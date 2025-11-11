Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier

I’m Jakub Polomski photographer and traveler. In February 2014, I was in Argentina for the second time in my life. I was lucky to have good weather while standing in front of one of the most spectacular glaciers in the world – Perito Moreno. The glacier is on average 74 meters (240 ft) high above sea level and it’s about 30 km (19 mi) long. This glacier is unique not only because it’s huge. The most important thing is that it is still growing.

Every couple of years there is a huge rupture of the glacier which causes flood in nearby locations. However, depending on weather conditions you can observe this living ice daily. From time to time, the pieces of the glacier fall into the water. Most of them are “small”, but sometimes huge blocks fall down. Here I wanted to show you my sequence of photos in which a really big block is falling into the water.

Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier
Living Ice: I Happened To Photograph The Rupture Of Perito Moreno Glacier

