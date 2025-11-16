Internet Users Are Sharing Facts That Can Save Your Life, And Here Are 40 Of The Most Useful Ones

You’re not alone, Pandas—there are plenty of people out there who would love to be superheroes and to live a life of adventure. But bravery and a willingness to help others, though vital, aren’t enough: you also need nerves of steel and to know what you’re doing when there’s an emergency.
Though it’s practically impossible to be prepared for every eventuality (and nobody should have to live in perpetual fear of something bad happening), it pays off to know what to do in dangerous situations. We’re featuring the most useful tips that redditors from all walks of life shared online, and these might potentially end up saving someone’s life in the future. They feel like everyone should at least be aware of their advice. Scroll down, upvote the posts you found the most enlightening, and let us know in the comments if you feel like someone has missed something important.
Bored Panda wanted to learn about how to react in emergency situations, so we reached out to the talented and hard-working team behind the Australian Firefighters Calendar, a project that raises money for various charities.
#1
If a service dog comes to you for attention, immediately locate their owner, they could be using a last ditch effort to get help.
A few months ago when I was on a delivery for work, I was stopped by a dog who ran out in the middle of the road (residential). I got out and tried to move the dog, but it followed me all the way to the door of my delivery. Once I was done I checked the dogs tag to bring it home, and I noticed he had all kinds of medical tags. After I realized what the dog was trying to do, I ran towards the correct address and the dog led me through a screen door on the porch. His owner was passed out on the floor, and I called 911.
The individual had a phone (brought by the dog) by its head, and a bag of medications by his side. The dog had done everything it was trained to do, but the person had passed out before it could do anything. The ambulance came, got his pulse back, and took him to the hospital. I don’t know if he ended up surviving, but if I hadn’t checked the dog’s tags and realized it was a medical animal, I wouldn’t have hurried, blatantly invite myself in his house, and ultimately get him to a point of survival.
Image source: Akhenatenaten, Jeremy Bezanger
#2
If you’re performing CPR on someone who’s stopped breathing/heart has stopped, don’t stop until EMTs take the body away. Don’t stop after 2 mins thinking “Well that didn’t work.” CPR typically won’t cause the victim’s heart to suddenly start and or for them to jerk awake — it’s mostly to force blood circulation to prevent brain death. You’re not forcing life into them; you’re preserving a corpse to keep a ‘reviveable’ state.
Image source: blznaznke, Mat Napo
#3
Don’t text/drink and drive.
Image source: NLJeroen, energepic.com
#4
If you fall into water, don’t panic. You don’t have to be able to swim; you just have to float. Hold your breath and let yourself bob to the surface.
If someone is in trouble in the water, they will absolutely kill you in mindless panic. Bring something with you – a float, a rope, a towel – and use that to bridge the gap between you so you can tow the person in.
If you must make direct contact, come up from behind and slip your arm across the victim’s chest. Pull the victim’s back to your chest and keep his/her arms facing away from you. I’ve been in the deathgrip of a fat little 8 year old and he nearly took me out.
If a panicked drowner does grab you, do everything in your power to go down toward the bottom. Most will let go; that’s the last place they want to go.
Recognize that even if you are both a strong swimmer and a trained rescuer, you are still risking your own life if you go to the aid of a swimmer in trouble. Take it very seriously.
Image source: IThinkThingsThrough, Blake Cheek
#5
If you ever get lost, the first thing to do is stop moving. Sit down, stop freaking out, and think. If you give in to panic and lose your head, you can screw things up so badly for yourself that help will never find you.
Remember the rule of three:
Starvation will kill you in three weeks.
Thirst will kill you in three days.
Cold will kill you in three hours.
Lack of oxygen will kill you in three minutes.
Panic will kill you in three seconds.
