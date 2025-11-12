30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It’s Like, And It’s Hilarious

by

Having a family pet definitely brings lots of joy to your life. Not only to you but to your furry friend too. Having more than one adorable pet multiplies that happiness so many times, although it also raises various challenges.

Now you have not only one always hungry mouth to feed, but several critters following your every bite. If we’re talking several dogs – it isn’t always a walk in the park to take them out. And if it’s friendly pets of different kinds, such a thing as night’s rest might not even exist. And yet, even though it’s a lot of hard work, adorable animals give you the best kind of love that’s very worth all the hassle.

If you have more than three silly animals hanging around in your house, share your funny photos of what your life looks like. The best pictures will later be featured in a separate post that will be shared on our Facebook pages, so give your beloved funny animals the chance to become Internet-famous.

#1 Silent Scream For Help

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: cmpriest

#2 Meet Bob, The Friendly Golden Retriever, Lives With 8 Birds And A Hamster

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: bob_goldenretriever Follow

#3 I Was Worried That My Dogs Wouldn’t Like The New Cat. I Was Wrong

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: bubblegumshrimp

#4 Wife Wanted 5 Minutes Alone.. This Was Outside Her Door

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: JackScagnetti1

#5 This Is How Life With 12 Cats Looks Like

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: 12catslady

#6 Steve Is Living With Senior Dog Rescues, Bikini The Pig, Stuart The Rabbit, And Other Animals

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Steve Greig

#7 Girlfriend And I Have 5 Cats And 2 Dogs That All Love To Sleep With Us At Night… Solution? We Made An 11ft King + Full Mega Bed!

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Robdogbird

#8 My Parents Have 3 Dogs… And A Cat

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Fallllling

#9 This Was Their Faces After I Walked In The Room And Yelled, “Ok, Who Did It?”

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

#10 My Dogs Are Dropping Their First Album

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Runs_With_Bears

#11 3 Pets Are Not Enough

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

#12 My Husband Managed To Capture These Sweet (And Rare) Photos Of All Three Of Our Pets Together. I Was Alone When I Fell Asleep, But I Guess They Wanted To Join In On The Fun

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: mmurdock91

#13 Well, The Cats Have Noticed The Halloween Decorations

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: real_yarrr_shug

#14 This Is What Happens When You Sleep Through Breakfast Time

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: PloverLover

#15 My Five Dogs May Be Very Different, But They Are A True Pack

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: KimmyG38

#16 My Aunt And Uncle Have 20 + Husky Dogs And Have This Problem Every Single Night

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: xleahprescottx

#17 Kittens Are Scary

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Hipster007

#18 My Mom Just Had Double Knee Surgery. Her Pets Have Made It Their Responsibility To Comfort Her

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: MacSkeptic

#19 Pets Are Cute And All, But This Is The Harsh Reality

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: grizzlyunicorn

#20 Crazy Pack, Huh?

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

#21 Which Of These Is Not Like The Other?

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: toomanypets1254

#22 My Blind Cat, Chilling Out Like One Of The Dogs

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: moocats144

#23 My Mom Has Brain Cancer. Somehow, I Think Our Pets Know When She’s Having A Bad Day

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: leobeo

#24 Yes I Built A Raft Out Of Pool Noodles For My Dogs. Stop Laughing At Me Like My Wife Did. When I Go For A Swim, They Jump Up And Down At The Side Of The Pool To Get On The Raft

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

#25 I Found A Cat And A Month Later This Happened

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: samcrostic

#26 Adopting A Dog Soon So We Have Neighbor Bring His Dog Over So Our Cats Get Used To Them. Tonight This Happened

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: princesskittysaviofr

#27 My Pets Are Adorable I Had To Share

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: MelissaRae

#28 They Have Had Breakfast And It’s A Little Cooler Here Now So The Front Window Is The Spot! Soaking Up The Rays

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: team_fitness_unleashed_

#29 My Girlfriend Trained Her Pets To Never Enter The Bedroom. This Is Them Every Morning

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: JMayuga

#30 It Is Very Possible That My SO Is In The Bathroom And The Pets Have Not Been Fed Yet

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: BarbieMarleyBG

#31 My Dad Has Achieved 100% Cat Relaxation

30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It&#8217;s Like, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Jaxtsuu

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Purple Enerflo: A Portrait Of Prince In An Unusual Technique
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Bojack Horseman
The 20 Best Animated Sitcoms for Belly Laughs
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2021
It Took Me 8 Days Of Hard Work To Create The Drawing Of The Autumn Freckles
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Crossed The Line”: ‘Texas Karen’s’ Racist Meltdown Over Hispanic Delivery Driver Goes Viral
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2025
Gru and The Minions Team Up with WHO for COVID-19 PSA
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2020
Why Mark Greene Was the Best Character on E.R.
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.