“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

by

If you’ve ever walked through a semi-unused mall, the sort that hasn’t really seen any changes since the early 2000s, you’ve probably come across spaces that are both familiar, yet pretty creepy at the same time. In recent years, people have taken to documenting these places and sharing them online.

So we’ve gathered images from a Facebook page dedicated to interesting and eerie liminal spaces. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be a little unsettled, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 These Giant Humanoid Electricity Pylons Were Inspired By The Idea Of Brightening Up The Ugly Utilities Which Stretch Across Iceland’s Immense Volcanic Landscape

Brought to life by Icelandic architects, the imposing metallic structures can be seen in a series of designs which were submitted to one of the country’s energy companies as part of an ambitious vision to transform the countryside.

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Amazing Things

#2 Canyon De Chelly’s Sacred Lands And Timeless Beauty

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Avery Kuefner

#3 Eternal Northern Lights

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Ken Shiro

#4 Japan

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: No One Cares

#5 The Surface Of Venus Is Just 460 Million Square Kilometers Of Liminal Space

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Ryan Starkey

#6 This Was One Of The Mornings When I Worked At My Local Airport. Was One Of The Most Surreal Moments

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Reif Gerhart

#7 Really Bad Stormed Rolled Through Town Today, Local News Station Posted This Picture Somebody Got During It. It Doesn’t Even Look Real

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Emily Kenneth Irion

#8 Aquarium Toilet At The Hipopo Papa Cafe, In Akashi, Japan

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Amazing World

#9 Tampa Airport Is A Big Liminal Pool Now

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Merdesucer Porcine

#10 This Carpet

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Robert Benson

#11 Zhovtneva Metro Station, Kyiv, 1970s

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Katia Keiko Takahashi Sonoda

#12 Our Hotel At Amsterdam

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Krisztián Papp

#13 Hm

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Holly Crisler

#14 The Sendai Daikannon Statue In Japan Looks Ominous And Oddly Peaceful At The Same Time

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Hamza Faraz Karamat

#15 Hhhhhh It’s Not Two Doors It’s 4 Eggs

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Das Chaouti

#16 Something I Came Across And Had To Get A Picture. It Looked Amazing In Person

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Ki'el Jackson

#17 Morning Neighbor!

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: jayythewave

#18 Amazing Road In Moab, Utah

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Urijah Faulkner

#19 Slurping And Lurking

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Bob Dinwiddy

#20 Really Interesting “Gta Effect”, I Was Actually Wondering For A While, If It’s Not A Dream

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Anonymous member

#21 Almost Completely Closed Mall In Orange County, CA. There’s Only A Kids Trampoline Park In There Haha Which Is So Weird

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Maria Iza Jimenez

#22 My Apartment Hallway

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Armeni Frances

#23 Hospital

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Vinay Yadav

#24 Liminal Space

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: John Hunter

#25 Behind The Castle…

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: John Hunter

#26 After 9 Hours In Frankfurt Airport Everything Starts To Feel A Little L I M I N A L

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Struan Oswald

#27 Real Minecraft Liminal Space

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Rayell Zappey

#28 Stayed At The Biltmore In L.A…this Place Was Such A Trip…found The Backrooms There Too!!

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Christina Hartinger

#29 Aspen, CO, Last Year. I Vacationed There And It Was My Favorite Place On Earth

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Amy Ko

#30 JFK Airport In The 60s

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Eric Sargeson

#31 I Work At The Airport, And One Time We Had An Indoor Lake At One Of The Gates. I Miss The Indoor Lake

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Devon Alexandra

#32 Nothing Is More Liminal Than The New Tunnel In The Salt Lake City Airport At Midnight. Half Beautiful, Half Eerie— I Couldn’t Stop Taking Pictures

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Melissa Juarez

#33 Mid Century Airport Design

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Holly Crisler

#34 The Airport I’m Flying Through

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Tikhon Blank

#35 Liminal Golf

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Anonymous member

#36 Inside An Abandoned Train Tunnel Near Where I Live

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Brad Thomas

#37 I Keep Walking, But That Wall Never Gets Closer

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Holly Crisler

#38 Hm

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source:  Bob Dinwiddy

#39 The Boss Took All The Chairs In The Breakroom

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Andrew Dols

#40 Toe Room

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Peach Vomitt

#41 Copenhagen Airport, 2018

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Martin Xla

#42 Pool Turned Into A Play Room

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Blake West

#43 Early Morning Sunrise At Lax In 1965

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Vintage Los Angeles

#44 Guys!!! I Finally Visited The Backrooms Hotel Level!

