30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It’s Like, And It’s Hilarious

Having a family pet definitely brings lots of joy to your life. Not only to you but to your furry friend too. Having more than one adorable pet multiplies that happiness so many times, although it also raises various challenges.
Now you have not only one always hungry mouth to feed, but several critters following your every bite. If we’re talking several dogs – it isn’t always a walk in the park to take them out. And if it’s friendly pets of different kinds, such a thing as night’s rest might not even exist. And yet, even though it’s a lot of hard work, adorable animals give you the best kind of love that’s very worth all the hassle.
If you have more than three silly animals hanging around in your house, share your funny photos of what your life looks like. The best pictures will later be featured in a separate post that will be shared on our Facebook pages, so give your beloved funny animals the chance to become Internet-famous.
#1 Silent Scream For Help
Image source: cmpriest
#2 Meet Bob, The Friendly Golden Retriever, Lives With 8 Birds And A Hamster
Image source: bob_goldenretriever Follow
#3 I Was Worried That My Dogs Wouldn’t Like The New Cat. I Was Wrong
Image source: bubblegumshrimp
#4 Wife Wanted 5 Minutes Alone.. This Was Outside Her Door
Image source: JackScagnetti1
#5 This Is How Life With 12 Cats Looks Like
Image source: 12catslady
#6 Steve Is Living With Senior Dog Rescues, Bikini The Pig, Stuart The Rabbit, And Other Animals
Image source: Steve Greig
#7 Girlfriend And I Have 5 Cats And 2 Dogs That All Love To Sleep With Us At Night… Solution? We Made An 11ft King + Full Mega Bed!
Image source: Robdogbird
#8 My Parents Have 3 Dogs… And A Cat
Image source: Fallllling
#9 This Was Their Faces After I Walked In The Room And Yelled, “Ok, Who Did It?”
#10 My Dogs Are Dropping Their First Album
Image source: Runs_With_Bears
#11 3 Pets Are Not Enough
#12 My Husband Managed To Capture These Sweet (And Rare) Photos Of All Three Of Our Pets Together. I Was Alone When I Fell Asleep, But I Guess They Wanted To Join In On The Fun
Image source: mmurdock91
#13 Well, The Cats Have Noticed The Halloween Decorations
Image source: real_yarrr_shug
#14 This Is What Happens When You Sleep Through Breakfast Time
Image source: PloverLover
#15 My Five Dogs May Be Very Different, But They Are A True Pack
Image source: KimmyG38
#16 My Aunt And Uncle Have 20 + Husky Dogs And Have This Problem Every Single Night
Image source: xleahprescottx
#17 Kittens Are Scary
Image source: Hipster007
#18 My Mom Just Had Double Knee Surgery. Her Pets Have Made It Their Responsibility To Comfort Her
Image source: MacSkeptic
#19 Pets Are Cute And All, But This Is The Harsh Reality
Image source: grizzlyunicorn
#20 Crazy Pack, Huh?
#21 Which Of These Is Not Like The Other?
Image source: toomanypets1254
#22 My Blind Cat, Chilling Out Like One Of The Dogs
Image source: moocats144
#23 My Mom Has Brain Cancer. Somehow, I Think Our Pets Know When She’s Having A Bad Day
Image source: leobeo
#24 Yes I Built A Raft Out Of Pool Noodles For My Dogs. Stop Laughing At Me Like My Wife Did. When I Go For A Swim, They Jump Up And Down At The Side Of The Pool To Get On The Raft
#25 I Found A Cat And A Month Later This Happened
Image source: samcrostic
#26 Adopting A Dog Soon So We Have Neighbor Bring His Dog Over So Our Cats Get Used To Them. Tonight This Happened
Image source: princesskittysaviofr
#27 My Pets Are Adorable I Had To Share
Image source: MelissaRae
#28 They Have Had Breakfast And It’s A Little Cooler Here Now So The Front Window Is The Spot! Soaking Up The Rays
Image source: team_fitness_unleashed_
#29 My Girlfriend Trained Her Pets To Never Enter The Bedroom. This Is Them Every Morning
Image source: JMayuga
#30 It Is Very Possible That My SO Is In The Bathroom And The Pets Have Not Been Fed Yet
Image source: BarbieMarleyBG
#31 My Dad Has Achieved 100% Cat Relaxation
Image source: Jaxtsuu
Follow Us