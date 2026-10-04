Liev Schreiber: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Liev Schreiber
October 4, 1967
San Francisco, California, US
59 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Liev Schreiber?
Isaac Liev Schreiber is an American actor and director known for his formidable dramatic range. His deep, gravelly voice and imposing physical presence define his screen work. These distinctive traits have made him a master of complex character studies.
He rose to widespread fame playing Cotton Weary in the hit horror film Scream. This breakthrough role paved the way for his successful transition into prestigious Hollywood dramas and Tony-winning Broadway theater productions.
Early Life and Education
Born in San Francisco, Liev Schreiber moved to New York after his parents divorced. His eccentric mother raised him in a cold-water apartment where his maternal grandfather served as a crucial father figure.
Friends Seminary introduced the teenager to acting through various creative school plays. He later sharpened his classical theater skills at Hampshire College and the prestigious Yale School of Drama.
Notable Relationships
Over the past two decades, Liev Schreiber has shared his life with prominent partners. He maintained an eleven-year relationship with Naomi Watts before marrying Taylor Neisen during a private ceremony in 2023.
He shares two children with Watts, with whom he co-parents in New York. The actor also welcomed his third child, a daughter named Hazel, with Neisen in late 2023.
Career Highlights
Schreiber secured television success playing the titular fixer in the drama series Ray Donovan. His acclaimed performance in the show spanned seven seasons and earned him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
He co-founded a premium spirits brand called Sláinte Irish Whiskey to fund humanitarian aid. This venture actively supports BlueCheck Ukraine, a charitable organization he co-founded to vet and assist grassroots relief efforts.
On stage, he earned a Tony Award for his stellar work in Glengarry Glen Ross. This prestigious theater win coupled with his film achievements cemented him as a highly respected industry figure.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always been interested in characters who are in transition, people who are trying to redefine themselves.”
Follow Us