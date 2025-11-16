Ame In A Van: Your Gateway To Extraordinary Adventures

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live life on the open road, with nothing but the vast horizon ahead? Adventures, new people, freedom, all of this become a casual occurrence with a lifestyle like that. One person that gets to experience this daily is Amelise Burr, also known as Ame in a Van. She’s a true adventurer who’s embraced the unique lifestyle of portable living and is here to share all the incredible experiences and insights she’s gathered.
Imagine waking up to the gentle rustle of leaves, surrounded by nature’s symphony. That’s just a taste of life in a van for Amelise Burr. Through her inspiring tales, you’ll get a glimpse into the ups, the downs, and the unforgettable moments that come with this unconventional way of life. From awe-inspiring sunsets to the thrill of discovering hidden gems off the beaten path, Ame’s van life is a rollercoaster of unforgettable adventures waiting for you to hop on board!
Buckle up because we’re about to embark on a journey filled with stories of freedom, self-discovery, and the true essence of wanderlust. Get inspired to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the beauty of life on the road. Share with your friends and family and gift them this excitement, too!
This is Ame, her dog Gigi, and Gloria, a van project that she committed herself to after a personal tragedy
Here’s the story in her own words: “So I came across the idea of tiny living and van life on YouTube almost 3 years ago, and I fell in love with it. I found van life when I was at a very low point in my life, my grandma (who I was extremely close to) had just died and it made me realize that life is simply too short to live to pay bills, I wanted life to be an adventure! So by living in a van I figured I could be debt-free, I could live everywhere and anywhere (adventure!), and be almost entirely self-sufficient, which is incredible, especially in today’s world.”
Let us invite you to Ame’s home
She has a working sink and a stove
Ame’s also supplied herself with tons of cupboards and a charging station
This cool little nook can turn into a shower
In case you wondered how she can power all that, she has a hidden water supply below the floor
What is the Meaning of Van Life?
Van life, as championed by amazing folk like Amelise Burr, is all about choosing a life on the road and living in a van. People who dive into a lifestyle like that are after a unique kind of freedom. They want to break free from the usual routines and experience the thrill of discovering new places every day.
Imagine waking up to birds chirping in one breathtaking spot and then watching the sunset from a completely different, equally stunning location. Utilizing your DIY life hacks to improve your days. All of that in the comfort of your own home. Plus, it’s a chance to meet new people, share stories, and learn from different cultures. It’s a lifestyle that’s all about adventure, self-discovery, and the thrill of the open road!
… And she installed a solar panel
And last but not least, her Queen bedroom
“I’m used to living in my van now, however, I still can’t believe that I finally finished the van build (and that I did it entirely myself!) and that I’m living the life I dreamt about 3 years ago. My van (and my life) really is everything I hoped it would be. It’s the cheapest yet best way I’ve ever lived, I’m in love with it.”
She can feel proud with what she has accomplished, and she is
“Van life for me is about getting back to the beauty of life, the world is so fast-paced and structured so strictly that life can end up feeling somewhat like a prison and I didn’t want that anymore. Van life for some people is about traveling, for others it’s a movement, a stand against rising house prices, cost of living, and increasingly unfree society. Tiny living, in my opinion, is a movement towards a new world, a more beautiful world.”
Here’s how she’s done it
The most challenging thing to install was my diesel heater (to be honest, this was mostly because it was raining and I didn’t want to go under the van in the rain)! I haven’t thought about quitting whilst living in my van, but during the van build I had so many moments where I didn’t want to do it anymore because it can be such a mental challenge building a van by yourself, but I knew that I wouldn’t actually quit.
Ame bought a Ford Transit for £5,000 GBP
She stripped it all off, and got to work
Is It a Good Idea to Live in a Van?
Deciding if living in a van can be a significant step into the unknown. You have to know as much as possible before leaping forward to make the experience safe and welcoming. While a carefully laid out plan might not need it, you should research various life-saving facts to keep yourself well. For now, though, let’s focus on things that make such a lifestyle attractive first:
Like with anything, there are always drawbacks. Before setting out on this challenging yet rewarding adventure, consider these factors:
There are a few other things to think about before jumping into life in a van. While it’s super freeing, it’s also essential to be organized and plan well. Space can be limited, so you must think creatively about what to bring along. Forget about spacious kitchens and utilize various cooking hacks, and so on. Most importantly, keep your safety first.
So, while there are some challenges, many people, just like Amelise Burr, find it a fantastic way to live life to the fullest and enjoy every single second of it!
The wooden panels cost only £14 GBP
“I’m about to screw something up”
All of the extra stuff cost her additioinal £2,000 GBP, which is very cheap, all things considered
In terms of her own life, Ame has made her bed, both literally and figuratively
“I’m currently traveling around France and I want to take my van anywhere and everywhere, my goal is eventually America.I’ve recently travelled through the South of France, which was incredible, you get to stay in places with million-dollar views for free!
I’d say that life is what you make it, van life isn’t fundamentally glamorous or perfect, however that doesn’t mean that you can’t make everything else around living in a van like that. I like to have fun and I made my van with that in mind. You can be completely glamourous whilst living in a van, absolutely. But van life is the same as normal living, life is what you make it, some people like to be more glam, others not so much. Life shouldn’t be about conventional rules and labels, live life by your own rules, that’s what I love about van life, it’s a life with more freedom.”
