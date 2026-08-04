Lil Skies: Bio And Career Highlights

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Lil Skies: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lil Skies

August 4, 1998

Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, US

28 Years Old

Leo

Lil Skies: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Lil Skies?

Lil Skies is an American rapper and singer, known for his melodic flow and introspective lyrics that often explore personal struggles. His unique blend of hip-hop and emo rap resonates with a wide audience.

He gained widespread attention with the release of his singles “Red Roses” and “Nowadays” in 2017. Both tracks achieved significant commercial success, propelling him into the mainstream.

Early Life and Education

Born Kimetrius Christopher Foose in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Lil Skies developed an early passion for music, heavily influenced by his father, a hip-hop artist known as Dark Skies. He began freestyling at a young age, often drawing inspiration from his family’s experiences.

Foose attended Waynesboro Area Senior High School and briefly enrolled at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. He ultimately left college to fully pursue his burgeoning rap career.

Notable Relationships

Lil Skies is engaged to Jacey Fugate, his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shares a son. The couple has navigated their relationship primarily out of the public eye, focusing on their family life.

Foose and Fugate welcomed their son, Kimetrius Jr., in July 2019, and they became engaged in April 2025. He often expresses love and dedication to his son.

Career Highlights

Lil Skies achieved critical and commercial success with his 2018 major label debut mixtape, Life of a Dark Rose. The project peaked at number ten on the Billboard 200 chart and earned platinum certification.

His singles “Red Roses” and “Nowadays” became breakout hits, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and solidifying his presence in the emo rap scene. He later released albums like Shelby and Unbothered.

Since 2023, Foose has embarked on a career as an independent artist, releasing new music and continuing to evolve his distinct sound.

Signature Quote

“Everything I do is meaningful.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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