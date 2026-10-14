64 Old Products That Refuse To Give Up Even After Decades Of Daily Use (New Pics)

The world is filled with lots of mass-produced junk: Fast food, fast fashion, fast furniture, fast everything. Nowadays, it feels like we’ve just bought something and a short while later, we’re replacing it again. Either because it broke, went out of fashion, a better version hit the shelves, or we simply got bored.
It’s a far cry from back in the day, when our grandparents spent money on the things they knew would last. It’s no wonder they mutter, “They don’t make them like they used to.” But not everyone has been sucked into the trap of unnecessary consumerism. There are still people who believe in quality over quantity. They might have a shiny modern kitchen but on top of the counter sits an espresso machine, bought for $20 two decades ago.
‘Buy It For Life‘ is an online community dedicated to showcasing things that have stood the test of time. It’s filled with awesome photos of practical, durable and quality-made products that are still in near-perfect condition. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the best pics. Many might have you thinking twice before replacing a perfectly-working appliance.
#1 I Bought This Espresso Machine Used For $25, 20 Years Ago. Still Works Great!
Image source: brodyqat
#2 This Is My 1960s Electrolux
Image source: herringpoint
#3 I Found My Late Grandad’s Pen. His First Journal Is Dated 1948, A Year After This Pen Was Released. It Still Had Ink In It. It’s Working Just Fine. No Restoration. Almost 80 Years Of Use
Image source: wander-and-wonder
It seems like some products are purposely made to be replaced while others are built to last a lifetime. And while certain people have no problem wasting money, others know better. It’s can be tempting to purchase something cheap, thinking that you’re saving a few bucks.
But often, you might be sacrificing quality, and paying a lot more in the long-run. Not only is it a major expense to constantly have to replace products, it’s also really bad for the environment.
#4 Intellimouse Optical – 25 Years And Still Used Daily!
Image source: mrstevethompson
#5 Bought These Clarks Desert Boots Almost 20 Years Ago And They Just Get Better Looking With Age And No Signs Of Giving Up Any Time Soon
Image source: Cork0nThe0cean
#6 Probably A Controversial Bifl Because It’s Luxury And Not Practical, But Buying Used Designer Bags And Refurbishing Them Is My Hobby. This Bag Is 30 Years Old Next Month!
Image source: islandofwaffles
You might think that the more expensive a product, the better the quality. But that’s not always the case. Take clothing, for example. One study, conducted by the University of Leeds, found that many items on the lower end of the price scale far out-performed the higher-end options. They came to this conclusion by testing the durability of hoodies, jeans and t-shirts in different price ranges.
“The quality of clothing has decreased with the dawn of fast fashion,” reports Remake.com. “To keep costs low, brands and manufacturers have been opting for cheaper fabrics and scrimping on finishings.”
#7 The Kmart Fan That Will Outlive Your Hopes And Dreams
Image source: SassyLene
#8 A Truly Bifl Appliance For $20 On Marketplace
Image source: unlmtdammo
#9 I’m In My Late 30’s And Just Purchased My First (Non Smart) Watch. How’d I Do?
Image source: ChuckleCheetah
A 2023 survey, conducted by UK environmental charity Hubub, found that “on average, people expect 26 washes from a £10 ($12) t-shirt before it starts to break down/not look good, compared to 42 washes from a £100 ($125) t-shirt. They expected 30 washes from a £20 ($25) pair of jeans compared to 44 washes from a £100 ($125) pair of jeans.”
But based on the Leeds researchers’ findings, the consumers might be misjudging the durability of their clothing. And this can have a negative impact on the environment.
#10 A Comb I Bought In The 80s And Still Use Every Day
Image source: plinkplonkplank
#11 Took My 1982 Gravely 8162-B Out Of Winter Storage Today, And Got It Ready For The Mowing Season. Hard To Find Anything Built As Tough As This Vintage Machine Today
Image source: Legend_of_the_Wind
#12 Backpack My Mom Bought Her Freshman Year Of College, Handed It Down To Me When I Started School (I’m 27) And Still Use It Everyday For Work
Image source: Mister_Quality
If a garment is durable and lasts long, consumers are likely to purchase fewer replacement garments. They’re also more likely to keep their items for longer. This equals less clothing ending up in landfills, and a happier planet.
