Lilly King: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lilly King

February 10, 1997

Evansville, Indiana, US

29 Years Old

Who Is Lilly King?

Lillia Camille King is an American competitive swimmer, recognized for her dominant breaststroke performance and fierce competitive spirit. She consistently ranks among the world’s elite in the sport.

Her breakout moment arrived at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she famously won the 100-meter breaststroke gold medal with an Olympic record. This victory, marked by her outspoken stance on clean sport, instantly propelled her into the global spotlight.

Early Life and Education

A sporting family nurtured Lilly King’s early passion in Evansville, Indiana. Her father, Mark, ran track, and her mother, Ginny, swam in college, instilling a competitive drive in their children.

King attended F.J. Reitz High School and later Indiana University Bloomington, where she majored in physical education. She excelled in collegiate swimming, consistently setting records before her transition to professional competition.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc marks Lilly King’s most public relationship with James Wells, a fellow Indiana University swimming alumnus. Their engagement at the 2024 US Olympic Trials was broadcast, creating a memorable moment.

King married James Wells in October 2025, starting a new chapter post-swimming retirement. The couple has no public children.

Career Highlights

Lilly King’s breaststroke career is defined by numerous accolades, including multiple Olympic gold medals and world championships. She earned gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics, setting an Olympic record.

Beyond the pool, King has secured endorsement deals with major brands like TYR Sport, Crocs, and Honey Stinger. These partnerships reflect her prominent standing in the sports industry.

To date, King has collected six Olympic medals, including three golds, and holds the world record in the long course 100-meter breaststroke, cementing her as one of swimming’s all-time greats.

Signature Quote

“I joke that I act like a guy, speaking my mind on something, calling out something I don’t like, being intimidating on the blocks.”

