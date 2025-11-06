46 Times Cats Defied Gravity And Logic, Flowing Like Liquid Into Every Nook And Cranny

by

From the tips of their tails to their boopable snoots, cats keep netizens endlessly amused. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, bleploafing, or getting a case of the zoomies at 3 in the morning, they’ve firmly claimed their place as the internet’s favorite animal.

One online community (boasting over half a million members) is dedicated to posting pics of cats proving that they can, and will, pour themselves into the most curious places. So, are cats liquid or solid? Dive into this collection and decide for yourself!    

More info: Reddit

#1 It’s A Catscade

Image source: Little_Sumo

#2 How I Found My Cat This Morning

Image source: Jealous-Stable-7095

#3 He Can Play Tetris

Image source: ndf99

#4 Mods Are Sleeping. Upvote Sleeping Cat And Pan!

Image source: Honeycastle

#5 Meet Blossoms!

Image source: JacquelinLaughridge

#6 Does Anyone Have A Towel Or Something? The Cat Spilled Again

Image source: wildblood859

#7 Literally

Image source: Beneficial_Sink_2949

#8 14 Pounds Of Cat In A 12” Sink

Image source: gknaussfsdf

#9 Liquid Cat In A Bowl Served With Toe Beans

Image source: SimplyEquivocal

#10 Perfectly Fit

Image source: ElfinAllocation

#11 Spilled A Little Cat Into My Catholder, What Do I Do?

Image source: NKVDawg

#12 Turns Out Pretzels Sink When Dropped In A Jar Of Cat

Image source: Gimpyface

#13 Cat Fits Perfectly In Violin Case

Image source: THESILVERDRAGONYT

#14 Cat… Slug?

Image source: dvargas135

#15 The Purrfect Spot

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Hey Bro, Your Cat Has Melted

Image source: hoangdl

#17 Our Sunbathing Cat Tiny Melting On The Porch

Image source: Auridion

#18 Magic Void Liquid Is Stored

Image source: nya4nko

#19 Someone Told Me You Guys Would Love Honey! He Loves This Position

Image source: Queasy-Stay1882

#20 This Is Basil, And He Is 1 Gallon

Image source: Justinehatesyou

#21 Someone Remembered To Water The Flowers

Image source: ilumewey

#22 Dam Broke

Image source: Bicc_boye

#23 Liquid Cheek

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Maybe Not Quite Liquid Yet But Definitely Melting

Image source: Prior-Space-2732

#25 The Cat Water Bowl Is Filled

Image source: tyw7

#26 Stretched, Melted, Fell Asleep

Image source: original-CABANARAMA

#27 When Your Cat Arrives In The Mail

Image source: giodongqua

#28 Liquid Yeti Filling Up A Small Box

Image source: TranscendentalNova

#29 :3

Image source: Amateurlapse

#30 Freeze Frame Just Before This Cutie Goes All Over The Counter

Image source: sfaulkner89

#31 This Belongs In Here

Image source: u–x

#32 Always Remember To Water Your Plants

Image source: bouchandre

#33 I Am Plant

Image source: Lill34

#34 Cat.zip

Image source: Ch00singBeggar

#35 Awww 🥰

Image source: AwwCatsDotCom

#36 Soup Of The Day

Image source: MethaneProbe4MrLion

#37 Didn’t Stop Meowing Until He Was In The Cup

Image source: VickeyBaran

#38 A Noodle

Image source: raijin90

#39 Pixel Is Liquid

Image source: NothinButKn8

#40 Liquid In A Wooden Bowl

Image source: bou4pas

#41 Somebody Forgot To Put The Cap On And He’s Just Oozing Out

Image source: 9999monkeys

#42 Almost Spilled

Image source: vihor

#43 Ooooo I’ll Take The One On The Bottom Left

Image source: Public_Climate_7434

#44 Tough Economy, Liquidating My Assets

Image source: cakes1todough1

#45 The First 90 Degree Weekend In Colorado Melted My Cat

Image source: kendrafae7

#46 Proof Cats Are Liquid

Image source: fireboltz200

