46 Times Cats Defied Gravity And Logic, Flowing Like Liquid Into Every Nook And Cranny

From the tips of their tails to their boopable snoots, cats keep netizens endlessly amused. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, bleploafing, or getting a case of the zoomies at 3 in the morning, they’ve firmly claimed their place as the internet’s favorite animal.
One online community (boasting over half a million members) is dedicated to posting pics of cats proving that they can, and will, pour themselves into the most curious places. So, are cats liquid or solid? Dive into this collection and decide for yourself!
More info: Reddit
#1 It’s A Catscade
Image source: Little_Sumo
#2 How I Found My Cat This Morning
Image source: Jealous-Stable-7095
#3 He Can Play Tetris
Image source: ndf99
#4 Mods Are Sleeping. Upvote Sleeping Cat And Pan!
Image source: Honeycastle
#5 Meet Blossoms!
Image source: JacquelinLaughridge
#6 Does Anyone Have A Towel Or Something? The Cat Spilled Again
Image source: wildblood859
#7 Literally
Image source: Beneficial_Sink_2949
#8 14 Pounds Of Cat In A 12” Sink
Image source: gknaussfsdf
#9 Liquid Cat In A Bowl Served With Toe Beans
Image source: SimplyEquivocal
#10 Perfectly Fit
Image source: ElfinAllocation
#11 Spilled A Little Cat Into My Catholder, What Do I Do?
Image source: NKVDawg
#12 Turns Out Pretzels Sink When Dropped In A Jar Of Cat
Image source: Gimpyface
#13 Cat Fits Perfectly In Violin Case
Image source: THESILVERDRAGONYT
#14 Cat… Slug?
Image source: dvargas135
#15 The Purrfect Spot
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Hey Bro, Your Cat Has Melted
Image source: hoangdl
#17 Our Sunbathing Cat Tiny Melting On The Porch
Image source: Auridion
#18 Magic Void Liquid Is Stored
Image source: nya4nko
#19 Someone Told Me You Guys Would Love Honey! He Loves This Position
Image source: Queasy-Stay1882
#20 This Is Basil, And He Is 1 Gallon
Image source: Justinehatesyou
#21 Someone Remembered To Water The Flowers
Image source: ilumewey
#22 Dam Broke
Image source: Bicc_boye
#23 Liquid Cheek
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Maybe Not Quite Liquid Yet But Definitely Melting
Image source: Prior-Space-2732
#25 The Cat Water Bowl Is Filled
Image source: tyw7
#26 Stretched, Melted, Fell Asleep
Image source: original-CABANARAMA
#27 When Your Cat Arrives In The Mail
Image source: giodongqua
#28 Liquid Yeti Filling Up A Small Box
Image source: TranscendentalNova
#29 :3
Image source: Amateurlapse
#30 Freeze Frame Just Before This Cutie Goes All Over The Counter
Image source: sfaulkner89
#31 This Belongs In Here
Image source: u–x
#32 Always Remember To Water Your Plants
Image source: bouchandre
#33 I Am Plant
Image source: Lill34
#34 Cat.zip
Image source: Ch00singBeggar
#35 Awww 🥰
Image source: AwwCatsDotCom
#36 Soup Of The Day
Image source: MethaneProbe4MrLion
#37 Didn’t Stop Meowing Until He Was In The Cup
Image source: VickeyBaran
#38 A Noodle
Image source: raijin90
#39 Pixel Is Liquid
Image source: NothinButKn8
#40 Liquid In A Wooden Bowl
Image source: bou4pas
#41 Somebody Forgot To Put The Cap On And He’s Just Oozing Out
Image source: 9999monkeys
#42 Almost Spilled
Image source: vihor
#43 Ooooo I’ll Take The One On The Bottom Left
Image source: Public_Climate_7434
#44 Tough Economy, Liquidating My Assets
Image source: cakes1todough1
#45 The First 90 Degree Weekend In Colorado Melted My Cat
Image source: kendrafae7
#46 Proof Cats Are Liquid
Image source: fireboltz200
