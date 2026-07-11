Lisa Rinna: Bio And Career Highlights

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Lisa Rinna: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lisa Rinna

July 11, 1963

Newport Beach, California, US

63 Years Old

Cancer

Lisa Rinna: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Lisa Rinna?

Lisa Rinna is an American actress and television personality known for her outspoken and vibrant presence. Her dynamic career spans daytime dramas, primetime television, and reality shows.

She achieved widespread recognition portraying Billie Reed on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, a role that cemented her as a beloved fixture in television. Rinna’s candid nature and signature style quickly resonated with audiences across the country.

Early Life and Education

Born Lisa Deanna Rinna in Newport Beach, California, her family relocated to Medford, Oregon, when she was seven years old. Her parents, Frank and Lois Rinna, instilled a strong work ethic, with her mother Lois later becoming a familiar face to many through television appearances.

Rinna attended Medford Senior High School, graduating in 1981, and then moved to San Francisco to pursue modeling. Early commercial work paved her path into acting, leading her to Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc marks Lisa Rinna’s marriage to actor Harry Hamlin, whom she wed on March 29, 1997. Before their enduring union, Rinna gained public attention for earlier high-profile relationships.

The couple shares two daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, with whom they frequently appear at industry events. Rinna and Hamlin often discuss their family life publicly, offering glimpses into their bond.

Career Highlights

Lisa Rinna’s versatility as an actress has been showcased across various television genres. She gained significant acclaim for her role as Billie Reed on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives and as Taylor McBride on the popular primetime drama Melrose Place.

Beyond acting, Rinna launched her own fashion line, The Lisa Rinna Collection for QVC, and developed Rinna Beauty, a cosmetics collection. She also hosts and co-hosts various programs, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.

Signature Quote

“I’ve never been more famous than I am at this point, because of the show.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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