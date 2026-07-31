Lil Uzi Vert: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lil Uzi Vert
July 31, 1995
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US
31 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Lil Uzi Vert?
Lil Uzi Vert is an American rapper and singer, widely recognized for their genre-bending music and distinctive, often experimental fashion. They have cultivated a loyal fanbase with a high-energy delivery and unique artistic vision.
Their major breakthrough arrived with the 2017 debut studio album Luv Is Rage 2, which quickly ascended to number one on the Billboard 200 chart. This success solidified their mainstream presence, frequently sporting memorable facial tattoos and colorful hairstyles.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in North Philadelphia’s Francisville neighborhood, Symere Bysil Woods was exposed to a diverse blend of hip-hop and alternative rock, shaping their future sound. They began rapping in tenth grade after hearing a classmate freestyle.
While attending high school in Philadelphia, they cultivated their craft, eventually dropping out to pursue music. This early dedication laid the foundation for the unique artistic path Lil Uzi Vert would forge in the music industry.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Lil Uzi Vert’s public life, with their most enduring relationship being with City Girls rapper JT. They previously dated fashion designer Brittany Byrd from 2014 to 2017.
Lil Uzi Vert has been in a relationship with JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson) since 2019, with whom they share a public and supportive bond. JT has openly expressed their plans for marriage, indicating a serious commitment.
Career Highlights
Lil Uzi Vert’s debut studio album Luv Is Rage 2, released in 2017, soared to number one on the Billboard 200, achieving double platinum certification. This project included the hugely successful single “XO Tour Llif3,” which became a genre-defining hit.
Beyond recording, Lil Uzi Vert has expanded their presence through a distinctive fashion brand, influencing contemporary streetwear and youth culture. They often leverage social media to connect with fans and preview new music, reinforcing their unique artistic persona.
To date, Lil Uzi Vert has received Grammy nominations and multiple platinum certifications, cementing their status as an influential figure in contemporary hip-hop.
Signature Quote
“I just wanna rock!”
Follow Us