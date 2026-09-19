These 45 Knee-Slapping Pictures Made Folks Lose It At The Dumbest Of Online Lies (New Pics)

Picture this: you’re coming back from school, still full of energy because, well, you’re young and springy, and all you want to do is hop on the family computer to talk to your friends and look at funny pictures.
It was a wholesome and simple time, one that we’ll never go back to. And so now that we’ve made it depressing, there’s still a silver lining: the internet is still funny. And some people still like to make simple jokes online just for the sake of… fun. So here are just some of the most hilarious lies people have made up online, just to get a giggle out of us.
#1 I’m About To Become Omniscient
Image source: Augie279
#2 Openai Just Sent Me This. This Is Gonna Change The World
Image source: Game_Bread
#3 Am I Ugly (68 Million F)
Image source: BluePhoenix3378
Looking at these images, it’s fun to think about how different the internet was back then compared to today. How much our comedy styles have evolved, or how much the very concept of a joke has changed. And funnily enough, back in the day, internet jokes relied on text rather than images.
That’s right, it turns out early online humor didn’t have any visual cues at all, and the first “internet lie” can even be traced back, because nothing ever disappears on the internet. Scott Fahlman made it in 1982, after he joked about a mercury spill on a Carnegie Mellon message board. It caused major panic, but then he suggested using “:-)” to signal that a post wasn’t serious. Yes, he invented the first emoji.
#4 Playstation Uses Dog Noses For Thumbsticks
Image source: themajkisek
#5 Just Finished The First Of Us. Solid Game
Image source: GoodDayToYouBros
#6 My Wife And I Each Took A Bite Of Every Slice Before We Took Our Pizza Home, Accidental Dinosaur!
Image source: Siphix
But it took some time for these text-based jokes to become more visual. Media scholar Limor Shifman says this shift happened during the 2000s, as photo-editing software became more accessible. Suddenly, people could easily create and edit images, giving jokes a whole new format beyond just text.
This is part of what scholars call “participatory digital culture,” where the fun comes from seeing how convincing a fake image can look before you realize it’s a joke. Eventually, this helped pave the way for what we now know as “memes.” At the time, though, we didn’t really have the internet jargon to describe them yet.
#7 Send Me 20$ Now!
If nobody lend me $20 I’m gonna jump
Image source: FallPrestigious4177
#8 Should I Trust This File ?
Image source: RegionDefiant1361
#9 This Is My New Camera
Image source: Useful-Title-5957
#10 Calculator Is Broken
Image source: Glass_Information_58
These types of harmless, low-stakes lies have even been found to serve an important psychological purpose. Studies on digital humor during high-stress global events have shown that harmless, silly jokes like these internet lies can serve as a collective form of emotional relief for everyone online.
Every single day, we’re saturated with stressful real news, malicious disinformation, and downright traumatic events that can affect our lives. So these harmless lies, like saying a game controller uses dog snouts, offer some much-needed escapism and give us a chance to decompress and destress. The deception is harmless, the punchline is gentle, and no one gets hurt.
#11 I Hate My Son
Image source: lightmare69
#12 Currently On Vacation
Image source: Inside_Young344
#13 I Just Purchased A Rare Exotic Parrot
Image source: anon
#14 I Would Never Do A Face Reveal On The Social Media
Image source: groomliu
Over time, these jokes have also caught the attention of media scholars. Whitney Phillips, for example, described memes as a form of “modern digital folklore.” This is because they’re not necessarily meant to deceive people for profit, but instead, they’re a way for people to share culture and connect with each other.
This means that, for a second, while you’re looking at these jokes, lies, and memes, you’re taking in the information, processing it, getting the punchline, and eventually sharing it with other people so they can experience what you did. It’s becoming its own subculture.
