“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

If you’ve ever walked through a semi-unused mall, the sort that hasn’t really seen any changes since the early 2000s, you’ve probably come across spaces that are both familiar, yet pretty creepy at the same time. In recent years, people have taken to documenting these places and sharing them online.
So we’ve gathered images from a Facebook page dedicated to interesting and eerie liminal spaces. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be a little unsettled, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 These Giant Humanoid Electricity Pylons Were Inspired By The Idea Of Brightening Up The Ugly Utilities Which Stretch Across Iceland’s Immense Volcanic Landscape
Brought to life by Icelandic architects, the imposing metallic structures can be seen in a series of designs which were submitted to one of the country’s energy companies as part of an ambitious vision to transform the countryside.
Image source: Amazing Things
#2 Canyon De Chelly’s Sacred Lands And Timeless Beauty
Image source: Avery Kuefner
#3 Eternal Northern Lights
Image source: Ken Shiro
#4 Japan
Image source: No One Cares
#5 The Surface Of Venus Is Just 460 Million Square Kilometers Of Liminal Space
Image source: Ryan Starkey
#6 This Was One Of The Mornings When I Worked At My Local Airport. Was One Of The Most Surreal Moments
Image source: Reif Gerhart
#7 Really Bad Stormed Rolled Through Town Today, Local News Station Posted This Picture Somebody Got During It. It Doesn’t Even Look Real
Image source: Emily Kenneth Irion
#8 Aquarium Toilet At The Hipopo Papa Cafe, In Akashi, Japan
Image source: Amazing World
#9 Tampa Airport Is A Big Liminal Pool Now
Image source: Merdesucer Porcine
#10 This Carpet
Image source: Robert Benson
#11 Zhovtneva Metro Station, Kyiv, 1970s
Image source: Katia Keiko Takahashi Sonoda
#12 Our Hotel At Amsterdam
Image source: Krisztián Papp
#13 Hm
Image source: Holly Crisler
#14 The Sendai Daikannon Statue In Japan Looks Ominous And Oddly Peaceful At The Same Time
Image source: Hamza Faraz Karamat
#15 Hhhhhh It’s Not Two Doors It’s 4 Eggs
Image source: Das Chaouti
#16 Something I Came Across And Had To Get A Picture. It Looked Amazing In Person
Image source: Ki'el Jackson
#17 Morning Neighbor!
Image source: jayythewave
#18 Amazing Road In Moab, Utah
Image source: Urijah Faulkner
#19 Slurping And Lurking
Image source: Bob Dinwiddy
#20 Really Interesting “Gta Effect”, I Was Actually Wondering For A While, If It’s Not A Dream
Image source: Anonymous member
#21 Almost Completely Closed Mall In Orange County, CA. There’s Only A Kids Trampoline Park In There Haha Which Is So Weird
Image source: Maria Iza Jimenez
#22 My Apartment Hallway
Image source: Armeni Frances
#23 Hospital
Image source: Vinay Yadav
#24 Liminal Space
Image source: John Hunter
#25 Behind The Castle…
Image source: John Hunter
#26 After 9 Hours In Frankfurt Airport Everything Starts To Feel A Little L I M I N A L
Image source: Struan Oswald
#27 Real Minecraft Liminal Space
Image source: Rayell Zappey
#28 Stayed At The Biltmore In L.A…this Place Was Such A Trip…found The Backrooms There Too!!
Image source: Christina Hartinger
#29 Aspen, CO, Last Year. I Vacationed There And It Was My Favorite Place On Earth
Image source: Amy Ko
#30 JFK Airport In The 60s
Image source: Eric Sargeson
#31 I Work At The Airport, And One Time We Had An Indoor Lake At One Of The Gates. I Miss The Indoor Lake
Image source: Devon Alexandra
#32 Nothing Is More Liminal Than The New Tunnel In The Salt Lake City Airport At Midnight. Half Beautiful, Half Eerie— I Couldn’t Stop Taking Pictures
Image source: Melissa Juarez
#33 Mid Century Airport Design
Image source: Holly Crisler
#34 The Airport I’m Flying Through
Image source: Tikhon Blank
#35 Liminal Golf
Image source: Anonymous member
#36 Inside An Abandoned Train Tunnel Near Where I Live
Image source: Brad Thomas
#37 I Keep Walking, But That Wall Never Gets Closer
Image source: Holly Crisler
#38 Hm
Image source: Bob Dinwiddy
#39 The Boss Took All The Chairs In The Breakroom
Image source: Andrew Dols
#40 Toe Room
Image source: Peach Vomitt
#41 Copenhagen Airport, 2018
Image source: Martin Xla
#42 Pool Turned Into A Play Room
Image source: Blake West
#43 Early Morning Sunrise At Lax In 1965
Image source: Vintage Los Angeles
#44 Guys!!! I Finally Visited The Backrooms Hotel Level!
