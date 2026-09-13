Lili Reinhart: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lili Reinhart
September 13, 1996
Cleveland, Ohio, US
30 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Lili Reinhart?
Lili Pauline Reinhart is an American actress renowned for her ability to bring complex characters to life. Her nuanced portrayals often lend emotional weight to genre television roles.
She gained widespread recognition playing Betty Cooper on the CW series Riverdale. Her portrayal on the show captivated audiences for seven seasons.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Lili Reinhart received strong encouragement for her early acting dreams. Her parents, Daniel and Amy, supported her passion.
She developed a love for singing, acting, and dancing from age ten. Reinhart later pursued formal training in theater at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Lili Reinhart is linked to actor Jack Martin, a relationship that publicly began in 2023. She previously dated her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse.
Reinhart has no children and has not publicly confirmed another long-term partner since ending her earlier romance.
Career Highlights
Lili Reinhart gained acclaim for her breakthrough role as Betty Cooper in the CW series Riverdale. The show ran from 2017 to 2023, earning her multiple Teen Choice Awards.
Beyond acting, she took an executive producer role for the 2020 romantic drama film Chemical Hearts, where she also starred. Reinhart further expanded her creative output with her poetry book, Swimming Lessons: Poems, released in 2020.
Signature Quote
“I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin.”
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