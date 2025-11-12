Squirrel Winter Olympics

by

Every day these wild red squirrels are being challenged to find there food. For 5 years, I have placed props in scenes with food in my garden. Every day I wait for them to capture them for my camera. I started with this series with the first snow in October. Sometimes I never get the shot I am looking for. It is most of the time a challenge maybe that is why I still shoot squirrel photos. They never bore me, besides that, they have become my close little friends.

© Geert Weggen, use of all my photos only with my permission.

More info: geertweggen.com | Facebook | Instagram | flickr.com

Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics
Squirrel Winter Olympics

