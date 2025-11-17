30 Logos Edited To Represent What People Actually Think Of The Brands

When you’ve been on the internet as long as we have, you might think that it has nothing surprising to offer anymore. But in our experience, that’s always wrong: there is always something new, exciting, and unusual to capture your attention.
Case in point, the ‘Sbubby’ subreddit is full of hilarity. The online group’s members cleanly edit and share various logos—including those of well-known companies—so that they’re read as something funny. We’ve collected some of the community’s top pics to share with you. Check them out below. We hope you’re ready for some uncontrollable giggling!
More info: Subreddit | Wiki | Guide
#1 Nasty™
Image source: yorrellew
#2 That Was A Bad Idea
Image source: BBBByron
#3 It’s A Children’s Song You Can Sing In The Shower!
Image source: KirbyDox
#4 A Predictable End To A Trilogy
Image source: Alright_user
#5 Sure To Be A Classic
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Did You Call For It Or I.t?
Image source: Bread_Bear_Boi
#7 Dear Americans,
Image source: cyrodiilic_brandy
#8 Dell Laptops
Image source: psychiatrist_ward
#9 It’s A Pity That They Went
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Oh S**t A Rat
Image source: hagelslagopbrood
#11 Remember This Movie?
Image source: Loopy_beetle
#12 I’m Gonna Make Him A Meal He Can’t Refuse
Image source: Mister_Aitch
#13 It’s Practical
Image source: tiifdogo
#14 Jom And Terry, Either The Worst Or Best Thing I Ever Made
Image source: offendedboar
#15 Nintendo Lite Switch ®
Image source: _benjaninja_
#16 New Marvel Series Is Looking Pretty Lit
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Homer Simp
Image source: cale-k
#18 Wake The Honk Up. We Have A City To Burn
Image source: HypnoticKangaroo
#19 Ay U
Image source: rezuler
#20 M’lays
Image source: rezuler
#21 Minecraft’s Cake Day
Image source: Mew2ian
#22 Sbubabub
Image source: chicken_mcjesus
#23 I Am Very Sorry That You Found It Out Like This
Image source: derRobn
#24 I Regret Making This
Image source: aznguy_mp4
#25 Yes We Are Aware We Printed [messed] Up Cards Thanks
Image source: atomicdragon136
#26 ̀͢͠ ̨̕͞ ̴̴́̕̕ ̡̨́ ̡̧́͘͝ ̴̷͟͝͠ ̢͢҉̕ ̸̵͘͞ ̡̢͢ ̶̢̕͢͝ ҉
Image source: Thomilo44
#27 Rip Penguino
Image source: dethmstr
#28 Link In Description
Image source: Zaniak88
#29 Does This Make The Comment Section The Upside Down?
Image source: crossroadsts
#30 I Am Definitely Not Playing This Character
Image source: Carapuceau
