I Travelled 1000 Years Into The Future To Document A Lonely Astronaut’s Return To Earth

I’m photographer Karen Jerzyk, and with my trusty time machine, I have gone exactly 1,000 years into the future to document a human astronaut’s return to Earth.
Unfortunately, I’m kidding.
The truth is, I bought an authentic vintage high-altitude space suit a few years ago and have traveled with it for thousands of miles around the world taking photos of different people in it (mostly women).
This series is a combination of my love for exploring and the anxiety I get from being around other people. I’ve felt extremely lonely the past few years, I’m constantly awkward, and I never really feel like I belong in any given situation (especially social situations).
I sometimes feel like I’m traversing this planet alone, with no one else who understands to share it with. I think at one time or another, we can all relate with The Lonely Astronaut – things in life can get bad, but there’s still no denying the beauty and wonder of the world, and we need to push on and keep exploring.
More info: karenjerzykphoto.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
Follow Us