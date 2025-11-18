30 Examples Of People So Consumed By Hustle Culture They Lose Touch With Reality (New Pics)

The trend of the 24/7 grind isn’t that new, but it’s already deeply set into our collective psyche. Social media stars are influencing us with their daily routines, productivity apps, and books that are still topping the charts, and tech moguls are telling us how to be more productive and successful on TED Talks. That’s the reality of hustle culture.
All this mentality permeates the professional social media platform LinkedIn, as well. People tend to lose touch with reality and promote putting work before relationships, hobbies, and well-being. And that’s where the community LinkedIn Lunatics comes in. They shed light on the absurdity of “virtue signaling” and “cringe-worthy titles” its users like to use so much.
To know more about the negative effects of hustle culture, Bored Panda reached out to Phoebe Gavin, a career and leadership coach. She helps ambitious professionals build successful, fulfilling careers without sacrificing work-life balance using a research-backed, multidisciplinary approach.
We asked Gavin more about what exactly hustle culture is, how it’s related to privilege, and how people can balance their work and personal lives better. Read our entire conversation with her below!
More info: The Workplace Guide to Time Management
#1 First Time I’ve Seen Reddit Posts On Linkedin
Image source: Fit_Inflation9464
#2 Send This To Every Li Lunatic You See
Image source: Nonomomomo2, x.com
#3 The Lunatics Have Taken Over Threads
Image source: spaghettiking216
#4 This Guy Is A Hero For Going On Vacation With His Family Instead Of Investing The Cost Of The Vacation
Image source: Iheartmovies99
#5 Agree?
Image source: its_black_panther1
#6 Which Lunatic Do We Think Is Going To Use This Picture First?
Image source: redditfiredme, x.com
#7 “What” Is Definitely The Correct Response
Image source: drarb1991
#8 Not A Lunatic… But Guy’s Has Been Fed Up With These Lunatics
Image source: villiers19
#9 He’s One Of Us
Image source: shwa323fsb
#10 Definitely Gets To The Core Of The Issue
Image source: pugloescobar
#11 This Neither Inspired Me To Make A Million Or Clarified How To Do It. Am I Missing Something?
Image source: __sanjay
#12 What A Miserable Outlook On Life
Image source: newyorkrealestate19
#13 An Uber Driver Disclosed He’s A Millionaire To A Random Stranger!
Image source: drivinWagons
#14 This Guy’s Dating Preferences Make Him A “Linkedin Leo Dicaprio”
Image source: AccordionGuy
#15 Capitalism 101 By A Lunatic
Image source: AtheistNator, x.com
#16 Found In The Wild – Totally Not Intentional!
Image source: tazadeleche
#17 Downright Racism On Display
Image source: dpk1908
#18 Thread
Image source: Monsantoshill619
#19 The Lunatics On Xitter Are Even Loonier
Image source: Scuczu2
#20 Your New Employer Owns You
Image source: mikb2br
#21 I Wish This Was Satire
Image source: Mobtor
#22 What Makes You Think We Want Your Job That Much?
Image source: Low_Union_7178
#23 This Is Gold!
Image source: UnmappedCastle
#24 “I Am Steve Jobs”
Image source: sidcool1234
#25 One Of The Most Insane Job Postings I’ve Ever Read
Image source: ManufacturerNo1648
#26 The Startup Hustle On New Year’s Eve (Twitter)
#27 National Hero Right Here. Of All Nations
Image source: PierreEstagos
#28 Completely Normal To Cry At Office 😭
Image source: Leather-Community642
#29 This Guy Has Almost 30k Followers
Image source: Spaaf
#30 The Difference Between 50k And 1m
Image source: MirageSavior72
