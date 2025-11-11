The Stunning Beauty Of London Floors Or Why You Should Look Down While Travelling

After having discovered the stunning variety of floors in Paris, Venice, and Barcelona, I got a new opportunity to reveal the magnificent variety of floors of yet another European metropole.
The last June Pixartprinting called me again to go to London to take pictures of the floors of many emblematic monuments and fantastic restaurants.
It was a great week where I had the opportunity to meet interesting people, as the food influencer Leyla Kazim and Sarka Babicka, the design blogger Geraldine Tan and the Lifestyle influencer Tun Shin Chang. I will never forget the mosaic floors of the Bank of England, the huge floor design at The Bibendum restaurant or the dinner I enjoyed with Pixartprinting in Rok Restaurant.
Today, I am glad to show you London Floors, the fourth and the last city of the amazing floors series that consist in exploring cities through its floors to create a very specific and creative photographic report. With these pictures, Pixartprinting has built a graphic map of the city offering a new perspective for the visitors and for curious people.
Royal College of Art
Bloomsbury Coffee House
Victoria & Albert Museum
The Peasant
Sketch
Nunhead Green
Bibendum – Michelin House
Leighton House Museum
Stanhope Gardens
Duck & Waffle
Bank of England
Aesop Covent Garden
Cabana
Hispania Restaurant
Tate Britain