#15 Sheesh, Today’s Wordle Was Hard
Image source: anon
#16 My Dog Just Got Pulverized
Image source: Alender02
#17 My Hopes From Humanity Increases When I See Such People
Image source: NonAromatic_Romantic
But what started as text jokes and eventually progressed into images is now all about videos. In 2020, we saw a huge surge in short-form platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, and they’ve completely changed the way online comedy works. While static images are funny and can easily get a giggle out of us, there’s money to be made in short-form videos.
Nowadays, TikTok videos actually rely not just on context, text, or imagery, but also on something else: sound. By using audio tracks, like a viral voice line, song clip, or absurd piece of music, people become more invested in the content they’re watching. This is actually known as “auditory memetics.” It also allows certain jokes to be recontextualized without being restricted by plagiarism.
#18 Before Tables Were Invented People Ate Off Of Pigs
Image source: Olympic_MKC
#19 Why Don’t Mice Make Holes Like These Anymore?
Image source: SaketRam47
#20 Bacteria Does Not Exist
Image source: Lucky-Regret-742
A lot of the comedy is still the same, though, relying on hyper-specific, micro-relatable scenarios rather than traditional “knock-knock” jokes. To absolutely no one’s surprise, this is shaping younger generations’ humor and comedy in a pretty significant way.
A study by Brainlabs found that 76% of Gen Z users look to TikTok for humor and comedy, rather than relying on comedy films and stand-up sets. In a way, it’s reassuring that not every young person considers TikTok a place to gather information, like world news or politics, but it’s still quite a huge number.
#21 We Are Not Lying Industry
Image source: Lordnodob
#22 This Is The Most Efficient Way To Pack 16 Squares
Image source: RadProTurtle
#23 Yeah… Not To Brag Or Anything
Image source: piomat100
Obviously, we now have to deal with the concept of “brainrot,” which relies heavily on absurdism. Over-edited videos, distorted audio, and random online references are now what many consider peak comedy, and, oddly enough, studies show that young audiences rely on these absurd, humorous videos as a coping mechanism for collective social anxiety.
When the world feels chaotic and overwhelming, at least there’s something that can help us keep our minds off this inevitable thing we call life. Maybe, though, it’s easier to look at these harmless pictures than to simply fall into the trap of an algorithm — but maybe that’s just me. But what about you, Pandas? Where do you go for your comedy fix?
#24 This Is A Map Of The United States
Image source: 011694
#25 Scientists Really Don’t Want You To Know About This Simple Life Hack
Image source: Lung-Salad
#26 I Paid $100 For This Rare Upside-Down $5 Bill
Image source: gr8y22
#27 They Obliterated This Cow And Canned It
Image source: ZestyZome
#28 I’m A 100 Feet Tall
Image source: David_Zuit
#29 I Did This With One Punch!
Image source: Potential_Pace_2998
#30 Anybody Else Missing It?
Image source: Lominub44
#31 Walter White
Image source: ebrakhat
#32 Help Me
Image source: [deleted]
#33 Brazil Is The Biggest Number
Image source: uselesshuman_11
#34 She Bathed This Husky In Lava And Dried Him With A Flamethrower
Image source: SackOfWeas
#35 Crazy Mario Easter Egg
Image source: uselesshuman_11
#36 New States Just Dropped!?
Image source: Adamojedi
#37 I Can’t Go Out In Public Because I Keep Getting Mistaken For Lebron
Image source: [deleted]
#38 Spell Your Name In Japanese
Image source: Hard_Stitch
#39 I Feel So Bad For Poor Openai
Image source: Historical-Fan-4288
#40 I Have Been Walking Far 10 Years What Is This
Image source: MoonlitSable
#41 How True Centrism Looks Like
Image source: Bitter-Metal494
#42 Me And My Wife
Image source: TheError008
#43 Everybody Post Their Current POV
Image source: Real-Pomegranate-235
#44 Thanks For The Advice
Image source: ThisSignificance1815
#45 I Have The Top Post Of The Year On R/Notinteresting
Image source: XxmilkytoastxX
Follow Us