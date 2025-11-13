40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

by

Las Vegas is the place if you want to drink yourself into the night while gambling away your life savings. Or get advice on raising a gay son. Recently, singer/songwriter Jack Remmington and his friend were playing on the Mariah Carey slots there when a 40-something man approached them. The stranger struck up a conversation with the two, asking if they were gay. Expecting an awkward encounter, Jack and his pal said yes. However, the man opened up about his deepest feelings towards his teen son who he thinks might be gay.

“It’s rare that people will approach to ask if you’re gay but you obviously often get stares depending on what you’re wearing which makes you get read as gay (I wear a lot of bright colours as I feel most comfortable in them),” Jack told Bored Panda. “I definitely expected [this particular conversation] to take more of a turn of that we were sinners, going to hell etc. as those tend to with white southern men who would approach you with an opinion.”

“My first impression was that he seemed nice as he chatted which is more than what tends to happen with people you sit next to in Vegas at the slots. That said, I didn’t expect it to take this turn at all.”

His honesty moved the guys so much, they started sharing their thoughts on what is and isn’t an appropriate form on interaction with the boy, and luckily Jack shared it on Twitter. His thread has accumulated over 46K likes in just a few days and it’s a must-read for everyone who knows a young person from the LGBTQ community and wants to understand them a little better.

“The relationship between him and his son has a 100% future – he was a wonderful and caring man, despite what he said was quite a difficult town to grow up in if you’re at all different,” Jack said. “I wish all fathers could be like him.”

Also, Jack wanted to add that we can all (regardless of if we’re LGBTQ or know someone who is or might be) do more to combat the idea that heterosexuality is the only accepted norm. “Little things like language to little girls – do you like any of the boys at school, ‘when you have a husband etc’ and instead say ‘is there any one you like’ or ‘if/when you’re married’. Also calling out homophobic language of family and friends makes for more comfortable and accepting spaces for everyone but particularly for LGBT people and will mean more than you can know.”

Continue scrolling to read the heartwarming exchange!

More info: Twitter | Instagram

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: jackremmington

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son
40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

People were incredibly moved by their conversation

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: ClaireNotts

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: ClaireNotts

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: harleyraejepsen

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: SUZEJOELS

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: CleapatrickW

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: dubstarr73

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: Anitabrie

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: notgavin

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: ZaidAnsar1

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: Sebstianf_

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: tatabarbbati

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: PixiePoe123

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: Chopper3

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: BamaBetty3

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: ItsVyy

40-Something Father Runs Into A Random Gay Man In Las Vegas, Asks For Advice On Raising His Son

Image credits: BasicSoccerMum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Finally Started My Weight Loss Journey And It Completely Changed My Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Am I The [Jerk] For Telling My Stepkids That My Kids Will Get My Stuff?”
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
The Importance of Timmy Burch’s Character in South Park
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2018
Incredibly Vivid Drawings Show Birds In All Their Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Guy’s Tweets Are Probably The Funniest Thing On Twitter Right Now
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Identical Apartments, 10 Different Lives, Documented By Romanian Artist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.