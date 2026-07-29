46 People Who Definitely Think They’re The Main Character And We All Are Just Extras In Their World

Ah, entitled people. A pet peeve and a source of frustration for many. We know they exist in the wild, yet they never cease to amaze in the worst possible ways.
Just take a look at the following photos. You may have seen different variations of these in some of our previous pieces, but there’s also likely a bunch on this list that would leave you speechless from the sheer absurdity.
Whether you find yourself gravitating toward rage-bait content or simply want to be entertained by another person’s foolishness, you may find amusement as you scroll through.
#1 In A Public Space Where This Is The Only Outlet
Image source: gointothiscloset
#2 Imagine Being So Entitled That You Make Everyone Drive 20mph Because That’s What You Want
Image source: King_Spaghetti4
#3 Attention Seeking Final Boss
Image source: McGJGlen
The term “Main Character Syndrome” is a relatively new concept that came about in the age of social media. As the name suggests, it’s when a person presents themselves in a way that they believe they are part of their own Hollywood film.
It is an entirely different concept from self-presentation (a.k.a. impression management), which, according to Swansea University psychology professor Phil Reed, can cause some confusion.
#4 Lady Covers Seat With “Seat Bag” – Tray Table Cannot Be Opened…
Image source: island_architect
#5 When You Being Your Own Hose To Wash Your Car At Cemetary
Image source: Snow-Kafe
#6 Woman Taking Up Four Space
Image source: nonstoptoxic
“Here, a person focuses on one or more aspects of themself that they hope fit the situation, often to their own advantage,” Reed wrote in reference to self-presentation. “Adopting different behaviors from our repertoires, in different contexts, in order to highlight aspects of our own personality, is entirely acceptable”.
Reed further noted that people with Main Character Syndrome want to be somebody else entirely, then present their “perfect life” on social media.
#7 Lent Someone Money 3 Years Ago. Got Paid Back Today
Image source: CanadianBudd
#8 This House Keeps Their Basketball Hoop In The Middle Of The Side Walk
Image source: smonkterps
#9 Car Dealership Blocking The Sidewalk With Their Cars
Image source: csbenson1997
Since teenagers are exposed to social media early on in their lives, there’s a likelihood for them to develop Main Character Syndrome at a young age. According to child psychologist Caitlin Slavens, social platforms are designed to encourage this behavior simply through the engagement metrics.
#10 She Wanted To Copy My Essay
Image source: Tall_Ad4830
#11 Saw A Post Here Recently With This Same Problem So I Decided To Share My Own Experience
Image source: I-Got-Some-Problems
#12 Thinks The World Stops For Him Because He Spent Too Much On His Truck
Image source: TheTyGuy1127
“The pressure to present an idealized life can blur the line between reality and performance. Every like or comment reinforces the idea that their online persona is their true self, making it harder just to be,” Slavens said.
#13 My Neighbours’ Shoes In The Hall
Image source: gerlindee
#14 This Guy’s Response To A Girl Saying That She Got Engaged
Image source: Altruistic_Lock_3918
#15 Americans Think They Are In A Movie Or Something
Image source: Adept-One-4632
Experts agree that main character syndrome has its positives, like dreaming big, improved storytelling skills, and building a sense of agency and purpose, among others. It’s all about finding the balance. And Slavens says the bigger responsibility is on the parents.
#16 Central Park, NYC
Image source: Gorgulax21
#17 Military Discount At A Swimwear Store
Image source: egguchom
#18 How Dare You Not Have The Most Top Quality Food And Beverage For Me, For Free?
Image source: gc144
“Emphasize the importance of community, empathy, and shared experiences to help them find a balance between their online persona and real-world connections,” Slavens said.
She also noted parents should recognize and validate their teenager’s need to feel seen, but also remind them that they’re “part of a much bigger story, much like everyone else.”
