Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan

by

If you are tired of the usual long exposure photos, then this post is for you. Japanese photographer Yume Cyan has spent the last month in the forests of Nagoya City, Japan, shooting some surreal long exposure photographs of fireflies.

His long exposure shots (often 30 seconds at ISO 800) were taken with a Canon 5D Mark III and 50 mm lens. The aperture was set at f/2.8 – this made the closer fireflies look like out-of-focus circles of light. Finally the photos were combined together into composite shots.

According to Wikipedia, there are more than 2,000 species of fireflies, but despite their name, only some species produce adults that glow. These lightning bugs produce the most efficient light in the world – nearly 100 percent of the energy in the chemical reaction is emitted as light.

You can usually take such surreal photographs during the rainy seasons, from June to July, when fireflies mate after thunderstorms. For more examples, be sure to check out Long Exposure Photos of Gold Fireflies by Yuki Karo.

Website: 500px | Facebook | via: thisiscolossal, petapixel

Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan
Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan
Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan
Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan
Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan
Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan

Long Exposure Photos of Gold Fireflies by Yuki Karo

Dream-Like Long Exposure Photos of Fireflies in Nagoya, Japan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
80 Mildly Interesting Photos With Even More Fascinating Backstories (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
If Done Right “Hanna” Can be an Incredible Show
3 min read
May, 23, 2017
Corporate Hell Is Real And These 66 Unhinged Tricks Might Just Save You
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
Adult Star Breaks Silence On “Humiliating” Wedding Vows And Splitting From YouTube Prankster Husband
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2025
“AITA For Extending My Vacation With My Family And Missing My GF’s Surgery?”
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Shipping Wars”
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.