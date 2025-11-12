Woman Posts Pics With Her First Gun Boasting Of Her ‘Safe’ Personality, Regrets It A Few Weeks Later

You have to be pretty careful about the things you say on social media. As so many people have found out to their cost, your past comments can be dug up and used against you to make you look pretty silly, hypocritical or even incriminate you if you really screwed up.
This was the case with Fiona, the subject of our story who uploaded a picture of herself and her new gun on the Facebook group DC9, and arrogantly defending her ‘safe’ personality and suitability for gun ownership. At the same time being, in her own words, a ‘flamboyant liberal queer.’ Whatever her political views have got to do with anything.
Right from the start the whole situation raised concerns for people who knew Fiona and expressed their doubts about her gun purchase. And sadly, now these guys get to say ‘I told you so.’
Mere weeks after Fiona’s purchase she got into a world of trouble. And you can scroll below to see how it panned out. Whether you think the public ridicule and shaming Fiona has received thanks to her Facebook post is a good thing or a bad thing is up to you, but it’s a lesson to us all. Be careful what you say; it’s out there for good and can easily come back to bite you on the ass. And oh yeah, please be careful with your guns, no matter your democrat or liberal views, OK?
This self-proclaimed ‘liberal queer’s’ story has spread online in the wake of the gun control debate
It immediately raised red flags even in the comments section below the post
And sure enough, it escalated quickly
The incident occurred on the streets of Las Cruces, New Mexico. A young woman and her 13-year-old sister were driving up to an intersection when another car, driven by Fiona, approached and began honking at them. According to a post by Las Cruces Police Department, “both vehicles turned north and both drivers engaged in aggressive driving.”
It was at this time, after an episode of reckless driving, that Fiona, for reasons unknown, fired a gun at the other vehicle, through her own rear windshield. Fiona then “fled the immediate area but was located a short while later at an apartment,” the Police reported. “She was taken into custody for aggravated assault, and police located a spent .380 caliber shell casing inside Fiona’s Mazda. Police also recovered the .380 caliber handgun Fiona is believed to have used.”
