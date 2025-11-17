30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

by

When you’ve been on the internet as long as we have, you might think that it has nothing surprising to offer anymore. But in our experience, that’s always wrong: there is always something new, exciting, and unusual to capture your attention.

Case in point, the ‘Sbubby’ subreddit is full of hilarity. The online group’s members cleanly edit and share various logos—including those of well-known companies—so that they’re read as something funny. We’ve collected some of the community’s top pics to share with you. Check them out below. We hope you’re ready for some uncontrollable giggling!

More info: Subreddit | Wiki | Guide

#1 Nasty™

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: yorrellew

#2 That Was A Bad Idea

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: BBBByron

#3 It’s A Children’s Song You Can Sing In The Shower!

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: KirbyDox

#4 A Predictable End To A Trilogy

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: Alright_user

#5 Sure To Be A Classic

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Did You Call For It Or I.t?

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: Bread_Bear_Boi

#7 Dear Americans,

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: cyrodiilic_brandy

#8 Dell Laptops

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: psychiatrist_ward

#9 It’s A Pity That They Went

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Oh S**t A Rat

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: hagelslagopbrood

#11 Remember This Movie?

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: Loopy_beetle

#12 I’m Gonna Make Him A Meal He Can’t Refuse

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: Mister_Aitch

#13 It’s Practical

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: tiifdogo

#14 Jom And Terry, Either The Worst Or Best Thing I Ever Made

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: offendedboar

#15 Nintendo Lite Switch ®

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: _benjaninja_

#16 New Marvel Series Is Looking Pretty Lit

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Homer Simp

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: cale-k

#18 Wake The Honk Up. We Have A City To Burn

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: HypnoticKangaroo

#19 Ay U

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: rezuler

#20 M’lays

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: rezuler

#21 Minecraft’s Cake Day

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: Mew2ian

#22 Sbubabub

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: chicken_mcjesus

#23 I Am Very Sorry That You Found It Out Like This

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: derRobn

#24 I Regret Making This

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: aznguy_mp4

#25 Yes We Are Aware We Printed [messed] Up Cards Thanks

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: atomicdragon136

#26 ̀͢͠ ̨̕͞ ̴̴́̕̕ ̡̨́ ̡̧́͘͝ ̴̷͟͝͠ ̢͢҉̕ ̸̵͘͞ ̡̢͢ ̶̢̕͢͝ ҉

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: Thomilo44

#27 Rip Penguino

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: dethmstr

#28 Link In Description

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: Zaniak88

#29 Does This Make The Comment Section The Upside Down?

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: crossroadsts

#30 I Am Definitely Not Playing This Character

30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

Image source: Carapuceau

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dance With Dragons: Ceramic Kitchenware That You’ll Have To Tame
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
These 61 Cartoon Quotes Seem To Suit Any Real Life Situation
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Old Books Turned Into Fairytale Sculptures By Su Blackwell
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
39 Times People Clearly Didn’t Do The Math And Others Had To Share It On This Page
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Introduce My Hometown Thessaloniki Through The Eyes Of People In Love With Its Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Red Flag In A Friendship? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.