#6
It’s likely too late for anyone to see this but hopefully this helps a few: nuclear warfare is a serious threat that hasn’t been mentioned yet. The following was common knowledge during the cold war era, but most people my age don’t know what to do in a nuclear disaster. In a nuclear explosion most of the damage and death is caused by the shockwave the blast creates, not the fireball which has a comparatively small radius. One day you may find yourself outside or looking out a window to see an extremely bright flash. As bright as if you were staring straight at the sun. Do not attempt to locate the source of the flash. You have maybe 8-10 seconds to respond if you’re far enough away from the fireball. Lay face down on the ground and put your thumbs in your ears and fingers over your eyes. Breathe through your teeth. Since you’re laying face down the shockwave will mostly pass over you. If you’re standing up it can cause your lungs, eardrums, and other organs to explode. Once the shockwave passes over you, you need to find shelter immediately. I said before that most death from the explosion is caused by the shockwave. Well, FAR more death is subsequently caused by nuclear fallout AFTER the blast. Do not attempt to travel anywhere. Just get underground. If you’re next to a complete stranger’s house or a business, don’t hesitate to go inside and hide out under as much concrete and steel as possible. You need to remain in this location for the next 48 hours. This is critical. Even if you survive the blast if you attempt to go home and spend just 20 minutes outside traveling you will more than likely die of radiation sickness. Radioactive material after a blast decays exponentially and you will be safe to try and find your loved ones after 48 hours. If you don’t wait this out, you definitely won’t be alive to find them. When you’re ready you need to leave the city and get as far from the fallout as you can.
Image source: rasmeverson, Pixabay
#7
If you see someone wearing a motorcycle helmet have an accident, DO NOT pull their helmet off for any reason. By all means, loosen the chin strap, but leave the helmet on and let the paramedics or doctors deal with it. You don’t know what that helmet is holding together.
Image source: TassieGal, Nur Andi Ravsanjani Gusma
#8
Kids don’t float. For a number of reasons, kids aren’t as buoyant as adults. Kids should always wear a life vest when in a boat of any sort, as well as when playing around streams, ponds, lakes, oceans etc. A small child can drown in no time. In many places there are laws requiring kids to wear life vests in boats. Where I live, vests are also required at public recreation areas. Fire departments even have free loaners.
Those inflatable arm band floaies/wings aren’t sufficient. They can easily slip off or the kd will take them off. They can pop. They also give adults a false sense of safety and not watch the kids closely enough.
And, don’t forget that a drowning kid may be perfectly silent—no thrashing around or crying out; just quietly not breathing.
Never take your eyes off a small child in the water. Period.
Image source: nutraxfornerves
#9
A few survival tips for mainly the desert but also a lot of places.
If you are lost in the desert, or a lot of places for that mater, the number one thing you can carry to increase your chances of being found is a small reflective mirror. Anytime a plane flies overhead you can reflect light towards them and you greatly increase your chances of being found. This seriously is more important than carrying more water with you (not that water doesn’t help, its just not realistic to carry that much water on your back).
Furthermore, if you get stranded in the desert with a vehicle, do not leave your vehicle to find people. You are a lot harder to see than your vehicle and your car can provide shelter (your car has some good reflective mirrors to signal with, especially the rearview mirror). People die all the time doing this, often found only mere miles from their car.
Finally, the universal sign for needing to be rescued is waving two arms up and down. If you wave only one arm to a passing plane, you will not be helped, or at least are less likely to be helped. Also, because a few people have been wondering what to do if you can’t use both of your arms, there is another universal way to signal for help that is more versatile. The way I can best describe it is three of anything quick signal. Three gunshots, three whistle blows, three flashes of a flashlight, three flashes from a reflective mirror, etc. Just make sure they are spaced widely enough (at least one second) and that you spend a considerable time before making your next three signals.
There have been many deaths that could have been prevented had this advice been followed.
Edit: added a little more information.
Image source: RIPGeorgeHarrison, Juli Kosolapova
#10
**Do not** pull objects (knife, glass, splinter etc) from a deep wound. They might be sealing or slowing flow from an artery or they might *cut* an artery when you pull them out.
