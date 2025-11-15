35 Years Later: My 25 Photographs Capture The Loneliness Of The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

This week marks 35 years since the worst nuclear disaster in history; the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster.
Every year, on the anniversary, past and present residents of the Zone come together. They gather near a great metal angel statue. The statue is called “Monument of the Third Angel”; it is a tribute to all those who died as a result of the incident. Each person who attends holds a candle, they share stories and gather together to mark the day.
To commemorate the event in my own small way, I would like to share with you some photos that I took when I visited the Exclusion Zone a few years ago. I hope you find them thought-provoking and interesting.
#1 Memorial In Front Of The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
#2 Beautiful Graffiti Inside One Of The Cooling Towers
#3 View Of Reactor Number Four. Taken In 2016 Before The New Safe Confinement Dome Covered It
#4 Sports Hall At The Palace Of Culture Energetik
#5 Shopping Trolley In An Abandoned Supermarket
#6 Beautiful Stained Glass Inside A Riverside Cafe
#7 Empty Baby Cribs In The Maternity Wing Of Pripyat Hospital No. 126
#8 Soviet Space-Themed Mural Inside The Pripyat Post Office
#9 The Duga-3 Cold War-Era Missile Warning System
#10 Chernobyl-2 Sports Hall
#11 Room Filled With Posters Inside A Military Base
#12 One Of Many Abandoned Villages, Now Swallowed By The Forest
#13 Collection Of Memorial Signs, Listing The Former Towns Of The Chernobyl Exclusion Zones
#14 Pripyat Azure Swimming Pool (Lazúrnyj)
#15 Memorial To The Firefighters, Who Lost Their Lives Fighting The Blaze At The Power Plant
#16 The Ferris Wheel At The Abandoned Amusement Park
#17 Sign Outside Pripyat, The Largest Town In The Exclusion Zone
#18 Statue Of Lenin
#19 Bumper Cars At The Abandoned Amusement Park
#20 View Of The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
#21 Vegetation Overgrows The Streets Of The Town Of Pripyat, With Hotel Polissya In The Distance
#22 One Of Several Signs On The Road To Chernobyl
#23 Staircase With Peeling Paint In A Pripyat Middle School
#24 The Iron Angel, A Memorial For The Chernobyl Disaster And Those Lives Lost
#25 Dusty And Empty Bunkbeds Inside A Kindergarten
