cuddle hormone” oxytocin, and adrenaline, which induces a euphoric sense of purpose.
#7
They key is to find someone you can sit three feet from almost every single night of your life without saying a word and still enjoy your time. Because that’s what real life is.
When we were young we were going out to a bar or a restaurant or a show or someone’s place to kick it at least three nights a week, usually like five nights, but now we’re getting older and we rarely go out. We order in way more than we go to an actual sit-down restaurant.
The other key is to have hobbies. My wife in in a dance troupe that rehearses three nights a week, sometimes four, and I get out for runs or to go golfing or to play padel with the fellas or something. And we go out separately to bars and stuff without the other. So we get time apart.
But yeah the reality is about 90% of your life is sitting next to said person, not saying much.
Image source: SpicelessKimChi, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#8
Some nights you lie side by side feeling more like roommates who split rent than people who once couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
Image source: Warm_Bridge_946, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#9
If your marriage lasts, one of you will watch the other die. You’ll be there to witness and help bear the burden of each other’s suffering. So many people focus on intimacy, or the lack of it, as the “worst part.” Seems to me that’s just one more way a marriage challenges us to grow as human beings.
Image source: PrismaticBrainWorm, Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)
When people talk about a loved one, brain scans show increased blood flow to their reward circuit, including the amygdala, hippocampus, and prefrontal cortex. Because these areas are highly sensitive to pleasure, they light up instantly at the mere mention of someone they love.
At the same time, our serotonin levels, a key hormone that regulates appetite and helps keep anxious and intrusive thoughts at bay, dip noticeably.
“This explains why people in the early stages of love can become obsessed with small details, spending hours debating about a text to or from their beloved,” says Dr. Cacioppo.
#10
You’re probably going to be cleaning up one another’s [bodily fluids ] at various points.
Image source: igotplans2, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#11
I work around d***h. You need to stay independent and functional with your partner.
I’ve seen elderly spouses negate basic responsibility to their partner for 60 years. Then their spouse dies they have no clue how to function and end up in states of severe psychiatric duress where they have to be hospitalized.
Image source: iamlikewater, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#12
That you will have to confront your own shadow and trauma and that will likely get projected out onto those closest to you.
Image source: Ok-Brain4227, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Every high comes with a crash, though. Over time, the blinding dopamine rush lowers, making way for hormones associated with long-term attachment and comfort. This is when we start seeing our partners for who they really are — flaws and all.
“It’s possible they’ve always been this way, but you just didn’t notice because of all the rush and excitement. Now you get to ask yourself, ‘Is this somebody I can spend time with? Is this somebody I still enjoy? Is this a person I can still laugh with?’” says psychologist Chivonna Childs, PhD.
#13
Puppy love ends. It becomes a true life partnership that constantly requires give and take.
Image source: grassy4343, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#14
You will have to listen to a lot of stories about their work day, most of which are not in any way interesting, and say, “Wow, I can’t believe [person] did that” because the boring details of their life deserve to be heard by someone.
Image source: youreannie, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#15
One of you will end up alone after the other one d**s. Just holding my hand is almost all my wife needs to process her fear or anxiety before we get to solving the problem. It breaks my heart knowing there will probably come a time when she’s scared or nervous and I won’t be there to get her through it.
Image source: OnlyCome2CTheArsenal, Ivan S (not the actual photo)
The good news is that as the initial thrill wears off and a couple grows more committed, brain activity actually expands. The brain simply opens up new pathways to support long-term trust, safety, and deep connection.
A 2019 study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience found that couples married for 20 years or more still showed brain activity in the same dopamine-rich reward centers.
Over time, love also activates the brain’s smarter, more practical regions. It taps into areas that handle complex language and subtle body cues. This is why long-term couples can finish each other’s sentences or cook together in a small kitchen without bumping into each other.
So while the honeymoon phase might be over, your brain is actually getting an upgrade.
#16
Your partner is going to fart. A lot.
Image source: Dramatic-Attempt-735, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#17
Having uncomfortable and real conversation right when things come up. I find things get swept under the rug and resentments build. Any conversation not being had will be owed with interest at a later date.
Image source: Calm-Painter5457, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#18
You grow up thinking true love is about making out on a windswept beach, or dancing in the moonlight, or declaring your love for each other in the pouring rain.
True love is looking at a growth on someone’s b*m and telling them if they should get a doctor to look at it or not.