Put pressure *around* such an object to slow bleeding till emergency responders take over.
Image source: A40, Justus Menke
#11
Never talk to the police without a lawyer. Just give your name, address and dob. Otherwise don’t say a word.
It might not keep your heart from stopping but nothing ruins a life faster than prison. Even a conviction can stop you from getting work or being able to travel.
*also don’t commit crime. But since being innocent doesn’t guarantee that you won’t be charged/convicted the above still applies.
Image source: pecrh001, Michael Förtsch
#12
Beware of a stranger who says “I’m not going to hurt you ” If you someone feels the need to say this, they are thinking of hurting you. Trust your instincts if you feel there is danger in a situation, there probably is. Don’t let politeness or fear of embarrassment put you in danger. Source: “The gift of fear.” Very interesting and useful book. Highly recommended.
Image source: warmhandswarmheart, Keira Burton
#13
When walking in big 5 territory, if you encounter lions, DON’T RUN. If they come towards you, growling, it’s to say you are too close but they will not attack you. Just walk away slowly and don’t lose sight of them. Or stand your ground. Intelligence is your biggest weapon then; shout and clap your hands and they will run away.
Source; am Kruger wildlife guide, with more than 10 encounters with wild lions in the last year.
Seriously; DON’T RUN
Image source: TheAfricaBug
#14
If you are caught in an active shooter situation and you are unable to run away or hide, start throwing things at them. It is incredibly difficult to be accurate with a firearm with someone throwing stuff at you. Even small things flying toward you triggers your desire to avoid the object and dodging something while simultaneously shooting accurately is almost impossible. A thrown stapler or keyboard might buy you enough time to either rush the attacker or escape somewhere.
Image source: SardonicWhit, Мария Кашина
#15
If you find yourself hurt in a public place, direct your pleas to one person, not to the crowd cause everyone will think ”somebody else will help you”. It is called the bystander effect
Image source: ami_toonaive, Timon Studler
#16
A person who is drowning doesn’t look like people drowning on TV. When someone is drowning they rarely cry out, can’t wave their arms around, and will often just bob/sink at the surface for a very little while, often gasping, before submerging.
Don’t expect it to look like the movies when you’re keeping an eye on swimmers.
Image source: flora_poste_haste, Li Yang
#17
Buy a plunger and fire extinguisher before you need a plunger or fire extinguisher
Image source: benbernards, Erik Mclean
#18
I think the overall thing to keep in mind is that in high-stress moments you will not rise to the occasion, but you will sink to your level of training.
Like Mike Tyson said, “Everyone hath a plan until they get punthed in the mouth.”
Edit: Changed punched to punthed for more authentithity
Image source: Huplup
#19
When you’re making a turn across oncoming traffic, keep your wheels pointing straight ahead until the opportunity comes for you to make the turn. If your wheels are facing into the turn and someone hits you from behind, they will push you into the oncoming traffic and dead you will go.
Image source: TheMotorcycleBoy, Peter Fazekas
#20
If you’re outside in a lightning storm and your hair starts floating, seek immediate shelter. You’re about to be struck by lightning.
If immediate (within 15 seconds of movement) shelter is not available, put both your feet together, squat down on the balls of your feet, and grab your ankles. If you’re struck, this will give the lightning a direct path down to the ground and hopefully minimize damage.
Image source: Deodorized, Philippe Donn
#21
If you get caught in a rip current, swim horizontally / parallel to the shore at the fastest speed you can comfortably maintain. Don’t worry that you’re going further out. Eventually you’ll be out of the current and can slowly head back inland. Try to swim against it and you’ll just tire yourself until you drown.
