Liz Hurley, 59, Called Out For Inappropriate Behavior After Showing Off Cleavage Next To Son, 22

“What an unflattering dress,” said one viewer, after 59-year-old Liz Hurley appeared wearing a revealing ensemble next to her 22-year-old son Damian, at Hugh Grant’s surprise birthday party in London last Tuesday (August 10).
The star-studded event saw the actress looking stunning in a plunging, tiger-print striped dress which left little to the imagination. A black blazer draped over her shoulders was the only thing keeping her warm.
Damian, on the other hand, also turned heads by appearing wearing a white silk shirt, with only one button fastened, also showing plenty of skin.
Netizens however, where less impressed and considered her dress to be “inappropriate,” and the relationship she has with her son to be strange.
“Awful dress on Liz. Does Damian ever have a partner? Or is he always out with Mummy?” asked one reader.
Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press
Hurley, who famously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years before their breakup in 2000, has referred to him as a good friend even after their split. The 64-year-old actor has been married to TV producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein since 2018.
Hurley’s and Grant’s relationship began 1987 when they met on a film set, with Liz crediting their red-carpet moments and daring fashion choices for thrusting her into the public eye.
Liz famously stood by his side when the actor came under fire for cheating on her, after being caught receiving services from a hooker in 1995. He was subsequently arrested on misdemeanor lewd conduct charge and was charged with two years’ probation.
Their relationship, however, ended five years later but the pair separated on good terms, with Grant eventually becoming godfather to Damian.
Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press
Hurley’s son and Hugh also maintain a lighthearted relationship, with the former even getting his godfather and mother in hot water at some point when he “convinced” Elizabeth to play a prank on the actor, by chasing him around a Switzerland’s airport with a fake dagger.
“My finest moment was nearly getting my mother arrested en route to St Moritz when I made her chase my long-suffering godfather Hugh Grant around Zurich airport with a fake dagger, bellowing that she was going to skin him alive,” he told Tatler in April, 2024.
The event was attended by an all-star cast of actors, presenters, comedians and other media personalities, but viewers were not impressed
The party saw appearances from actress and author Joan Collins, 91, who attended wearing a gray fur coat over a simple black dress, looking healthy and vital alongside her husband, producer Percy Gibson, who is 32-years her junior.
Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty
Other attendants included British comedian and presenter Sandi Toksvig who went with her wife Debbie, wearing a gray anorak. Model and TV personality Melinda Messenger, who wore a white dress, and American photographer and actress Koo Stark, with a cream pashmina over an all-white look.
Viewers remained critical of the actress’ look, believing it wasn’t in accordance with the event and clashed with the outfits worn by other celebrities.
“What a poor choice of a dress and cut way too low. Her legs and chest are too chunky for this style,” one wrote.
“It would probably look better on Damien. He is slimmer and into the low cut look,” another joked.
Image credits: TammiMinoski
Some netizens also said they felt “weirded out,” by the closeness displayed by the mother-and-son pair.
“Their relationship makes me feel queasy,” a reader stated.
“Sometimes I get the feeling she is still breastfeeding that bloke. He just gives me the chills.”
Hurley also recently became Maxim’s September/October cover Nº1 sexiest woman, where she posed proudly showing her feminine attributes while wearing an unbuttoned shirt with no bra, photographed on a beach backdrop.
