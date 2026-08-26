Lil Tecca: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lil Tecca
August 26, 2002
Queens, New York, US
24 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Lil Tecca?
Lil Tecca is an American rapper and singer known for his melodic hooks and genre-blending production. Originally from Queens, New York, he has quickly become a prominent figure in modern hip-hop with his distinctive sound.
He rose to mainstream prominence with the release of his 2019 single “Ransom.” The track soared to number four on the Billboard Hot 100, establishing his presence in the music scene.
Early Life and Education
Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, known as Lil Tecca, was born in Queens, New York, to Jamaican immigrant parents. He grew up between Queens and Long Island, absorbing diverse cultural influences.
By age nine, Tecca discovered an early passion for music, often engaging in rap battles with friends over Xbox Live. This casual interest soon blossomed into a serious pursuit while attending Lawrence High School.
Notable Relationships
In 2019, Lil Tecca was publicly linked to Instagram model Racquell Pesos, a relationship that garnered fan attention before quietly concluding.
Tecca has maintained a private stance on his romantic life since, and reports indicate he is currently single, with no public record of children.
Career Highlights
Lil Tecca’s breakthrough single, “Ransom,” became a global sensation, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca, also reached number four on the Billboard 200.
He has since released several studio albums, including Virgo World, We Love You Tecca 2, Tec, Plan A, and Dopamine, consistently charting on the Billboard 200. Tecca has also ventured into production for other artists.
Signature Quote
“I don’t believe in fame. I’m just dropping music and people like it.”
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