Image source: Egon Klett
#45 Liminal Yellow Madness
Image source: Holly Crisler
#46 Terminal Tower, Cleveland 216
Image source: Tyler Sites
#47 This Is What It Looks Like When You Reach The End Of Las Vegas
Image source: Las Vegas Locally
#48 I Went For A Walk Yesterday Night Loved The Vibe
Image source: Romane Przythewsky
#49 Underground Atl
Image source: Justin Boudreau
#50 Empty Passageway In A Parking Garage On Our Town
Image source: Craig Dearing
#51 Information Desk, Trans World Airlines Terminal, John F. Kennedy Airport, New York, By Balthazar Korab, 1956
Image source: Noah Harshbarger
#52 Plenty Of Space For Activities
Image source: Arnie Arnoldson
#53 This Is Naypyidaw, Capital City Of Myanmar (Aka Burma)
Image source: Adrien Ducrocq
#54 Woods
Image source: julian Thomas
#55 Bought A Camera With A Card In It This Was On Said Media Card
Image source: Nick Anderson
#56 Ethel Greene, “The World’s Greatest Parking Lot,” Oil On Canvas, 1969
Image source: Kyle Cooke
#57 A Room In The Dormitory Where I Live. Out Of The Door Is Another Similar Room
Image source: Έλενα Τσαβδάρη
#58 Bonifacio Global City Underground, Philippines
Image source: Gep Macadaeg
#59 Outside A Hotel In Setúbal, Portugal
Image source: Victoria Hatch
#60 Took Pooch For A Late Evening Walk & Got A Couple 3 Second Exposures Of The Trail Thru The Corn Field Past The End Of The Road Lit By The Moon Light
Image source: Brian R. Wroblewski
#61 Kouvola, Finland. I Swear I Saw This In A Dream
Image source: Reko Castrén
#62 This Pic Has Not Been Photomanipulated In Any Way! Mackenzie Pass Yesterday, Taken By My Sister
Image source: Inga Andersdotter
#63 Real Estate Photo I Did Last Year. The Emptiness, The Colors, The Carpet, The Wide Angle… It Just Felt Weird
Image source: Alex Bg
#64 A Cruise Ship Deck At Night
Image source: Max Millet
#65 This Perpetually-Empty But Decently Maintained Garage At The Indianapolis Airport:
Image source: Luke Larson
#66 The Former Looney Bird’s Restaurant
Image source: Jimmy Kernodle
#67 Would You Like To Take A Survey?
Image source: Warren Fernandez
#68 Star Park
Image source: Kyle Rhoades
#69 Who Else Loves Hitting Twenty Four Hour Self-Serve Ramyun Spots At Night?
Image source: Niky Tamayo
#70 Feeling Watched?
Image source: Marcos Prochovsky
#71 One Of Our Operating Rooms Was Emptied Out For Repairs. It Has A Weird Vibe Right Now. Does This Count As Liminal?
Image source: Tyler Phillips
#72 I’ve Seen Jokes Made In The Past About Spirit Halloween Setting Up Shop In The Backrooms. But Now It’s For Real
Image source: Nino Colaleo
#73 Liminal Forest. A Liminal Space I Created For My Recent Short Horror Film. I Call This Space “The Back Woods”
Image source: Bodhi Werner
#74 A Hotel In Cancun
Image source: Angel Balam Cachh
#75 Liminal Trans Taco Bell
Image source: Soph Xavier Pratico
#76 A Puplic Pool In My Sourrounding
Image source: Jan Zubryn
#77 Fog Is Very Liminal
Image source: Gustavo Siqueira
#78 Oregon Coast
Image source: Mitch Joseph Alexander Bossom
#79 Moundsville Wv USA
Image source: Alan Taylor Jeffries
#80 Milwaukee Bowling Alley – Women’s Restroom
Image source: Rachel Greenhawk
#81 I Feel Like I’m In The Movie Vivarium. Literally All Around Me Looks Like This
Image source: Ramona Alexievich
Follow Us