So how do you know if you’re buying a good quality garment of it’s not all about the price of the item?
One way, say Remake’s experts, is to inspect the inside. There are few signs you might find that point to quality. For example, if the hem is sewn down thoroughly, it’s a good sign. If it’s loose, it’s at risk of snagging.
#13 Thrifted This Ekornes Stressless Chair For $30, Is It Legit?
Image source: skatedonny
#14 My Dad Bought This Jacket In 1985 And Wore It Every Winter. Now It’s Mine!
Image source: steeltheprotogen
#15 Almost A Decade Of Daily Use. Zojirushi Is Still The Most Reliable Thing In My Kitchen
Image source: tamimbro
“The size of stitching is also a good indicator – small stitches require more time and care and are more durable compared with long stitching which could be a sign of cutting corners,” reveals the site. “Also check for any flaws such as threads coming undone.”
If the item has a lining, check how it feels on your skin. A higher quality, say the experts, should be comfortable and not make you feel itchy, icky, or sticky. The buttons and zippers can also tell you something. Good quality garments won’t have cheap, plasticky-looking buttons that aren’t sewn on securely.
#16 My Grandfather’s 60-70 Year Old Wooden Clothes Brush. Still Works Perfectly And Keeps All My Clothes Looking Beautiful
Image source: Yk1japa
#17 Here We Go For Their Second Life! 70s-80s Tupperware
Image source: Admirable04
#18 A Spoon That Fed Me When I Started Having Semi Solid Food More Than 50 Years Ago
Image source: Mental_Rutabaga_4075
Whether it’s an item of clothing, a vacuum cleaner or furniture, it pays to buy durable products.
“Products that are designed to be reusable and uphold their quality over time reduce the need for replacements, and therefore the amount of waste generated,” notes Eurofins Sustainability Services. “The manufacture of new products requires significant energy, raw materials, and water. The waste generated from discarded products also contributes significantly to environmental degradation.”
#19 35+ Years Of Service
Image source: amines1
#20 16 Years Later, I’m Still Using This Harmony Remote. Just Programmed It For My Xbox Series X
Image source: UCLAKoolman
#21 German Haarschneidemaschine From 1950. Got It For 20€ And Its Never Been Used :)
Image source: schotte420
Some companies that are confident in a product’s durability and quality will include a lifetime guarantee… or longer.
One skillet, for example, has a ‘multi-century warranty,’ so even when you’re no longer around, your great-grandkids can still make use of it. “Rather than using Teflon, the skillet is oil-seasoned to make it non-stick,” reports Business Insider. “This means you never need to worry about replacing it when the non-stick fades, as oil-seasoning can also be done at home.”
#22 Ibm Flashdrive With 256mb That Costed Me A Fortune In 2001 And Still Works Flawlessly In 2026
Image source: lildarkwz
#23 R.i.p Hair Brush. My Grandmother’s Hair Brush She Got From A Door To Door Sales Men
Image source: No_Square8192
#24 Finally Found A Set Of Speed Queen Commercial Washer And Dryer
Image source: DrunkenGolfer
If you’re looking for ‘Buy For Life’ products, it helps to search for those with a lifetime warranty. This doesn’t necessarily mean your lifetime.
“If you purchase an item because it comes with a lifetime warranty or guarantee, make sure you keep the receipt and remember where you kept the receipt,” reports MoneyTalks News. “Many of these offers require proof of purchase and do not extend to purchases through resellers.”
And don’t forget to check whether you need to register your product to qualify for the lifetime warranty.
#25 My Sister Asked Me What I Wanted For My Christmas. I Said A Braun Shaver. Her Hubby Retorted, “What’s Wrong With A Remington”? That Was 35 Years Ago.
