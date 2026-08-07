Daily List Challenge #002 (Aug 07, 2026)

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How fast can your brain work under pressure?

Welcome to Daily List Challenge, the ultimate rapid-fire trivia challenge that pits your memory and typing speed against a ticking clock! Whether today’s category is vegetables, world capitals, dog breeds, or 90s blockbusters, your mission is simple: list as many matching answers as you can in just 2 minutes. ⏱️

Every single day brings a brand-new topic and a high-energy mental sprint. The longer your streak, the higher the point multipliers climb! It’s ridiculously easy to pick up, insanely addictive, and guaranteed to leave you saying, “Wait, how on earth did I forget that one?!”

Missed the last puzzle? Check it out here!

Daily List Challenge #002 (Aug 07, 2026)

How Does It Work?

You are given a daily category topic and a 2-minute countdown timer. Your goal is to type out and submit as many valid items as humanly possible before time runs out.

Panda Tip: Don’t stop typing, even when you feel stuck! Because point values escalate after every 5 words, pushing past that brain-fog wall to squeeze out just 3 or 4 more answers can completely skyrocket your final score.

How many items did you name before the timer hit zero? Drop your score and favorite missed answer in the comments below! ⏱️🧠

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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