Camellia-Scented Body Scrub Exposes Why Guy Kept Ignoring His GF For Almost 2 Months

Every relationship is unique, and with it comes a unique set of problems. But sometimes, there’s a common issue that plagues some relationships: one partner ignoring the other. It’s probably one of the worst feelings, as a person might start blaming themselves and wondering where they went wrong.
One woman went online to share her frustrations with her boyfriend, who kept bailing on their dates and hadn’t met her for over a month. Eventually, when she did go to his house, a scented body scrub revealed the real reason why he had been avoiding her for so long. Scroll down to find out what happened!
It can really sting when a partner ignores us without any reason
Ramsés Cervantes (not the actual photo)
This woman felt painfully rejected as her boyfriend hadn’t met her for over a month and bailed on their date at the last minute
simonapilolla (not the actual photo)
She gave more details about her situation in the comments
In an update, the narrator went to her boyfriend’s house and found a sign that he might have been cheating on her
pvproductions (not the actual photo)
Rejection is painful, but a person should realize their own value
The story was quite old, so Bored Panda reached out to the author to ask if there was an update. She told us that she cut all contact with him. Moreover, she gave him a parting gift by blocking his access to her sports streaming right before a major tournament.
“Strangely, he contacted me about 2 years later; we talked for a bit, and then he disappeared again. That part really hurt. It took a long time to get over the whole experience, but when I finally found closure, I could literally feel the fissure in my heart healing. It was an incredible feeling,” the woman added.
When we spoke to her about the most challenging part of the whole situation, she claimed that it was dealing with how she felt. She now knows that he showered her with excessive love in the beginning and then totally rejected her. This was very painful for her.
Besides, the author was a survivor of domestic violence from a previous relationship. So it really hurt thinking that she would actually be happy, only to have more emotional pain inflicted on her. She posted her story on Reddit for advice and also to feel that she wasn’t alone.
“I never ever thought I would get so many responses, and people were so kind. I’m not sure how I feel knowing that it’s a topic of discussion again all this time later,” she exclaimed. We asked her to offer advice to our readers who might be going through the same thing, and she shared some wise words.
“Actions speak louder than words. If people want to make an effort for you, they will. Know your worth and don’t be afraid to cut them loose. Life is too short to be unhappy!” she stated.
SkelDry (not the actual photo)
Emotional neglect from a partner can cut deep, and even more so if it was because of their infidelity
Research highlights that being ignored by someone you care about can trigger various emotions and cause adverse psychological effects. These include stress, anxiety, loneliness, obsessive thinking, anger, self-doubt, insecurity, and a deep impact on self-esteem. No person has any right to make someone else feel this myriad of emotions.
Toxic people are adept at showering their partners with love and then neglecting them. This “hot and cold” behavior can indicate that the person is manipulative. Add infidelity to this whole mix, and the whole relationship can turn chaotic. But it can cause extreme sorrow to the partner who is not at fault in the whole situation.
After all, experts emphasize that the pain caused by a partner’s cheating behavior can have emotionally devastating and long-lasting consequences. In fact, professionals have coined the term “post-infidelity stress disorder,” as it can feel like PTSD, causing anxiety, depression, and trust issues.
Honestly, we can’t even fathom what the narrator must have felt when she discovered the scented body scrub. Also, his silence explained what he was doing, but her decision to leave immediately was very brave. Netizens were glad that she ditched the red flag. What are your thoughts about it? Feel free to jot them down in the comments section.
If you want to read another relationship drama, you can check out the story we covered earlier.
Netizens applauded her for dumping him and shared similar stories
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