Image source: mattigus7, Elisa Photography (not the actual photo)
This neural expansion of the brain actually comes with very real benefits.
Research shows that couples who stay together are healthier, wealthier, happier, and live longer than their solo peers.
But it’s not so much about being legally married as the benefits of being in a stable and healthy relationship.
Having a trusted partner lowers chronic stress hormones like cortisol, which in turn reduces blood pressure and strengthens the immune system.
This is also because stable couples usually pool resources and constantly look out for each other.
#19
That simply loving someone isn’t enough.
The whole “love languages” thing may have been debunked or at least debated, but I do think there’s some merit to it. More as a vague guidebook though.
I love my wife more than anything. I’ve always been a physical touch person, that’s how I enjoy showing love and affection.
My wife is an acts of service and gift giving person.
For years I was loving her the way I like to love, and not the way she wanted to be loved. It made her feel unheard, unappreciated, and like she was shouldering an unfair amount of the burden(and she was, I fully admit that).
It wasn’t until I pulled my head out of my a*s and loved her the way she wanted to be loved that things really fell back together again. It almost cost me my marriage.
Image source: JombComb, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#20
Every now and then, that ‘love’ starts to be less of a feeling and more of a choice. you have to keep choosing that love in order to keep it going or itll simply stop.
Image source: coldsoupandwaffles, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#21
If you are counting on something about your partner changing as the relationship progresses, you’ll likely be very disappointed. People do change over time for better and for worse. And to be a good partner I would hope we’re all trying to improve ourselves in ways that benefit our partner. But if you’re holding on to the need for something about the person to change for the relationship to work, the relationship probably won’t work.
Image source: gotsthepockets, Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)
In a survey by the Pew Research Center, thousands of adults were asked to rank the top factors for a successful partnership. While faithfulness topped the list, the third most important factor was sharing household chores.
Over 62% of respondents agreed that fairly dividing the daily workload is essential to lasting happiness.
There’s a ton of research that proves that the secret to keeping long-term love alive is feeling like you’re on the same team, even when it comes to doing the dishes and folding the laundry.
#22
My husband and I were putting laundry away the other day and he pulled his pants down and farted then went back to sorting laundry.
25 years and he still surprises me.
Image source: Dutchie420x, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#23
Parenthood changes your relationship and not always for the better.
Image source: Only-Jelly-8927, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
When the constant butterflies fade into routine and predictability, some might worry that the spark is gone for good. And while it’s always okay to step away if a relationship isn’t right for you, this shift isn’t automatically a red flag.
Small and intentional habits like prioritizing intimacy and novelty can easily reignite the magic you shared when you first met.
#24
Once the kids are gone, and you’re no longer in parenting survival mode, you have to remember what you liked about your partner, and learn who they are now. And hope you’ve been able to grow and change in the same direction. You start dating each other again.
Image source: alianaoxenfree, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#25
They key to a happy marriage is communication, compromise, and learning which hills are worth dying on. Sometimes it really is better to just smile and nod apologize even if you were right, especially if you were right.
Image source: Hellswolf08, Reed Naliboff (not the actual photo)
#26
“Hey does this look bad enough to go see a Dr about?” *Spreads cheeks.
Image source: Fuhzix, Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
#27
The roommate thing is real. Also sharing expenses like health care. [Bodily fluids], too. The worst part of it is the in-laws. You’re part of their family now.
If you find the person who likes a lot of the same stuff you do, then it’s easier. If not, you’ll go insane.
Image source: Hellcat_5155, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#28
Your going to age slowly but surely and one day they’ll have wrinkles and scars and weight that wasn’t there before. Life is going to get mundane and redundant with chores and what are we having for dinner and we did see that movie, when it came out don’t you remember?
You will have periods where you wonder what happened to it because you’ll realize it’s different, you’ve done every date idea several times already so you start ordering take out and sitting in your backyard, again. You’ll have disagreements about little things and bigger things because life doesn’t stay the same. You’ll have to take care of them sick, see them in the hospital, have to remind them the doctor said to take this pill or stop eating that thing.
Some people end up long distance because of work or some other obligation and you can’t both go for whatever reason. Real love isn’t infatuation, it’s not a feeling, it’s an action even when your mad and even when you feel like they don’t see you. Sometimes they won’t see you, they’ll have hard times throughout the years like if a family member dies or they lose their job or they’re medically unable to be present for a time, but sometimes you’ll be that person in the relationship. So treat them during those down times the way you would want to be treated.