Image source: Iam_so_Roy_Batty
#26 Bought This Pot With My First Apartment 15+ Years Ago. Now I Feed My Family With It 🥹
Image source: saltlampbish
#27 My Mom’s Tupperware From The 1970’s
Image source: HeyFlo
#28 Purchased With My First Tax Return In 1986
Image source: fridayimatwork
#29 Installed In 1978. Still Going Strong
Image source: Vissuto
#30 Patagonia Repair Program
Image source: kidcoma001
#31 My Grandmother’s Katsuobushi Planer (Dried Bonito Flake Shaver). Still Works Perfectly:)))
Image source: Yk1japa
#32 Logitech Z-2300 Used Daily For Almost 20 Years. Got Them For Christmas In 2006 From Circuit City
Image source: zOneNzOnly
#33 Peugeot Bali Fonte Pepper Mill – This Thing Is A Beast!
Image source: SenorPwnador
#34 My Aunt’s Refrigerator From The Late 70s. I Think It’s Beautiful
Image source: Cakes-and-Pies
#35 My Grandparents Got This Fridge For Free When They Bought Their House In 1968. It’s Never Needed Repairs And Still Works Like A Charm
Image source: DaBooch425
#36 Found For 3 Euros At The Thrift Store- End Grain Cutting Board
Image source: Ok_Sun_443
#37 After 50 Years In Service It’s Time To Say Goodbye
Image source: thequattrolife
#38 Reminder: Bifl Doesn’t Mean The Item Only Has One Job For Its Entire Life
Image source: WeeklyPie
#39 Birkenstock Profis Are Now Terrible
Image source: SuperRadPsammead
#40 The Best Thing I Did For My Kids Childhood
Image source: goingoverallterrain
#41 My Tilley Hat – Used Constantly For 31 Years And Counting
Image source: Cautious_Ticket_8943
#42 After 30 Years, I Can Finally Say That The N64 Is Buy It For Life
Image source: FrankieBeanSniffer
#43 Birks: ~6 Years Near Daily Wear (R) vs. Brand New Pair (L)
Image source: not_a_muggle
#44 70+ Year Old Water Heater Still In Use
Image source: SalC1
#45 They Don’t Make Things Like This Anymore. Send $ 0.75 To This Address For …
Image source: CharmingMechanic2473
#46 New Speedqueen Tc5/Dc5
Image source: Glum-Year-7577
#47 Legends Never Waste! Ge Clock Radio
Image source: Round-Guarantee4948
#48 36 Year Old Toddler Jacket. Was Mine, And Now Handed Down To My Oldest Son. It Will Be Handed Down To My Youngest In A Couple Years. A 3 Generation Coat. Perfect Condition
Image source: smg990
#49 12 Year Daily Carry Nite Ize Carabiner Came In A 2 Pack; Found The Other Unused Today. They Were Both Black
Image source: Faustian-BargainBin
#50 50 Year Old Kmart Box Fan
Image source: SteveJB313
#51 Eley Hose Nozzle Freakin’ Rocks
Image source: SnooBeans6273
#52 Over A Decade Later And The Griffin Survivor Aux Is Still Going Strong
Image source: KerberosPanzerCop
#53 1996 Ursula Happy Meal Bath Toy
Image source: Commercial-Editor-46
#54 My 1980s Nylon Goody Comb
Image source: lord_grenville
#55 My Grandfather’s 60-70 Year Old Natural Whetstone. Still Sharpening Knife Today
Image source: Yk1japa
#56 My Sandals Can Change Size!
Image source: InformalFishingSong
#57 Two Bifl Items On The Same Goodwill Trip. A KitchenAid Mixer And A Little La Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pan
Image source: PoultryCommunity
#58 Easily One Of My Best Goodwill Finds Yet, A Luxo Color Correct For Only $10
Image source: PurpleClamp
#59 My Bifl Stud Finder (It’s Literally Just A Magnet)
Image source: jules-amanita
#60 Found My “Whale” At The Flea Market
Image source: tristand1ck
#61 The Most Durable Fan In The World
Image source: FeelingSad6654
#62 Received A KitchenAid And A Braun Immersion Blender At Our Wedding Shower, Which To Keep?
Image source: tillamoooook
#63 20 Years And Going Strong
Image source: PLS-SEND-NATURE
#64 Irish Sweater Bought 2/1996
Image source: Backsight-Foreskin
Follow Us