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Egon Klett

#45 Liminal Yellow Madness

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Holly Crisler

#46 Terminal Tower, Cleveland 216

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Tyler Sites

#47 This Is What It Looks Like When You Reach The End Of Las Vegas

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Las Vegas Locally

#48 I Went For A Walk Yesterday Night Loved The Vibe

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Romane Przythewsky

#49 Underground Atl

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Justin Boudreau

#50 Empty Passageway In A Parking Garage On Our Town

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Craig Dearing

#51 Information Desk, Trans World Airlines Terminal, John F. Kennedy Airport, New York, By Balthazar Korab, 1956

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Noah Harshbarger

#52 Plenty Of Space For Activities

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Arnie Arnoldson

#53 This Is Naypyidaw, Capital City Of Myanmar (Aka Burma)

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Adrien Ducrocq

#54 Woods

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: julian Thomas

#55 Bought A Camera With A Card In It This Was On Said Media Card

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Nick Anderson

#56 Ethel Greene, “The World’s Greatest Parking Lot,” Oil On Canvas, 1969

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Kyle Cooke

#57 A Room In The Dormitory Where I Live. Out Of The Door Is Another Similar Room

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Έλενα Τσαβδάρη

#58 Bonifacio Global City Underground, Philippines

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Gep Macadaeg

#59 Outside A Hotel In Setúbal, Portugal

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Victoria Hatch

#60 Took Pooch For A Late Evening Walk & Got A Couple 3 Second Exposures Of The Trail Thru The Corn Field Past The End Of The Road Lit By The Moon Light

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Brian R. Wroblewski

#61 Kouvola, Finland. I Swear I Saw This In A Dream

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Reko Castrén

#62 This Pic Has Not Been Photomanipulated In Any Way! Mackenzie Pass Yesterday, Taken By My Sister

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Inga Andersdotter

#63 Real Estate Photo I Did Last Year. The Emptiness, The Colors, The Carpet, The Wide Angle… It Just Felt Weird

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Alex Bg

#64 A Cruise Ship Deck At Night

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Max Millet

#65 This Perpetually-Empty But Decently Maintained Garage At The Indianapolis Airport:

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Luke Larson

#66 The Former Looney Bird’s Restaurant

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Jimmy Kernodle

#67 Would You Like To Take A Survey?

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Warren Fernandez

#68 Star Park

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Kyle Rhoades

#69 Who Else Loves Hitting Twenty Four Hour Self-Serve Ramyun Spots At Night?

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Niky Tamayo

#70 Feeling Watched?

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Marcos Prochovsky

#71 One Of Our Operating Rooms Was Emptied Out For Repairs. It Has A Weird Vibe Right Now. Does This Count As Liminal?

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Tyler Phillips

#72 I’ve Seen Jokes Made In The Past About Spirit Halloween Setting Up Shop In The Backrooms. But Now It’s For Real

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Nino Colaleo

#73 Liminal Forest. A Liminal Space I Created For My Recent Short Horror Film. I Call This Space “The Back Woods”

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Bodhi Werner

#74 A Hotel In Cancun

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Angel Balam Cachh

#75 Liminal Trans Taco Bell

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Soph Xavier Pratico

#76 A Puplic Pool In My Sourrounding

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Jan Zubryn

#77 Fog Is Very Liminal

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Gustavo Siqueira

#78 Oregon Coast

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Mitch Joseph Alexander Bossom

#79 Moundsville Wv USA

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Alan Taylor Jeffries

#80 Milwaukee Bowling Alley – Women’s Restroom

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Rachel Greenhawk

#81 I Feel Like I’m In The Movie Vivarium. Literally All Around Me Looks Like This

“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At

Image source: Ramona Alexievich

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Life Lessons My Big Fat Fabulous Life Teaches Us
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2020
American Housewife Offends Norwalk, CT and Residents Complained
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2017
Tjokorda Gde Arsa Artha Bridges Myth And Nature Through Balinese Tradition
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Five Things To Suggest “Mexico Life” Isn’t Accurate
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2017
Dead
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Secrets of the Dead
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2019
Why Lois was the Best Character on Malcolm in the Middle
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.