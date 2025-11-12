Squirrel Winter Olympics

Every day these wild red squirrels are being challenged to find there food. For 5 years, I have placed props in scenes with food in my garden. Every day I wait for them to capture them for my camera. I started with this series with the first snow in October. Sometimes I never get the shot I am looking for. It is most of the time a challenge maybe that is why I still shoot squirrel photos. They never bore me, besides that, they have become my close little friends.
