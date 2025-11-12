Netflix Sent The Most Epic Letter Asking This “Stranger Things” Themed Pop-Up Bar To Shut Down

When a major American entertainment company sends you a cease-and-desist letter, you should probably be pretty afraid. Unless of course that company is Netflix, because as you can see from this brilliant letter that they just sent to the owners of a ‘Stranger Things’ themed pop-up bar called The Upside Down in Chicago, their cease-and-desist letter couldn’t be any nicer, or any funnier.
“I heard you launched a Stranger Things Pop-Up bar,” write the Director/Senior Counsel for Content and Brand IP. “Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show…but unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up.” And he was right, they hadn’t done a deal, but instead of telling them to shut up shop immediately, the Netflix representative told them that they could stay open until their scheduled end date in September before signing off the letter in an equally awesome manner.
“We love our fans more than anything, but you should know that the demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don’t make us call your mom.”
Way to go, Netflix!
Did you know there’s a ‘Stranger Things’ themed pop-up bar in Logan Square, Chicago?
Well, Netflix certainly didn’t!
It’s designed to resemble various well-known aspects of the super popular TV Series
The bar is called The Upside Down, and as you can see, it’s true to its word!
The owners were selling cocktails like “Eleven’s Eggo’s” and “Demogorgon” without Netflix’s knowledge
When the entertainment company found out, they sent a cease-and-desist letter
“Danny and Doug, my walkie talkie is busted so I had to write this note instead. I heard you launched a Stranger Things pop-up bar at your Logan Square location. Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build.
We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again. Let me know as soon as possible that you agree to these requests.
We love our fans more than anything, but you should know that the demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don’t make us call your mom.”
Many people were impressed by how Netflix dealt with the situation
