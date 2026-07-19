Lisa Lampanelli: Bio And Career Highlights

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Lisa Lampanelli: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lisa Lampanelli

July 19, 1961

Trumbull, Connecticut, US

65 Years Old

Cancer

Lisa Lampanelli: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Lisa Lampanelli?

Lisa Lampanelli is an American comedian, actress, and life coach, widely recognized for her signature brand of insult comedy. She fearlessly delivers sharp, unsparing humor, often dubbed “The Queen of Mean.”

Her breakout came through frequent appearances on Comedy Central Roasts, where her quick wit and bold style made her a memorable presence on television.

Early Life and Education

Born Lisa Marie Lampugnale in Trumbull, Connecticut, Lisa Lampanelli grew up in a middle-class family with her mother, Gloria, working for the local police department and her father, Leonard, at Sikorsky Aircraft.

She attended Roman Catholic schools before pursuing journalism studies at Boston College and Syracuse University, later enhancing her skills at the Radcliffe Publishing Course, working as a copy editor.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Lisa Lampanelli’s personal life; she was briefly married in 1991 and later wed Jimmy Cannizzaro in 2010.

Lampanelli and Cannizzaro divorced in 2014, and she has publicly stated she has no children from either marriage, remaining single today.

Career Highlights

Lisa Lampanelli built her career on insult comedy, starring in numerous Comedy Central Roasts of figures like Donald Trump and Pamela Anderson. Her 2007 special Dirty Girl earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Beyond stand-up, she became a household name as a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice 5 in 2012, raising $130,000 for Gay Men’s Health Crisis.

Lampanelli’s one-woman show, Bring Back the Fat Chick, debuted on Broadway in 2012, further diversifying her performance credits.

Signature Quote

“I mean if you can’t make it funny, why bother? That’s my only boundary, ever.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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