Your literally going through life with someone. It’s going to be messy sometimes. It’s going to s**k sometimes. People who stay married don’t stay married because they’re soul mates or the butterflies never went away, they stay married because they know. They know life isn’t perfect and neither is marriage.
Image source: Safe-Perspective3469, Natalia Blauth (not the actual photo)
#29
How scared you are of them dying. 11 years in and the dread just gets worse and worse.
Image source: Slip-Popular, Gus Moretta (not the actual photo)
#30
When people say “grow old together” they mean that not only will you inevitably age, but also you’ll be living with an old person. So for a hetero lady for example, not only will you be filled with justifiable rage enabled by hormones, get saggy skin, thinner hair etc, you’ll also find yourself living with an old man who snores, farts like it’s a hobby, takes 10 minutes to p** etc. One tends to romanticize the idea that someone will love us as we change and age, but we also have to still love THEM. Sigh.
Image source: buildalittlehouse, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#31
He still can’t seem to read my mind. Very frustrating.
Image source: vozzov
#32
Aside from the “look at this thing on my body” comments, all are legit and generally come down to some version of:
Passion fades. Years of discussions, frustrations, arguments, different viewpoints, and all the things people leave unsaid build up. Recognizing devotion and commitment and staying true to them are what will keep your relationship going for the long-term. I have massive disagreements and argumennts with my wife sometimes. Nothing aside from total betrayal (cheating) could ever get me to even think about reconsidering our marriage.
But I’ll add a different one also: unless you already pretty mature and have had serious, long-term relationships in the past, there are things you haven’t experienced and will need to grow and change in order to make your marriage work. Things you probably have no idea are a problem because they’ve never been a problem for you because your life has never demanded you to fix them. Well, now your life (marriage) will demand it if you want it to succeed. You can’t know what it is in advance, and you have to be willing to listen, understand, compromise, and change to make it work. A possible example could be relationship with parent(s) or other family members.
Image source: a_problem_solved
#33
You will see them grieving. It is not attractive. But you see it and it does not turn you off, it breaks your heart – and that feeling is one of deep, true love.
Image source: tiptreetimes
#34
You won’t always like each other. Some days you choose the relationship anyway, and that’s normal.
Image source: Optimal-Alps8413
#35
There is no “right” way to live your life together. I know older couples who act just like newlyweds, but I also know older couples who are more or less roommates. As you age, your priorities will change, but this varies from person to person. Sometimes it varies a lot.
The reality is that this kind of thing is *really* hard to tell when you’re early in a relationship. So IMO, the #1 thing everyone should be prepared for is that your relationship might end as you mature and grow apart, and that’s okay. It doesn’t have to be violent upheaval. Healthy, well adjusted adults can sit down, realize that they’re no longer right for each other, and go back out into the world to find what they want.
People get too attached to their ideals about marriage, and don’t pay enough attention to the practical realities. When you’re young, you focus on what satisfies the urges that dominate your psyche at the time. As you age, that will change. It’s biology. This means your needs change too. Being up front about those changes, talking about them openly, and always being supportive of your partner’s needs, even when they don’t align with your own, is how you maintain a long term relationship, even if it doesn’t have the same label for the entirety of your lives.
Image source: bradland
#36
Aging, seeing your once strong hot partner get weaker, gray, teeth loss, unexpected heath problems. Signs of early dementia or arthritic symptoms. It’s all terrifying to be honest. But it also means showing a level of love and care that transcends physical attraction and bonds you in spirit.
Image source: Active_Wing_2954
#37
They will change, and you will change too. The important thing is to still like each other, choose each other, consider their needs, and find ways to enjoy time together.
Probably the biggest “raw reality” is that you both need to continue working on yourselves and growing as individuals, or you run the risk of the relationship collapsing. This is why my last relationship ended. Your partner has to match your efforts. You cannot be the only one doing the emotional labor and / or carrying the mental load of the household.
After nine years together and eight years of living together, my last partner became increasingly emotionally unavailable and refused to do any work in that area. The walls he put up grew higher and higher. Then his emotional unavailability spun off into financial infidelity, so I ended it. He stopped choosing us, so I chose myself. No regrets.