Image source: TheMotorcycleBoy, Oliver Sjöström
#22
If you’re outdoors in the heat and you stop sweating, you’re in trouble. You need to hydrate and get the f**k inside and if you can’t keep water down, go to the hospital or urgent care for an IV. You are SEVERELY dehydrated and at high risk for a heat stroke. You should always be sweating if it’s hot and you’re doing strenuous work.
In the same vein, never ever drink ice cold water when you’re hot. You need to drink room temperature water.
Image source: Dirt-McGirt, Hans Reniers
#23
If a known diabetic person faints/gets dizzy, give them something sugary immediately.
If they got sick because of high sugar levels (hyperglycemia), the repercussions of increasing their sugar won’t be as terrible as the damage caused if no action is taken. Giving that little amount of sugar (if they fainted due to a hypoglycemic episode) can be life saving!
Image source: loveallthingskawai, Donald Tong
#24
If you EVER need to break your car window – all headrests detach and can the metal ends are meant to be used to break the glass. Helpful if you are in a sinking car.
Image source: gopher33j, Erik Mclean
#25
I had a friend get lost and go down a logging road and get snowed in. She was reported missing for several days. When they found her, she’d managed to keep herself alive by packing the single water bottle she had with her with snow, placing it on the roof of her car, and waiting for it to melt. Then she’d drink and repeat. If she hadn’t thought to do this, she’d be dead. She had frostbite on her toes but after several weeks of physical therapy made a full recovery.
Image source: Dirt-McGirt
#26
Know where you are.
* Are you at home? Know your address. (Some people don’t, believe it or not)
* Are you at work? Know your address.
* Are you at the store or other business? Know where to find an employee, they know the address.
* Driving? Know exactly where you are (street name, direction of travel, intersection, mile marker, etc.)
* Hiking? Know which trailhead you started at and which trail you’re on, at the very least.
911 cell phone location technology is good to within 50 meters. That’s 50 steps, which could put first responders at the house or business next door.
Imagine you’re in an emergency situation that’s rapidly changing (domestic violence, active shooter, carjacking, etc.). You call 911. The first thing out of your mouth should be “I’m at [location].” That way, if you must hang up for some reason, 911 operators will know where you are. They’ll send police to check it out, and get you the help you need.
Image source: insertcaffeine
#27
Been to a fair few places and the one that kept me from harm most is “always be aware of your surroundings”. Seems common sense but you can’t only imagine the number of people who might have escaped harm were they a little more attentive to the world around them. In any place, in any situation, focusing less on yourself and more and what’s going on around you will keep you alive longer than just about anything.
Image source: NorthWestOutdoorsman
#28
When you go to a beach read the signs. I live in Australia. We have too many beaches to patrol them all. They have signs they tell you what may be wrong with that beach. Read them and take them seriously.
Just because a beach looks nice doesn’t mean you should just go jump in.
Image source: anon
#29
Pay attention to your gut and natural intuition. If you feel like you’re in danger, it’s because you’re in danger, even if you can’t quite articulate why. If a person seems sketchy or threatening, it’s because they are. Intuition is finely developed by evolution, and generally speaking it will only fail you when you mindf**k yourself and deny it in order to appease an extremely modern sense of political correctness.
Read “The Gift of Fear” by Gavin de Becker. Frequent pre-victimization indicators displayed by predators include:
-Forced Teaming. This is when a person implies that they have something in common with their chosen victim, acting as if they have a shared predicament when that isn’t really true. Speaking in “we” terms is a mark of this, i.e. “We don’t need to talk outside… Let’s go in.”
-Charm and Niceness. This is being polite and friendly to a chosen victim in order to manipulate him or her by disarming their mistrust.
-Too many details. If a person is lying they will add excessive details to make themselves sound more credible to their chosen victim.
-Typecasting. An insult is used to get a chosen victim who would otherwise ignore one to engage in conversation to counteract the insult. For example: “Oh, I bet you’re too stuck-up to talk to a guy like me.” The tendency is for the chosen victim to want to prove the insult untrue.