#19 Getting Insulted After Politely Refusing A Ride At 6:30 Am To Someone I Haven’t Spoken To In Months
Image source: iamjaydubs
#20 We Didn’t Get 50% Off And Came In 20 Minutes From Closing, This Place Sucks
Image source: [deleted]
#21 Local Lady Opens “Cat Cafe”
Image source: [deleted]
#22 $5 To Use A Cup For A Selfie
Image source: buranku506
#23 Some Truly Grinch Behavior
Image source: ASLAYER0FMEN
#24 Local Real Estate “Investor” Is Mad That I Told Him I Didn’t Have Time To Speak When He Showed Up Unannounced
Image source: dreaminphp
#25 This Person Decided To Make A Road To A Popular Hiking Trail Super Hard To Drive Down — Even Impossible, Depending On Your Car — All Because They Didn’t Feel Like Parking Properly
#26 Bringing Your Kindle To The Movie Theater
Image source: Captain_Kind
#27 The Grown Women Who Kick Young Girls Off Public Pickleball Court
My daughter and her friend were playing pickleball when these Karens showed up and kicked them off because they had an “appointment”. This is a public city park court btw and you can’t make reservations. My daughter begged me not to say anything.
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Can_178
#28 Starbucks “Loosing” A Loyal Customer Because They Got His Name Wrong
Image source: No_Needleworker2421
#29 I’m Busy
Image source: egguchom
#30 Neighbor Put This How To Discipline Kids Book In My Mailbox
My neighbor in her early 80s who likes to throw water on kids’ chalk art put this book in my mailbox. We keep to ourselves and my kids are very respectful. They hate everyone around us and do things like this to everyone. She’s married (somehow) and her husband doesn’t do anything. She’s petty af. Is this harassment? Isn’t it a federal offense to put things like this in others’ mailboxes?
Image source: Gh0st_Pirate_LeChuck
#31 After Hours
Image source: egguchom
#32 Surely Photographers Will Line Up To Pay Me To Shoot My Wedding In The Middle Of Nowhere
Image source: InTheRainbowRain
#33 A Neighbor Keeps Asking For More, With Better Name Blurring!
Image source: evilvix
#34 Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move…?
Image source: douchebaggery__
#35 Wants A Model With Amazing Aesthetics And Should Film Multiple Videos, All Unpaid And Doesn’t Have The Decency To Offer The Jewellery As A Gift Either 😂😂😂
Image source: okaynoooo
#36 Geez, Some People Are Extremely Entitled
Image source: [deleted]
#37 I Can’t Believe How Entitled Some People Can Be
Image source: hombredeoso92
#38 The Entitled Jerk Who Put Their Mattress In The Dumpster
First of all they do this on a Sunday. (The garbage man picks up the trash on Friday) so pretty much anyone else who wants to use the dumpster is affected. Mind you, this dumpster is shared by several complexes. And the worst part? It’s possible that the garbage man can refuse to take the dumpster since it has the mattress in it. So not are they only everyone else over, but their entitlement is possibly fucking them over too. JUST TAKE YOUR STUFF TO THE DUMP LIKE THE REST OF US YOU LAZY JERKS.
Image source: [deleted]
#39 The Driver Parked Horizontally Across Two Separate Handicap Parking Spots
Image source: HymnToTheStars
#40 Mc Sneaks Into A Soup Kitchen At Night And Makes A Mess Spilling Their Spices On The Floor & Table
Image source: TemporaryAccount-tem
#41 Is This Mildly Or Extremely? I Could Go Either Way
Image source: stuntbikejake
#42 Thanks Heather, Keep Being You
Image source: RosyEclipsee
#43 Neighbour Thinks I Should Be Ashamed And Embarassed Of Myself For Parking On The Street In Front Of Their Home
Image source: aergiaaa
#44 Lady Wanting Preteen To Watch Kids For $50/Week
Image source: snakeman135g
#45 Looking For A House/Cat Sitter For 6 Weeks But Charging $250 A Week
Image source: Axolotly
#46 “$400 For A Whole Week” Of Hard Work? Ridiculous!
Image source: weliketohave_funhere
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