Wedding Plans Rocked After Engaged Man’s Feelings For SIL Are Revealed, Her Husband Is Furious

What would you do if your spouse’s engaged sibling suddenly confessed their love for you? Well, as some folks would say, “The heart wants what it wants,” but sometimes the heart is just confused. It’s like cupid got tipsy and started shooting arrows all over the place. One minute you’re planning a wedding, and the next, the groom’s confessing his feelings to the bridesmaid.
That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor, who went from sipping mimosas with her future sister-in-law to dodging love confessions from her brother-in-law. Who needs reality TV when life serves up drama this juicy?
Weddings are supposed to be about love and celebration, but when the groom confesses his feelings, it’s usually to his bride… not her bridesmaid
Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
One woman finds herself in a messy situation when her engaged brother-in-law confesses he has feelings for her, asking if she has ever felt the same
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The woman, who has a good relationship with her brother-in-law, is shocked by his confession and tells him she never has, and never will, see him as more than a big brother
Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The woman quickly goes home and tells her husband everything, who is furious at his brother
Image credits: No-Poet-4293
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The woman posted an update, saying her husband confronted his brother, who apologized to her and also confessed to his fiancée
Image credits: No-Poet-4293
Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The couple postponed the wedding indefinitely and they are attending couple’s counseling
Image credits: No-Poet-4293
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The couples decide to not meet until the brother-in-law figures out his life through therapy, but the woman and the fiancée do see each other
Image credits: No-Poet-4293
Image credits: Jack Sparrow / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: No-Poet-4293
The woman is optimistic that the group will find the best outcome for all of them, after the shocking love confession from her brother-in-law ruined the dynamic
The OP (original poster) was living her best life as a bridesmaid, bonding with the bride-to-be, her brother-in-law’s fiancée. She’d been a star helper in wedding planning, dress shopping, and clinking glasses over brunch.
Everything was just great, until she found herself alone in the kitchen with the groom, who decided it was the perfect moment to confess to her: “I think I’ve had feelings for you for a few years.” And yes, this was her husband’s brother. Oh, and he wanted to know if she felt the same. Awkward doesn’t even begin to cover it.
But our OP handled it like an absolute queen. She froze for a hot second, then made it crystal clear that she wasn’t interested, not then, not ever. She saw him as nothing more than a big brother. And then, in what can only be described as an Oscar-worthy performance, she faked an emergency only ladies would understand and high-tailed it out of there faster than you can say “awkward wedding toast.”
So, our OP was in quite a pickle: should she tell her husband about his brother’s confession? Should she spill the beans to the bride-to-be? Or should she just sit back and pray this mess resolves itself? Oh, the questions…
If it were me, I would definitely tell my partner because honesty in marriage, and in any relationship, is essential, especially when it comes to something this sensitive. Keeping the confession a secret could backfire, especially if it comes out later. And let’s be real, it’s going to come out eventually. It always does.
While it might feel easier to sweep issues under the rug, addressing them head-on ensures they don’t grow into larger problems that can jeopardize the relationship. Because we all know that secrets tend to grow legs, learn to sprint, and come out at the worst possible moments.
By telling her husband, the OP would not only keep things transparent but also give him the chance to handle his brother directly, which he eventually ends up doing.
But should she tell the bride also? Well, this is where it gets tricky. If this confession is a one-time slip and the brother-in-law backs off after being shut down, it might not be worth blowing up their engagement. However, if there’s any chance he might act on his feelings or let them fester, honesty is the best policy. Nobody deserves to walk into a marriage blindfolded.
Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels (not the actual photo)
To find out more about this story, Bored Panda reached out to the poster for some details. She told us that her relationship with her brother-in-law has been tense since the confession, but they don’t spend time alone anymore, mostly in a group setting.
We wanted to know if the poster ever noticed any signs that would make her suspicious of her brother-in-law’s intentions. She shared that she never noticed anything suspicious, but she has wondered if small, seemingly innocent moments might have had different meanings.
She added that there were some moments early in her relationship with her husband when he appeared to pay her more attention, but those behaviors faded over time.
When asked if she noticed any changes in the bride-to-be’s behavior, the poster told us that “the obvious is that she is no longer giddy and planning her wedding. The festivities have paused. And she is more guarded with him, but actively trying not to be.”
We also wanted to know if this incident has affected the poster’s relationship with her husband in any way. She emphasized that her relationship with her husband has not been negatively impacted. She explained that they’ve put a lot of effort into building a strong bond, and her husband appreciated her honesty in telling him immediately, though he expected nothing less from her.
However, “my husband is sad about his brother and does feel some betrayal. Truly he just wishes his brother would have said something to him when he first had feelings so they could get it out years ago,” the poster added.
The poster also revealed that the couple has started therapy, along with individual therapy for the brother-in-law. He has also had additional discussions with her, her husband, and his fiancée, sharing insights he’s gained through therapy. He has been unpacking some deeply buried emotions about marriage, influenced by witnessing the negative aspects of their parents’ divorce and marriage.
As for the bride-to-be, while her fiancé has been making an effort to make amends, she has set boundaries, rejecting any actions that could come across as love-bombing. Despite the challenges, the couple is cautiously moving forward, with the bride even reserving her dream venue for a later date to ensure they have the spot she wants.
So, what would you do if you were in this situation? Share your thoughts in comments below!
Netizens say the woman did everything right, and hope they figure things out eventually
