Lil Mosey: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Lil Mosey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lil Mosey

January 25, 2002

Seattle, Washington, US

24 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Lil Mosey?

Lathan Moses Stanley Echols is an American rapper and singer-songwriter known for his melodic flow and trap-infused tracks. He quickly established a significant presence in the modern hip-hop scene.

His breakout moment arrived with the 2020 single “Blueberry Faygo,” which soared to number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This viral hit cemented his status as a mainstream artist.

Early Life and Education

Born on January 25, 2002, in Seattle, Washington, Lathan Moses Stanley Echols was raised by his mother in the city’s north end. His father is of mixed Black and Puerto Rican heritage, while his mother is White.

Echols began rapping in eighth grade, attending Mountlake Terrace High School and later Shorecrest High School, before leaving to pursue his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships

Lil Mosey’s public relationships have been few and primarily kept private. He was previously linked to Lucia Manfredi.

As of recent reports, the rapper maintains a single status and has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights

Lil Mosey’s career took off with his 2017 single “Pull Up,” which earned RIAA gold certification and secured him a deal with Interscope Records. His debut album, Northsbest, followed in 2018.

The 2020 single “Blueberry Faygo” became his most successful track, peaking at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnering over 1.3 billion global streams for its parent album, Certified Hitmaker.

He also established his own record label, Certified Hitmakers, in 2020.

Signature Quote

“I looked up to Meek Mill; he had a dream, he chased it, so I had a dream, I chased it.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Thing You’ve Done In Public? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
46 Minimalist Digitally-Designed Tattoos By Russian Artist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Created 14 Collages To Show The Parallels Between The Various Masterpieces Of Famous Artists
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Funny That Your Pet Does? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Invest Your Time In Reading These 168 Banker Jokes
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“‘Bite’ Them, Run Away”: 30 Weird Things People Could Only Admit To Doing Anonymously
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025