Image source: antifrenzy
#38
Sometimes you just want to do a simple thing without comment, questions or having to explain yourself. I just want to be able to tip some dog food into a bowl without a voice behind me saying ‘should we be feeding him again tonight?’ Or to drive and listen to a good song without the stream of consciousness about Baldursgate 3 or whatever coming from the passenger seat. I just want quiet sometimes. Intense quiet.
Image source: Holiday_Cat_7284
#39
It’s basically a business arrangement much of the time.
Image source: spenserian_
#40
You’re taking a shower and he comes in to take a poo. Your only reaction is to remind him not to flush because it causes the shower to go really hot. He just closes the lid when he’s done, and you flush when you get out.
Why wasn’t I warned XD.
Image source: NotaRookie123
#41
Dealing with a chronic health condition. I developed a chronic illness last summer and it’s been incredibly challenging for our marriage. It impacts almost every part of the marriage and parenting. It changes everything and if the foundation of your marriage isn’t strong it’ll cause serious problems.
Image source: GoodMourning81
#42
Droughts of romance WILL happen. And yes it is BOTH of your responsibilities to make it rain. You’re not exempt from romantic gestures just because you’re a woman. And you’re not exempt from romantic gestures just because you’ve already married her. Water the garden or it will d*e.
And I’m not talking a bouquet of flowers. Aim to impress. To shock.
Image source: bobfosseinaloof
#43
You become a tiny emergency response team for each others weird body stuff, and somehow thats normal now.
Image source: Reasonable_Banana10
#44
“What do you want for dinner?”
“I don’t know, what do you want?”.
Image source: mother_o_duck
#45
Long periods of abstinence are a normal part of a marriage.
Recovery from childbirth, grief, long illness, periods of separation— if your expectation isn’t that there will occasionally be months of “dry spells” over the years, you’re missing the “in sickness and in health” part of the vows.
Your marriage has to be stronger than attraction.
Image source: UnluckyReader
#46
Been married 30+ years. My wife and I have both agreed to stay together as no one else would deal with us 😂. We re happily married and into the second phase of our relationship, no kids at home. We are enjoying re-experiencing life together.
Image source: Silver_Bullfrog_566
#47
Stress. You stress when your partner stresses, but often you need to hide it and be their emotional support.
She’ll spill out all her anxieties about a big event at work, and you’ll be anxious for her, but you’ll have to keep quiet and tell her it will all work out ok.
He’ll be freaking out about the big exam and how he’s definitely going to fail, and you’ll have to stop yourself from getting angry as you remember the countless late nights of hard work and study they’ve done and that they seem to want to pretend they never did.
In a love-filled relationship of long standing, you become emotionally bonded. You feel what they feel, and they feel what you feel. It’s profoundly frustrating. Their stresses and worries and anxieties become yours. Many times a day will be going well for you, until they come home – they’ve not had a good day, and now as you console them, your day isn’t good anymore either. You find yourself asking “Why do I feel sad/angry/frustrated – I was having a blast!” and it’s because you live vicariously through them, and their experiences affect you deeply.
The silver lining is that this is both a two way street, and one with trees as well as traffic. What I mean by that is firstly, your partner will experience this too and will understand the feelings. It also means you strengthen together as you share in emotion. Secondly it means that this applies to the good and not just the bad. A fairly dreary day is instantly lit up when your partner bursts into the house practically exploding with happiness and energy because she passed her driving test or because he got the job, or whatever else. You get to share in their positive emotions and celebrate them too!
Image source: BravoFoxtrotGolf
#48
There is no “raw reality” Like everything else — it’s what you make it, and how compatible you are in the first place. Are you really friends who pull for each other no matter what?
Image source: RGOL_19
#49
There’s a really good chance that at some point you are going to have to look at a boil on your partner’s back or inner thigh and pop that thing!
Image source: burnedimage
#50
My wife and her friend were talking about this very thing a couple of days ago. Their suggestion: if you really want to find out what someone is like before making a long-term commitment, go on a road trip with them.
Image source: kamuelak
#51
There is no recourse when they do something hurtful. You are stuck with them. You have to work through it. You can’t leave, get revenge, or hold resentment or else it will further harm the relationship. You either find a way to get over it or get a divorce. .
Image source: Yoga_farts
#52
After having kids I’m struggling with the balance of mom mode and wife mode. The difference is crazy and I just noticed I was being an amazing mom, but not a good wife and it hurts because our 4th is due in October.
Image source: Effective_Smile_1480
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