-Loan Sharking. Giving unsolicited help to the chosen victim and anticipating they’ll feel obliged to extend some reciprocal openness in return.
-The Unsolicited Promise. A promise to do (or not do) something when no such promise is asked for; this usually means that such a promise will be broken. For example: an unsolicited, “I promise I’ll leave you alone after this,” usually means the chosen victim will not be left alone. Similarly, an unsolicited “I promise I won’t hurt you” usually means the person intends to hurt their chosen victim.
-Discounting the Word “No”. Refusing to accept rejection.
Image source: StaplerLivesMatter
#30
Student paramedic here! So many people know how to give CPR and that’s amazing! But if you ever get into the situation with a baby, please do not tilt their head back. You will occlude their airway. It’s heartbreaking to tell parents their child is deceased when they thought they were doing the right thing.
Image source: sezzahd
#31
Tips for cold weather.
Dress in layers-holds heat in better.
Stay dry.
Protect your feet,hands,and face.
If you plan on going long distances have a plan to move on top of the snow and let people know where you are going
Never go on ice unless it is at least 4” thick. 6” if you have a snowmobile. 8” for a small car. 12” for medium trucks.
Clear ice is stronger than “snow ice”
Always watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
Image source: hungryamerican, Pixabay
#32
If someone grabs your wrists, pull away quickly where their thumbs are – thumbs are the weakest parts in a grip.
Image source: anon, Anna Shvets
#33
Carry a basic first aid or emergency kit in your car on your person/work/home. Everyone laughs at me for this. (I have a kit I added a whole bunch to. Mylar, little snacks, etc) not just for doomsday prep but imagine you get stranded in a storm or snow. Or like a comment above mentions a desert. Having some water, food, mylar blankets, and some others could very well save your life until you can be rescued.
Not only this but my work first aid kit sucks. (Legit. Some tiny bandaids and a few alcohol wipes) I’ve gotten bad wounds that weren’t hospital/go home worthy but would have been a b***h to go the rest of the shift without a bandage.
My little sister had a bad bug bite. They weren’t laughing when I had sting relief.
My co-worker forgot her lunch. I gave her one of the bars, a fruit snack and shared some of my lunch.
Image source: anon
#34
If someone is choking but they are coughing/talking, DO NOT INTERVENE. Let them cough it out. The ability to cough is a sign that air is able to get in and out and that they only have a partial obstruction in their airway. If you try to intervene with the Heimlich or backblows, you *could* force it out, or you could dislodge the blockage and cause a full obstruction.
Obviously, if they’re not breathing or coughing then you should definitely administer backblows, just remember to check in between each one incase you partially dislodge the object.
Image source: Loubang, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#35
This is for driving on snowy or icy roads.
If you ever start skidding DO NOT BRAKE. That will only lock the tires and f**k you harder. What you need to do is take your feet off the pedals and steer with the skid until the tires find grip again.
Image source: Schmabadoop
#36
Something I’ve seen on Reddit before, when getting a new home/apartment get a carbon monoxide detector, they’re cheap and can save your life.
Image source: Calfee911
#37
if you go hiking always tell someone where you are going and when you should be back. When you arrive leave note on your dashboard that says where you are going and expected time back.
If you realize that you are lost and can’t reasonably find your way back to a trail stay put. it is common to watch survival shows where they say follow a river or a fence so that you find people, but this often ends up in death. common search techniques benefit more from you not moving so they only have check each area once.
Image source: folkinawesome
#38
You should go to the hospital immediately if you feel sleepy after a head injury. People have died because they tried to sleep off those types of headaches. I learned this from reddit.
Image source: Wajirock
#39
If you’re being tied up, puff yourself out as much as possible so it’ll be easier to wiggle out of. Tense muscles, inhale deep and stretch out your arms and legs to make more space.
Image source: snazzypurplefish, lilartsy
#40
Use salt for grease fires or at the very least do NOT use water.
Image source: anon
