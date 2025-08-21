How One Reckless One-Way Flight To Australia Helped Me Escape $30K Debt And Rediscover My Life

Eight years ago, I was $30,000 in debt, aimlessly bouncing between four random jobs, fresh out of university, heartbroken from my first real relationship ending, and applying to corporate jobs left, right, and center—jobs I didn’t want, but thought I should want. I couldn’t find a job. I felt completely lost, emotionally drained, and deep down, all I wanted was to travel.
I had done everything “right”: college, internships, studying abroad, networking. But nothing was clicking.
A conversation in Chile made me dream of moving to Australia
The turning point came during my study abroad in Chile, when I met a few girls who had lived and worked in Australia. That planted the seed. I thought: If I have to work, why not do it in Australia? Just 9 months, I told myself. Go, travel a bit, and then come back to get a “real job.”
With only $3K and no plan, I bought a one-way ticket to Sydney
I had $3,000 left in my bank account. No plan. No idea what I was doing.
But I booked a one-way ticket to Australia.
Everyone thought I was crazy. I was still in debt. I didn’t have a job lined up. I knew nobody. But deep down, I knew that a life in the US wasn’t for me. I was playing a role that wasn’t mine. I wasn’t happy, and I wanted to see the world while I still had the chance.
My first job in Australia helped me survive—but sparked a travel addiction
I landed in Australia with one suitcase and no idea what was next. I moved into a hostel, found a receptionist job at a finance company in Sydney, and worked my one and only 9-to-5. It gave me a consistent salary—something I desperately needed—and the time to save, explore, and plan a Southeast Asia trip.
Backpacking Asia, road-tripping New Zealand, and even visiting China expanded my world
That trip didn’t go as planned. Instead of backpacking through Southeast Asia and then heading home, I flew to Thailand to visit my sister, who was teaching English. Together, we explored Thailand and Malaysia—a journey I will always cherish.
Afterwards, I returned to Australia to catch a flight to New Zealand, where I lived in a van with a friend and road-tripped across the South Island. From there, I flew to China to watch my friend’s sister compete in the Junior Olympics.
One thing about me: if a travel opportunity came up, I took it. Always.
Life on the Gold Coast introduced me to surf culture and a new way of living
After China, I moved to Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast and got a bartending job. I wanted a change from office life and something more relaxed. I walked to work, barely wore shoes, and slowly started getting into surfing. Surfing and I had a stop-start relationship, but it was during this time that I started to fall in love with that world.
A motorbike trip in Vietnam made me realize I was forcing a life I didn’t want
After Australia, I finally finished my Southeast Asia trip—traveling through Cambodia, Vietnam, and Bali. During a motorbike loop in Vietnam, I was having the time of my life when the thought hit me: What if I just stopped trying to force a life I didn’t even want?
Working on yachts was brutal—but it paid off my $30K debt in one season
So I flew home to the U.S. to take the courses I needed to work on yachts.
Yachting turned out to be the hardest job I’d ever done. Physically demanding, emotionally draining, and full of tough moments. But it paid off. After just one season, I had paid off all my student debt.
Getting fired pushed me to finally bet on myself and my own business
It gave me the courage to start my first business. I used my time wisely, and although yachting had more lows than highs, it served its purpose. After getting fired, I realized I was done. I wanted to bet on myself. I wanted to build something sustainable that still let me travel.
Moving back to rural Alabama was humbling, but it gave me focus
So I moved back home. Again. This time, to a small rural town in southern Alabama with my mom and grandma—a place I’d never lived before.
It was rough. My friends were getting promotions, buying houses, starting families. Meanwhile, I was back in a house with floral couches and slow Wi-Fi, trying to figure out how not to fall into old patterns.
Toronto gave me connection and my first remote job through my brother
I worked non-stop on building my business. But after three months of isolation, I got super lonely. When a friend invited me to live with her in Toronto, I booked a one-way flight without hesitation.
Toronto was short but productive. I worked hard on my digital publishing business, but my savings were quickly draining. I needed income.
After a phone call with my younger brother, I got a remote job doing sales for his TikTok growth business. It was my first taste of real remote income.
Argentina marked the start of my digital nomad journey and TikTok career
Then came a friend’s wedding in Argentina. I flew down and decided to stay. That was the beginning of my digital nomad journey.
Working with my brother and helping people grow on social media, I saw how much it could change lives. So I thought: Why not me too? I started posting on TikTok.
Posting surf videos I felt “not good enough” for ended up changing my life
At first, it was just travel content. But really, I was just traveling to surf spots. I felt insecure about posting surf clips—I wasn’t “good enough.” But I did it anyway. And the videos blew up.
So I kept posting.
I eventually began making money through TikTok and Instagram. I started coaching others on how to do the same—grow platforms and monetize their presence. It felt surreal.
Today, I travel full time, surf, and run a business I never knew existed
Fast forward to now: I travel full time. I work remotely. I surf as much as I can. I create content, partner with brands, and run a business that lets me live life on my own terms.
I’ve built a career I didn’t even know existed eight years ago.
What I learned: you don’t need permission to walk away and rewrite your life
And the wild part? None of this would’ve happened if I’d played it safe. If I’d waited to be “debt-free,” “ready,” or “settled,” I’d still be stuck at that dining table, crying over job applications and trying to convince myself to want things I never really wanted.
If you’re feeling lost, here’s what I wish someone had told me:
You’re not behind. You’re not broken. You’re just in a chapter that’s asking you to rewrite the story.
You don’t need a plan. You don’t need permission. You’re allowed to want something different.
Sometimes it takes blowing it all up, booking a one-way flight, and trusting that the path will appear.
And I promise you—once you start listening to yourself, life begins showing up in ways you never imagined.
