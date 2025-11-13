I Travelled 1000 Years Into The Future To Document A Lonely Astronaut’s Return To Earth

I’m photographer Karen Jerzyk, and with my trusty time machine, I have gone exactly 1,000 years into the future to document a human astronaut’s return to Earth.

Unfortunately, I’m kidding.

The truth is, I bought an authentic vintage high-altitude space suit a few years ago and have traveled with it for thousands of miles around the world taking photos of different people in it (mostly women).

This series is a combination of my love for exploring and the anxiety I get from being around other people. I’ve felt extremely lonely the past few years, I’m constantly awkward, and I never really feel like I belong in any given situation (especially social situations).

I sometimes feel like I’m traversing this planet alone, with no one else who understands to share it with. I think at one time or another, we can all relate with The Lonely Astronaut – things in life can get bad, but there’s still no denying the beauty and wonder of the world, and we need to push on and keep exploring.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

